What Would You Do: Athletic woman is body shamed at the beach

A man and woman harass a very fit woman who exercises on the boardwalk. They say she looks like a man, prompting passersby to defend her.
0:52 | 07/25/18

Video Transcript
He's like a freak out of town this that's someone's muscle ask us. Right away he knocks down their message. With words and trip and and then his friend joins and to defend Jennifer because it out of her body thank god you have to she looks like a man. And that's when things start to heat up why is sticking up. Year ago. I asked. Yeah me like trying defending pac clearly upset this thirteen year old defends gen with all she's gone. As more of her friends joined again. Anything that looks I'm. I'm not I'm like yeah.

