Transcript for 'What Would You Do?' preview: Age discrimination against applicant for bartending job

Younger a lot of fun yes but ageism is a real issue had been an interest in showed to the apart as I'm navigating my own. Second. This afternoon session is with us said the blue moon Mexican cafe. As we watch will be able away. And there pleasant you telling us that application is a waste of time I have. They sit in disbelief. Of what they're hearing that I can't have a slow person behind the bar. I'm sorry to think but I'm too old I'm very I'm very skilled in hundreds for the job and how do you balance. Can you handle train. Has your parents are you able to handle it tray of drinks. I'm just speechless because the way you're talking three. When Diana can't find the words this customer step sand and filled the assignment. She's a fundamental change she's yeah she's doesn't often work here. Mark record album. This reminds us an easy pounds. Okay. My not my husband's. Q I'm an Olympian ending. And then they'd take all on our malicious manages if apple pie. I had I had a Japanese look like and India holds a humble opinion she needs to report every twelve minutes in the president's mind your business. And you. And in I think he should have to have you visit you can has probably because we're sitting here trying to enjoy our life. I don't ever tell me. Time for us to say hello excuse me. I'm Jackie on this what would you do good to hear. Why is that import and speak. I have been in its. I would only be accomplished something something yeah. Anything adamantly has been taking. What you're told to mind your own business and cleaning up and get. She don't fit the politically. Like piano in. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.