What Would You Do: Woman told she's too old to have a baby

More
A woman in her late 40s has decided she's ready to have a baby, but both her friend and husband think this is a terrible idea because of her age. How will people react?
0:15 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Woman told she's too old to have a baby
Strong women are making news having babies later in life but what would you do if you saw this I would like to train having babies who just who won't. Good old. So what we. Tonight on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57020998,"title":"What Would You Do: Woman told she's too old to have a baby","duration":"0:15","description":"A woman in her late 40s has decided she's ready to have a baby, but both her friend and husband think this is a terrible idea because of her age. How will people react?","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/woman-told-shes-baby-57020998","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.