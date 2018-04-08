Transcript for What Would You Do: A waiter is preoccupied telling jokes that he forgets to do his real job

And Michigan last week a family was shocked when this young man came to their house delivering pizza or. What you're hearing is a classical piano performance. Seeing it at pizza delivery guy a customer's home. And ended up sitting down at their rarely use piano to play this new. Online thousands love the impromptu concert well today how people react and our leader also wants to provide dinner and the show but. Unlike the pizza delivery guy. Our waiter is no natural. Hello hello welcome my name's Kevin I'll be waiting today what do you in the mood for today we just could not do not Giles absolutely that reminds. Until rabbi walks into a Mexican restaurants really tend not to please let the whole thing hey it's this thing odd. You come here for a quick fight but you're aspiring comedian waiter sees you as a captive audience. Do you worry about being rude and let them try out his act or do you bring the curtain down demanding that he do that job is getting paid to do. What would you do do we just have to bring them arteries leading to regular blogger is common right up it's party time. It's lunchtime at tenth avenue burrito and let's see how this father daughter duo respond to Kevin Stein am very excited to have you here today there anything I can tell you about on our specials is there anything. Eight his. Dad knows exactly what he wants taco especially if though it's it tortilla. Filled with the meat and there's cheeses and he's not interested in Kevin's tackle recipes. After he leaves the table we send our manager by dude check it. Has your weekend. He's very loud. Which requires. He's not shy about sharing his frustration with her. Literally do is Kevin tries to win him over with the joke instead of placing their order telling what you think it's. How do you catch. And unique Coram. I really thought it. Russell. His daughter's seems immune to look Kevin's determined to get a laugh out of that you don't of the job at at a million up. He shuts it down let's find out why from carousel and knowing you're getting Urlacher yet again about some people his morning. Yes he was that she's only a variety enjoyed it I didn't. While today we see different reactions to Kevin's over the top style this guy is excited I tell you feeling today tiniest have a I'm going to be here later. I love this group finds him funny. Not new and yet but I'll join you guys we want to do around what's missing shots let's set this up you know what's the party why not these guys even become Kevin's head shop photographers. So it should be funny whacking guides us should be something. What about what about when you look at the serious brooding comic. Yeah. Now he launches in twos story time it and never ten minutes ago. You're missing out I was so let's count and as he strays from the menu he looks like he's gonna lose them what is up with the TS. Wait this long like I just. A. It. Before they fly away let's find out what they weren't thinking it was moved too much would you think. Over the clock. After that less than stellar review of his service Kevin is looking for advice from this last cent of diners and thinking about becoming a comedian. Do you think I should give that a try. I'm. And so he goes for it with one final joke. What do you call it chicken. Looking at a bowl of lettuce. At check in Caesar salad. Bravo he win out on a high note let's find out what this captive Orleans group was thank you lose someone Houston. Hey gotta yeah. Yeah. I've got a yeah yeah. Yeah. But he was supposed to be serving you food yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.