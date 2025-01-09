Kids respond to seeing young girl being bullied

Parents sat with John Quiñones while their children faced a hidden camera scenario depicting bullying among kids.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live