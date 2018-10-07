What Would You Do: Parent disapprove of their pregnant teen's final decision

More
A pregnant teen changes her mind and decides to give her baby up for adoption. Parents disagree and want to keep the baby in the family. Whose side will people take?
1:44 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Parent disapprove of their pregnant teen's final decision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56497032,"title":"What Would You Do: Parent disapprove of their pregnant teen's final decision","duration":"1:44","description":"A pregnant teen changes her mind and decides to give her baby up for adoption. Parents disagree and want to keep the baby in the family. Whose side will people take?","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/parent-disapprove-pregnant-teens-final-decision-56497032","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.