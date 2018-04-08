Transcript for What Would You Do: Woman's friend and husband object to her having a baby in her 40s

He question is, what would do? Hi. Hi. Tell by yr you'ews. Sopill it. I'm dyto know. Well, I've decided to try a have a by. Excuse me? I want to get pregnant isn' thatxciting? 'T you think you're too old fo We are seeing it mor a more often -- women becoming and givingirth L in life. Bt age 50. Brigitte nielsoving birth to Aaby girl a54. Theesearch shows that sin 199the rt for women ages 3 to 44 has dod. Thought you happy fo me. Don't you know the health risks for a band women W get prnt40s? I mean, you're 48. Y'runch when U sethis womanreaking the news to her friend about her plans toart a family. R friend tnks it's aad idea. Do you side wihe woman dreabundle of ougree with herend and her concern what wld you do? You know ve always be a mom. B at age? To be running after a toddler?ur hidden cameras are rolling at the oraown diner in orangeburg, New York, as our two friends are catching up. Xcited, I can't to hear what this big news is. , Um -- I decide Y a hav a Whadon't you in a little old for that? I thougou'd be so happy fo tunes in to the nversation Youe 48. 'M really rprised you reacti. You want to b50-year-ol chastoddler around? Nd as Angela's friend continues findingsons to have her rethink her decision. I wasn't ready when I wn my0si'm ready W. Do you know howensive it's going to be? Know, and ibeen able to save up enough money. Excuse me? I think you need to be a little bit more sportive ofouie I -- I'm trying to be supportive. You're not listening to what she is saying.I think beg ve is what she needs, not someone to tell her that wrong. Do you think it's actually Dea? I'm -- List,'m older too, I hat had ks yet, B I want to know that I have the option. Wouldou have a baby at age? If I'm 48 and I don't have one yet, I would consider it I'mooking outor my I'must try to out for my friend. Yeah, ye of cour you E, but at the same I just think everyone needspport. This is the stupidest mistake you'reoing to ma.aseaves, but makes sure Angela's not one. You wouldn't have support om her anyy. I there's risks involved no matter Yost have to be confident what you nt and just go for it betiful.great, yeah.recoming time toayhello. Hello. How are have to JP in like that I know. Why? I felt bad for her. Mean, I'not young, I'm not in my 20s. Everyone has to live their own lives thatan be a part of it. As the day goe on, we find bystanders whohare her pnt of view. When did you have your boys? 3D 39. Uld you trto have one? Personally, probably not. Pbably no ould think of the heth issues, but people do do it. Or health issues to your potential Bh. I I have noids. 42 with no kids, would you be wanting to -- girl no. If she's like heod, ust's when stuff ens to the kid. E decide to switch things what wl people do when instead of a friend -- Hey, there. H, honey. It's anla who disapproves of hecision? I've cided that I would like ttry and ha a baby. Wast that. I mewe've beenlanning R retirement not college tuitn. I want a baby. It's like you're livin a fantasy world. We're going to be nearly 70 by time T ks out of high school. As hecencerns he baby sweethrt, okay? We're just too old. I hate tbe guy, but goto -- I got to go, hon. Got to go back to work. After our husband leave Kay? Just disappointed. My mohad me wheshe was 40. This teenries to sure anla by shing her own experien. It's NER bee an issue. If you want , you jus do it. I'm It's 2018, do whatever you you know? And it S out thisan has his Y to share. I'm 62, and my son Ju Tu 16. He's 62. The kid is 16. An' like you were T old, righ No. No. When I had Y we was -something. Id theteing. We did everything that was Ness at ef day, it turned outfine. You're running out of time at the end of the day, er you do it now or you it at all. I want tot now. Tn do it. How you doing, sir? I'm John Quinones. What was your message to her? Have a baby. You had aonour whos. I did. You wouldn'ave it any other way. Is they We're rol again and nothing coulepus for this last customer. Baby. . You should have thought about this 2yeago. What he thought would be a quiet lunch -- press Y're puttinon me? Do you realize how much press you're putting on me? That hs very close to home his guy isn the phonwisomeone teinat's hag because is has significance. I want to be able to have a family. You're not thinking about my concerns or needs.d I'm -- ive got some. I just want to share a story th. Ow. I'mng to be 47 years and I'getting on a flight at 7:00 today to go pic my rst child.y wife is into be 49. Have a baby Wow, beautiful. He generoulends his me walk her through his story. , There lots of ys to do it. You can adopt, you can donor eggs,okay? There's lots of ways to do so don't give up. A got more to share. So I'mng G you M wife's phone number Okay A right, have the hnd co. Sorry, are you involving strangers here? Your voice involved the whole I was shang my story with his wi because I don't know rony or define providenbut we ar going califnia to pick up owbaby. If she wantsbe mom, don't give up I was trying to be support. Know what through. I'm John quinon.they're ac. On to step in the you D. Oh,y god. What are thens chas of th? Just happens that today you'reng go pick your firstchild. Our first child. It's been quite a journey. Tory at same age have the same questions thgho through your head- ad toet iol I had to invo. I ho say something. It's a state mind. Re a old as you feel you are. How exciteyo I'm so excite a few ds ler we caught up robertnd his wife their first child was born July

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.