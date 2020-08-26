‘What Would You Do?’: Divorced parents trash talk ex-spouse in front of their child

A mom loses her patience when her ex-husband is late to lunch. When her child asks why dad hasn’t arrived yet, she says dad “is just not a good person.”
9:51 | 08/26/20

Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Divorced parents trash talk ex-spouse in front of their child

