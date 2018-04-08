Transcript for What Would You Do: Waitress berates Hispanic couple for speaking Spanish

I am Traci I'll be your server today thank you to somebody drinks. Single sound hopeful. I don't speak Spanish you're not speaking English. Being very day us from feeding us something to. Earlier this season we brought to an adoptive mother trying to get her daughter to speak only English. Losing streak. Local news. But you're an American now I want you to speaking. I want her to be more American. Spirit at its KC. Understand and thank yeah. Stories keep popping up the language barriers igniting fires in this country. The local Albertson's store is accused of breaking a law what they know what Spanish policy. Then maybe Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the Albertson's grocery June. They allege workers were not allowed to speak to Spanish speaking customers. In Spanish. Albertson's issued this statement it encourages employees who speak other languages to use those skills to better serve their customers. And last year this video of a 7-Eleven employee berating a Spanish speaking customer went viral. We believe. The and. 7-Eleven said the statements made by the sales associates were inappropriate. And offensive. Today our actors are speaking Spanish while trying to place their lunch order. I want he in the local companies seriously people went on in Mexico this is America you're gonna have to speak English if you don't order in English I want help him. If you overheard this week is refusing to serve them could have been well on the you can really need to get ES do what would you do. So our hidden cameras are rolling at the air Mon diner in suffer our New York tank because ready to decide those Californians I'm satellite. Eliminate eliminate. Well why would I east thanks. Our waitress brings that water pure water on okay can we were hearing that English these. This is a Mexico. And as soon as she makes that demand this customer. Union and nonunion jobs then do acting as a translator back Endesa takeover. You have to get involved this is my job he would just say the Darryl good have a longtime morning. Why he had just don't know what they're aiming at to see just beginning last night okay going to be able to he stays calm and respectful as he tries to get his point across if I don't speak Spanish much that I do. And help them. OK yeah. He is translating that you like that cheeseburger deluxe media well that took us. At and his kindness. Doesn't stop there. Yes how ticket. Time to introduce ourselves Getty us through what would you. You were so we'll show you told to news drama and film waitress this is why. Back welcome to help you and to those who saved me. These who have anglers this is America. You bleed at me. You sleep I sleep. What's this trip for just a language. He's English because I don't I don't speak Spanish once again our waitress is losing her patience with her customers. Cutting cutting. Things and see me this is America yet speak English this man gets waitress that comes up is in Mexico is always under Olmert who was stable transition walk to the blonde lady. You can't communicate with them as far as you know. Do you agree recommendation learned at least a little for the English. OK oh yeah. But it doesn't hiatus channeling her father's name but many nationalism in this country and he's keeps people read English and very happy coming what you don't want. Mr. Obama pollen and change all the sound. Can you. It's. Time do find out Molson. We observe the waitress or not panel stay in this country they really should learn how to speak the language part everyone's sake don't live here. Life. We're not prejudiced against anybody but you come from a country should have been common sense tarnishing an airline. Throughout the day our server continues to push for speaking English and only. And she raps of the ignorant comments. This is New York. Not Mexico not New Mexico not. And many customers lose their patience. Where America's troops that is I I have my how do we transcend his disgust. Cecile has not speak English clearly can't. This clearly don't get it why are you helping illegal aliens. I don't. Personal and biz couple me I'm sorry it's taking so long I can speak Spanish. And they don't yeah. The only the few key. I have first they seem to agree with our waitress that's America meaning didn't speak English a little bit oh you'll never be able to communicate I mean there was the Mexican go to for date back. And in kind you think this but then there. Climbing and man. Tight until I had a chance yeah. They turn to use technology and step right in to help this group of people. Orlando and wind Onassis the and welcome to Oz whose only child has absolutely nothing from sand point at some points. Season Maria's story. One ingredient at a time I didn't. He patiently make sure our coal is able to communicate exactly what they're craving. Most of us I think you know let's make this ten nation is translating what else can they order. Oh yeah. I'm Jack you know you have actors and so as a waitress. Unbelievable it wasn't shooting at a room doing things now she needs help. If you're not gonna help each other. States. We're rolling one last time. But I'm very glad there are okay me you know I understand Sam Gardiner. Any other English words we know does this young woman whispers something to her mother continued just point to it just pick a picture appointed because right now I am understanding you're just wasting my time expressed some. That went home. But they keep their thoughts to themselves you really need to learn English or in America that is until I'm sorry existence. It's like they don't know English they're not of said with the delayed but with our waitresses treatment of these customers. There husky offense but that's the house nobody campaigned for different pace so yeah. Were you defending these people that are selling in defending his people I just go back to where they came from. That's exactly what they need to do. She spells it out for our server. America was founded. Don't realize there's really nobody a lot of talk about but they learn English in the process you don't point and they don't speak English and normal concert. Well before this mother daughter duo walks down. Introduces. Us. My god. What were you thinking. To sit so messed up a selected few that the president wanted involved. Because no one should be treated thank god let there you know legal illegal speak English don't speak English or rescinding my feelings and breaks. Your message to people opened up her mind goodness no reason I think backwards like that.

