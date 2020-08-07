Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Young man posts 'revenge porn' photos after breakup

about your girl. I can't believe she broke up with me. I can tell you're angry. Yup. And I'm going to get back at her. 12% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have had an explicit image of themselves shared without their consent. Many are victims of revenge porn, when someone shares an intimate image of an ex out of malice. Tubes found seminude photos she says she once sent to a former boyfriend now posted on a porn site. I just can't imagine why someone would do this to anyone. All but four states in the U.S. Have passed laws banning revenge porn. In New York, the act is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. She sent me all these, just for me. We shot the scenario before the law was passed, and this cyberbully has his mind set on vengeance. But now, I don't know, maybe we should let the whole world see them, too. You're at bar and you hear two guys about to take revenge on an ex-girlfriend by sharing her very personal pictures online. What would you do? Dude, wow, those are scandalous. I'm posting them online right now. They will be all over social media. Now she can be the one that's embarrassed. We're at Francey Brady's in Yonkers, New York. Last night, my girl broke up with me. She did? And right away this man tunes into our breakup drama. Yeah, she dumped me in front of everybody. I'm sorry, man. Everybody was over. Yeah. It's just been a rough day. He jumps right in with support. Yeah, they come, they go, bro. I'm trying to get revenge. I got mad pics she sent me, bro. At first, he appears to think our actor is joking. Honestly, it's not gonna be good karma for you, bro. But quickly changes his tone. You seem like a nice person. She humiliated me, bro. Just really think about it, you know? 'Cause it's not just her life you're Up. They can find out it was you. But Alex ignores that advice and posts those pictures. It's sent, bro. You posted them? Now everyone's going to see her naked, bro. I don't care. I don't care. I'll be back. You can't take it down now. You can't take that back. It's going to be there forever. You think I just made a mistake? You didn't think, you just did it. Yes, he did, and he's in for another dose of drama, because Arianne is playing the ex-girlfriend in those pics, and she's with us behind the scenes. Facetime him. She's calling. Oh, my god, dude. She's calling me, bro. It's up to you, you can pick it up or -- I can't do, I can't. I can't. Yo, you gotta answer this. Nah, I'm good. Please, just talk to her, bro, I can't. Alex? What are you, what did you do? He pushes the phone away. Alex, hello? Hello? Alex, what did you do? Are you there? Did you post those pictures of me online? Those were private. Hello? Oh, he hung up. Refusing to get involved. Did you hang up? Yeah I hanged up, bro. You gotta take care of your business. Time to hang this one up for good. Hey, buddy, how are you? Ah. You had some really good advice for him. You said karma. You put something out negative in the universe, it's going to come back to haunt you. As we roll again, these women couldn't agree more. I don't think that's a good idea. No, I wouldn't. You could get arrested for that. Now our jilted ex-boyfriend makes the argument those scandalous pictures are his property. I mean, she did send them to me. So what? That won't make you feel better, that'll make you feel worse. Good, good, good. Don't react. Young people are too quick to react. You need to stay sober and think about it. I want revenge. We've all been there. Let's go down there. They've got one last recommendation. Take his phone away from him. It's done. I'm done. I did it. Your advice to them? You can't take that back. Once you do that it's done. It's always out there. I have teenage kids. Kids are too impulsive now. Throughout the day -- You remember these? Many people react to that impulsive picture posting behavior. I'm posting these online. This man at the bar tells it to him straight up. I think you got to be the bigger man on that. And this man, he says just don't do it, advising him on the law. See what the legality of it is, because you certainly don't want to get sued. And this man? If she sends it to me isn't she asking for it? Nah. He may be about the same age as our actor. She's asking for your attention, probably. Talk to her. But he's wise beyond his years. And if it doesn't work out then let it be. Ever had your heart broken? Yeah, but revenge is never the answer. It's always the first thought but it's never the right one. But our ex-boyfriend wants to get revenge one last time. I'm posting these online. When we send him away -- I'll be right back. Our conflicted friend looks for support. His girlfriend broke up with him last night and now he's talking about posting her naked pictures online. That's not smart. He's got pictures of the girl? Yeah, naked pictures of the girl. We send our ex-boyfriend back in to the line of fire. You told those guys? Go up to the guys with the phone. This man doesn't want to see You want to see? I don't want to see, I'm too old for that. This is great. This is great. And he doesn't want anyone else to see them either. Don't show that to anyone. Why not? She liked you so she sent them to you for your private use. Whether she hurt you or not, that is not a way to pay her back. She humiliated me. Be kind to her. Please? And now he tries to turn the tables on our ex-boyfriend. Would that make you happy if your sister were in that situation? You wouldn't. I feel like I just need to take some sort of revenge. No, dude, that's not -- revenge is not going to help. No, it's not. It's the thing that gets all of us in trouble. She's not the only woman in the world. Think about it, please. What's going on here? Oh, we're just chatting. I'm John Quinones with the TV show, "What would you do?" Was that all acting? Yes. Are you kidding me? You didn't grow up with this sort of thing. I've seen it. I've heard of it. It's not something I would encourage for anyone to do because it's not the right response. He is hurting her more than she hurt him. And the damage he is going to inflict on her will be more lasting. And remember, once you hit send, you can never take it back.

