No, I'm using it right now. Darcy, Daniel won't share the blue crayon with me. My god. You guys are driving me crazy! Just sit there and don't get into trouble. I need a grownup time-out. Hey, there. What can I get for you? I definitely need a shot of tequila -- or two. It's a scenario ripped from a shocking set of headlines. A babysitter is facing charges accused of drinking on the job. Police say she was intoxicated. Long Island babysitter who was accused of driving drunk on the job with four children in the car. With dangerous stories like these popping up all over the news, we just had to find out -- if you witnessed a babysitter bellying up to the bar -- Come on, guys, let's go. I told your mom I'd have you home in time for dinner. What would you do? Our hidden cameras are romming at the sunset pub and grill. Seriously, can you shut up? I need a little adult time-out. And our babysitter is ready for a beverage. These kids are driving me crazy! Sorry. Can I have a shot of tequila please? Shot of tequila? Yes, thank you. I'm praying this helps. That's the spirit. At first he appears to empathize with her. I hope that helps. Me, too. So we tell her to order another shot. All right, down the hatch. When the alcohol appears to set in -- Oh, sorry. He makes a swift exit. Can somebody have eyes on him? Where is he going? 911, what's your emergency? There's a woman that's leaving the sunset pub. She's got two little kids with her. She's like stumbling all over. If you come right now, you can still catch her. Time for us to catch up with him. Sir, it's "What would you do?" The TV show. I got to hang up with the police. They know about it. What were you thinking? I didn't really want to step in too close, but I'm a volunteer fireman. Let's see your back. Oh, there you two. What might happen? She's going to hit somebody or drive off the road and two little kids are dead. I see it too much on the fire department. I'm going to stop this outside. He wouldn't let her drive away. What do you think of that? I think that's pretty heroic. Heroic. Thank you. Our babysitter is back at the bar. I need another, please. They're driving me insane. Are they your children? I babysit them, but they're awful. Darcy, you're the worst babysitter ever! I mean, you're supposed to play with us! Oh my god! It's not my job to play with you 24/7! It's not? This woman decides to tap her out. Good luck. Hi. Hi. What's going on, honey? Would you like to color? While her husband sounds the alarm. She's got no business being behind the wheel of a vehicle, never mind having kids in the What do you think we should do? Cut her off. Don't let her drink anymore. Why did you go over there? Because I used to babysit and I like kids. She said the kids were driving her to drink. Then she's got no business taking care of kids. Throughout the day, Darcy continues to drown in her babysitting sorrows. Do you have kids? I've got three. How do you do it? Xanax. Xanax. Cheers! I think you need a new job. Oh, yeah. Pick up those crayons, come on. These two men watch closely as she staggers out of the bar. Come on! They walk out, but don't do anything to try and stop her. What do you think I should do? Nothing. She's the one being irresponsible. Babysitter from hell. This woman has some advice for the kids. She's the worst babysitter. She's always drinking. Oh my god. Have you told your mom? No. Daniel, don't bother this girl. Come on. She watches closely as they leave the bar. You good to drive? Yeah. And then voices her concern to our bartender. She's like stumbling out of here. I don't want to get involved, but I feel bad for those kids. What do you think we should do? Should we call someone? I don't know. I think so. Tell us what you were thinking? I was thinking that, that wasn't right. What were you trying to do? I guess stop her in some way. I didn't want to make it a big scene but, when you see something like that, it worries you. It's last call for our babysitter. Darcy, are you getting drunk? Because I'm going to tell mommy. And this table of teachers is quickly tuned in. I'm a grownup, I'm having a grownup drink. They tip off the bartender. If something happens to these kids and we saw this happen, it's not right. They don't want her to drive away. We're just trying to make you aware. And when our babysitter makes it known that she's about to get behind the wheel with those kids. Come on. I told mom it's time to go home. Get one of the books. Whoa! Get the crayons off the floor. Come on. Okay, okay. Are you driving these kids home? Yeah, I have to get them home. You can't walk! That's when they slam on the I'm fine. I do this all the time. You just ripped four shots and you're going to put them in a car? Look at you! You can't stand. And I don't know what you're grog through, but I'm just concerned about the kids. You can't drive them home. It's not safe. Time to meet these men. Hi guys, how are you? Oh my goodness! Are you serious? You weren't going to let her get in the car? No way. No way. We were going to drive the kids home. Especially when she tripped, that was pretty much the last straw there. You know this happens. Later tonight when we see the news and we see a horrific accident, what are we going to feel? We wouldn't be able to live with ourselves. You want to meet the actors? Good job. What did you think of what these men did? I would say the same thing if I was you guys. I would like, say, this girl cannot drive those kids. It's just not safe. From the mouths of children, a very simple yet strong message. Adult beverages and babysitting just don't mix.

