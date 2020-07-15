Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Shopper obsessed with reorganizing merchandise

Thanks to the Netflix series "Tidying up with Marie Kondo" -- Hello, I'm Marie Kondo. We have so much stuff. It's a neverending battle to fight the clutter. Many are finding inspiration when it comes to reorganizing their spaces. And now, Netflix has ordered a new series with Kondo as the craze sparked viral parodies, like this one by the Holderness family. And now she's folding all our shirts a really weird way. She did one drawer, but yeah, it took the whole day. But is there such a thing as too much tidying? Marie Kondo's parents once thought so. She says they actually banned her from tidying their home. Which had us thinking -- Oh, wow, this place needs a lot of work. I'll show them how it's done. If you saw a shopper -- I'm going to have to refold this. Deviating far from Marie Kondo's positive message -- Now this is how you fold a And reorganizing someone else's store. The shorts go with the shorts, and the sweater goes with the sweater. "What would you do?" Who organized this place? We've neatly assembled our cameras at hazel boutique. And this man seems to find Samantha's cleaning techniques Can you believe how this place is organized? I don't work here, but they should hire me. Oh, geez, get me in trouble. Kind of looks like a couple people I know's bedrooms. He can understand her pet peeve. Have you ever decluttered your house? I need to. Clutter gives me anxiety. Oh, yeah. It happens real quick, the garage is the first place. But when we direct her to take her organizing to the extreme -- start throwing stuff on the ground. I mean, look at this place, it's, like, a mess. Just going to have to refold everything by myself. He very slowly slips away. And when Samantha tries to recruit his wife -- Do you want to help me fold this? No. These three young women, on the other hand, don't shy away from Samantha's organizing antics. Can you girls believe this? It's a mess in here. I'm going to have to start from scratch. Oh, no. You shouldn't do that. What's the big deal? Why not? You'll make it worse. You don't live here. This is great. As they clean up Samantha's mess -- You're making it more of a mess. All right, let's go out there. Here we go. Ready? Let's do it. We introduce ourselves. Hi, there. It's "What would you do?" Can I hug you? Yeah. What did you think of this woman? She's crazy. You picked up the stuff. Yeah. It's just disrespectful. Yeah. Will this shopper support Samantha's strategy? Here, can I just refold this for you? That's okay. Are you sure? I think I'm going to buy it. This place is a mess. I'm just going to refold them. That's not right because it's their clothing. Yeah, but I'm going to refold them. I'm helping them. Don't you think it's important to keep things neat and compact? I'm shaking. Are you shaking? This woman politely tries to halt our tidier's alterations. It's not helping when you're, like, throwing it around. You don't think I'm helping? No. Sometimes we all have our own organization styles, but, like, this is how it's laid out, I would just -- All right, should we have her start throwing stuff? But when Samantha just won't quit -- I think I'm just going to refold these. She takes matters into her own hands. Okay, you're being, like, really disrespectful to the store. I'm sorry, I just -- You're making me super uncomfortable actually. Why? You wouldn't be happy if somebody came into your house and threw stuff around. But what about her house? Would you let me come into your house and help you organize? Absolutely not. Why was she so quick to put a stop to our actor's antics? I was just trying to calm her down. Trying to calm her down. But no one deals with this messy situation quite like these women. Do these sweatshirts spark joy for you? The white ones, yeah. And the black ones. And the black ones, okay. Samantha has already struck out three times today. Will she finally convince someone to join her tidying team? Would any of you guys like to help me? Okay. And with that -- Okay, we're coming out. How do you fold at home? My dad, like, does it right he doesn't give anyone time to do it. It's time for the truth to unfold. Is this, like, okay? That looks good. Hello there. How are you? This is "What would you do?" No way! What did you think of her? You were a good sport. She kind of reminded me of my dad. He likes to clean. What does he do? He cleans. A lot. You know Marie Kondo, right?

