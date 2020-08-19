Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Pageant hopeful harshly criticized for appearance

Okay, Annie. We need to upgrade your entire look for the next pageant. You I got runnerup in the last pageant. Second place? First place loser? Let's take a look at this resume. Where are you going to school? I'm going to the local community college in the fall. Not anymore. We're saying you're going to a big university. But that's a lie. Beauty pageants may seem all glitz and glamour, but recent news hinted at a darker side of the business. In 2018 miss America went public with allegations of bullying from pageant officials. They denied those claims. I wrote this letter to my sisters because I knew that I couldn't walk away from this year knowing that the next girl was going to come into it. Since then, other beauty queens have come forward sharing similar stories of mistreatment in pageants, which again, officials say are false. Esteves posting a letter online, claiming she was bullied and intimidated by leaders of the miss Arizona organization. She even accuses pageant leaders of lying on her resume ahead of the national competition. Now, if you witnessed this pageant coach -- We also need to do something about this hair. My hair? Uh-huh. Criticizing this hopeful beauty queen -- This is the disgusting, old you. Bye-bye. What would you do? We have so much work to do. Today our hidden cameras are rolling at the retro 520 diner in mt. Vernon, New York. Let me just look at this resume. We need to fix this for the next pageant here. Okay. So the man in the yellow t-shirt looks like he's noticing. I have to be honest with you, the question portion of the pageant, you sounded like an idiot. Our coach's harsh words draw in disapproving looks from this How badly do you want this? I've wanted this forever, since I was a little girl. Well, then you need to listen to me. He struggles to bite his tongue. She can get up and say, I'm so disappointed in you. I am so disappointed in you. We think he's definitely reaching his boiling point. That is, until -- You really sit here and listen to that I don't know. I just wanna win the next beauty pageant. Don't let her make you feel like Though. How she talks to you like that? Tell her to look in the mirror at herself. I was about to tell her that right now. And when Michele returns -- Here she comes. He stays true to his word. Maybe you should check your coaching ability. You're not building a freaking marine. You're building a person. But look at her. Look at her? She's a beautiful young girl. If that was my daughter and somebody like that talked to my daughter how you're talking, that would not fly, sweetheart. All right, break it up. Break it. I'm just trying to help her. Trying to help her? Then build her confidence, don't break her down. How are you doing, sir? They're actors. This is "What would you do?" No way. You didn't have to get involved. No, I didn't. But I couldn't help myself. You were angry at that coach. Yes, I was. Yes, I was. As the day goes on -- You need to go to the bathroom and clean up your face. You look like a mess. Our crude coach continues to draw the attention of customers. I think you're disgusting the way you're treating her. I need to fix her. You don't need to fix her. You need to fix yourself. When you look at this, do you see the next miss America, or do you see a pathetic girl? I don't see a pathetic girl, but I don't see the next miss America. For this former athlete and fellow coach -- I played pro-ball, and I was constructively criticized in everything I did. Our beauty coach's intentions aren't the problem. If I had a soft exterior, then I wouldn't be able to make it to the pro-level. It's the words she uses that are harmful. But when I'm talking to my youth, you know, they have to have those encouraging words. I still have to let them know that they are not doing a good job, but there's a way I say it though. So, you knew where the coach was coming from? You kind of -- In a sense I did. In a sense, I did. Like I said, some of the things I would never say to my kids in that language, but I understood her approach. A lot of the stuff I thought was inappropriate, but at the same time, it's a tough industry, you know? We roll again. You don't look like a winner. And when our aspiring beauty queen is left alone. She's tough. She's tough, but I think she's going to help me win. She's my pageant coach, not my mom. There you go. There you go. We meet a husband and wife who have a disagreement over the coach's approach. She's creating an image. That may not be you now, but when she gets through with you. But is that the image you're comfortable with? It's the image that is going to win. Do you want to win or lose? She has to be comfortable with it on the inside. If it's going to make you stressed and depressed because you're perpetrating something you might not feel comfortable with, then no, you're not going to be okay. Time to introduce ourselves. Hello there. How are you? My name is John Quinones. Oh! You know who this is? What did you want her to know? The motherly instinct came out. When the coach was being so tough and rough with her, I couldn't help it. He was actually in agreement. I agreed with her. I felt if she, the coach, she knew what she's doing. There's a price you had to pay. And a lot of things you wasn't comfortable with, but you did what you had to do to become who you are today. So tough coaching can be good? It can be good in its right place. Our pageant coach and beauty queen take the stage one last time. You think these are beauty queen head shots? We're not going to use these. Okay. You've got to be kidding me. I'll be right back. And they step right in. She looks beautiful. I would be heartbroken. I'm just trying to get her a crown. It's a pageant, I understand, but here in the real world, that crown means nothing. Because just as quick as the crown is placed on your head, somebody else is going to come and snatch it. You got to know how to wear your own crown and say, look, I'm wearing my own crown. Ah, he's great. I love this guy. I know about real life. Nobody cares about beauty at the end of the day. It's your personality. All right, bring back Annie. When Annie returns, he offers her words of encouragement. Somebody else's acceptance or approval does not matter. If you can't be yourself, it's not worth it. I don't know things about beauty pageants, but I know in the real world, somebody would accept you for who you are. We're coming in. What's going on, man? I'm John Quinones. How are you? Oh, my god. Hi. Oh, my god. I couldn't mind my business. We're not going to sit here and allow somebody to talk to them like that. She's a stranger. You don't know her. It doesn't matter. You said wear your own crown. Yeah, wear your own crown. You got to know how to customize your own crown and wear it as you are.

