Zelenskyy says Russia controls 20% of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia controls a fifth of the country as the U.S. military has begun training Ukrainian troops on an advanced multiple rocket system.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live