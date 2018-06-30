Transcript for What Would You Do: Muslim man steals money from deli tip jar

Reporter: We're back at belgiovine's Italian deli where Sarah and jamad have been lining their pockets with cash. Sarah made many successful clean getaways during her time on the take. Was it just me or did she steal eight bucks out of that jar. Man. Reporter: Our actor, jamad? He wasn't as lucky. Nah, bro. Nah. Reporter: And now we decide to switch things up one last time. We wonder, how will people react when they witness fahim, who is Muslim, commit the same crime. He steps in and starts stealing. And this man cannot sit back and watch for long. What are you doing? Excuse me? You're not supposed to take nothing out of there. You know, it's just tip money. It's their tip money. Not yours. Listen, just don't say anything, okay? It's fine. What do you mean don't say nothing? Put the money back. Reporter: When fahim doesn't listen -- Hey, this guy is taking money out of your tip jar. Reporter: He has no problem ratting him out. It's in his pockets. According to him, it's no big deal. Reporter: And as our thief continues to protest -- Stop saying stuff, okay? Reporter: He takes it one step further. Get out of the store. It was just two dollars. Oat out of the store. Get out. You're going to make a big deal out of that? Get out. You're stealing. I wasn't doing anything wrong. Stealing in this country is illegal. And your message to that man was? Don't steal other people's money. Work for it. It's America. The country wasn't built on that. Throughout the day many people catch fahim in the act. Really? Reporter: She makes an attempt to reason with him. Would you care if somebody took your tip money? Would you? A simple yes or no. Reporter: When this deli goer is offered some of the loot -- Hey, man. Want some? I'm all right. Reporter: He puts in his two cents. You took it out of there, right? Yeah. You can't take the tip money. Excuse me? Uh-oh. Here we go. And this man -- Excuse me. What are you doing, man? Did you take money out of there? No. Reporter: He gives fahim a chance to right his wrong. Put the money back. It's not a big deal. It's just like, the tip, you know? Put the money back. I mean, it's not a big deal. How about this -- how about I call the police here, and then they have you put the money back? Reporter: When he doesn't cooperate -- Stay right there. Hold him. Reporter: He heads outside to call in reinforcements. All right, let's break it, right? That's our cue to step in. Hi, guys, how are you? How you doing? I'm John Quinones. He's an actor. You got right up to his face, and we got a little worried. Thought you were going to grab him. That was next. Why is it right to speak up? We don't go home and stop becoming civil servants. You know, it's a 24/7, 365-day thing. If I'm gonna witness somebody stealing right in front of me, I'm gonna do something about it. Reporter: This woman is going to do something about it as well. Are you serious? Hey! This guy is stealing all your money out of the tip jar. Shh. Excuse me. Shh. No, I see you. Look at his pockets. What happened? He take the money from the tip jar. Reporter: While she's challenging our tip jar bandit, this man quietly enters the deli and watches her take control of the situation. It's just a few dollars. It's not a big deal. I don't care if it's a few dollars. You don't steal from people. Reporter: He joins her quest for justice as fahim tries to escape. Watch his pockets. Watch his pockets. Both pockets. Reporter: This impressive duo drills him from both sides to give up. And the other pocket too. You took more. The other pocket too. You took the money, right? Yeah. In the other pocket too. Put the money back. Do you want to get arrested or not? Put the money back. You want to Around or no? Put all the money back in the jar. In the other pocket. I'm going to count to three. And I'm going to call the cops. So you have three seconds to put the money back in the jar. Make a decision. One -- All right, put it back. Put it back. Two -- And he's not leaving fahim's side until all that stolen cash goes right back to where it belongs. Put it all back. Can I just -- Get the Out. Go. Bye. Go. Go. Sir, sir, can we talk to you for a second? It's, it's "What would you do?" The TV show. How are you? You guys are amazing. You blocked the door. I'm 6'5", 225. He's not going to get past me through the door. These guys work hard for the money. It's stealing. Why should he keep any money? You know, wasn't right. Why is it important to speak up? You just can't take advantage of people. These guys are hardworking, that's their tips. You didn't have to say anything. I had to say something. Are you a hero? No. I'm just a person. I'm human. You did the right thing. You sounded the alarm. The right thing is the right thing. You don't have to be a hero to do the right thing. Reporter: At the end of the day, no one wanted to see these deli workers' tip money disappear. But when we took a look at each of the actors criminal success rate, we found a striking difference. Sarah was directly confronted 33% of the time. While jamad was busted 66% of the time. And it turns out when fahim was our thief, customers had no problem defending that tip jar, he was stopped 100% of the time. The moral of the story? Leave a tip for good service, but otherwise, leaf that tip jar alone.

