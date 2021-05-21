Transcript for 20 questions with Nate Silver and Galen Druke | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

This is moving into areas that more stressful paying it just me. As the microphone. Hello and welcome to the identity politics podcast I'm deal injury work. I'm Nate Silver. And this is. Is not exact not a shock. Vietnam. We are taking the opportunity today to open up the mailbag and answer some questions that listeners out on their minds about politics and polling. And whatever als. And I guess you should really call this model talk because that's not what it is neat I don't know that mailbag talk has that much of a ring to injuring thoughts on what we should comments. It's hatch thanks slowed Tuesday it extends to. Thank you Joseph Biden. For not being Donald Trump because we do not have. New cycles. Like there's you know but co written news theaters. 33 different canceled culture controversy there's republicans' efforts. Undermined our democracy you know but certainly the rhythm of the news cycles is different than it was under under trial. And so we have time to light. Taste commuter questions follow and if you think it's. Absent. In terms of giving us a game like buzzing game knee as nearly usually pretty good. Coming up with names we're do you think. This is pressure I shouldn't you should tell me at a time. I mean it's kind of twenty questions Whitney -- 120 questions like that. I think let me see how many questions we got here. Amen we have eighteen that they think pretty easy questions yet. It won't rounded up to I'm sure there's like Texas and follow ups and 120 questions first question is me how are you and it's been a minute you were out this past week I was out the week before. I was in Mexico you were in Miami. Just like ships crossing in the middle of the night. The last time I checked in new yeah I'd like some new news your writing a book what's going on. It take nude image of mine action status to use them. Travel but also IA have reached agreement with penguin press which is a culture for new ways. Torque and a second book which used collectively. Entitled. On the edge. And some sub title which I forget even went so good so oh we have both expensive but. Well I I mean it's like it's like. I think I mean I can't with a sub title such authority to audit. One mile north on me and it's called. Oddly yet how successful gamblers think and what it tells us about navigating risk is a white what is the book actually. It's about that it's a fairly descriptive. So now I have. A lot of the any kind of a background and Ian. Poker a lot of you know friends who were into sports betting things like that and so. The book basically is three parts remember when we look at. What they look additionally cleared out so like poker and sports betting attitude mean examples. Adjusted interest your works of gambling right here you can at least in theory. Japanese are now theory data driven and reading team period there's all types of stuff that I think I theories fascinating. The second earth moving into areas that. Morales along heading not investing or speculation about you know. Go real estate time. The art market a tree which is kind of things are and it is booming and AT and it's all right like. How do I. EU hedge funds really happen Andrews and getting right is Richard capital really good thing or words and you know. And so are you that. Drive and or at least. Our hedge funds worth anything that there's very. Few initial news. And to EU that. It's pretty hard to teens out. Skill from hedge it was but currently canned from PC. That might very very inspired that might be in my proved to be. Like they're wrong right sort of things like you know making. That's an argument to perform this kind of it's always the same things like it's true with our presidential election an election. The report airs from what ways to measure right so we get things that are kind of like. Very long term. And you're investing in hundred companies. And one of those terms and to a unicorn rise in your portfolio looks vastly different and if none of them turning to. The unicorn and so it's gonna gonna look at that it's not just with what. As to purchase an organized it's like a bit more hands on in terms of light hearted people who. Worked in these fields. Right. Could talk to him. Poker players. Or sports bettors we have a lot languishing economy we have a lot of kind of Abbott's in common right. Let's try and he and what did. An insider's view of how outlooks I mean a lot of material on gambling. Is written from kind of like outside journalists and very journalists like and don't get that Al. Copper Alley. This credit explain that room for appoint you work and it lived. Inside that kind you neighbors also have. Pretty good but also now and in the doubts right it's a kind of after this all these people. Myself to me you know 2% of the interviews are you there and looked at risk in society wired so. So Kobe program is a good example. How will be people look at risky real world settings right what mistakes made it may well Arctic. Deputy epidemiologist. Professionals and then look at kind of like. I mean it's but you have to really deep here right look at like. How much is risks taking entry to human nature of what's it transit. To capitals and why are people who do you like things Altman is not the risk gambling so like for example extreme sports. Climbers this up like that. You know I want to talk alike. You know Marxist historians about kind of debate you know what role does wrist play capitalism with you know so just like it really kind of really kind of weird. Some sense that the book is trying to say okay. Look at people who are skilled at taking risks for a living pretty usual. Enterprise right what Evanston. It and how many of them would be applicable. Outside of their demeans apparently it in trouble writes that for example. I had a reputation for being. A little bit contrary in words now. But that's kind of actually very prominent thing for people who are in activities where you're trying to. You're trying to beat the market rates you track trying to figure out. It wears a market brought our effort to turn your average what are the house that's been mute and I differ from the population in ways that. Are Smart writer what things are it was proceeding and so you know so I think successful gambler seemed to be. The theory that. Hearing and that nearly he didn't prevent necessarily if there and other. Texas feels right winner had. You know gamblers are almost inherently very good if it's just gamblers it like working limited information. Right you sound public able team and the information that you kind of know how much tested. In her from a discipline spending patterns but you know your like poker game. For. How they're behaving right you do not overrated and underrated because. It's extra incomplete information they say is what's been at it. Also side we had the CDC your the FDA. Where politicians under coated. The evil that kind of domestic and include information. Instead of saying we could mean what is it mostly is that you know it's still buses. You know I could beat me of neighbors started the had to act. So it's kind of you can travel light in some ways explained it myself in the people not knowing it's going to be purely critical games at all like. The current and kind of explain he's kind of characters. Some of whom are. Kind of degenerate. Gambling actually we're extremely straight laced and everything in between. But this characters it tick tick tick products that are leaders it was updated. And the progress has garnered her you don't have published yet. But of course surprised and will continue talking to you throughout this whole process or you have an update for us. Definitely let us now we can check and on on twenty questions. Whenever you c'mon by. OK so the first question for today. Follows up on our conversation from Monday's partner. Which was about this Ugoh poll not sure you sign it. Where is asking Americans how they would do you in a fight against a bunch of different animals I was talking with Jeffrey and Sara on Monday about nests. And it means. Jeffrey it's suggested that the men were overestimating. Their ability to take on animals. In particular when it came to d.s and medium sized dogs you know a lot of feedback. Upon the idea that men were overestimating their ability to take on. D.'s I was I was kind of skeptical of that tape I would like to note so the poll found that 51% of women and 71% of men. Said it date could it fights a good news on armed. But. It Amy asks. With a 530 team really just lie down and allowed twelve pound used to murder and Disney's over that he could take on it consists. What I pretty political staffers have to go outside if you defend you. So Nate do you think you could take on abuse. I. Think a lot of eats I think I could. Which is certainly a fight. It is their fight to the capture. Whatever I mean there's no it's not like a boxing match there's no and I guess is trying to kill you. Yes yeah I get so. Really weren't setting up here is that we do it we got as I imagine we got a lot US. And it one note in particular from a wildlife biologist. Man named Daniel Daniel writes quote jail and I'm a professional wildlife out. And I think I can speak to the serious issue of the survey re fighting wild animals even have a scar on my arm give it to me bite good news about twenty years ago. In general many indeed due to over asked me if writing ability. Cobras chimpanzee is not a chance wolf highly unlikely. But strangely Sarah and Jeffrey underestimated their ability against tease yes do you sing dance nasty creatures but they're not that big. Birds usually will bigger than they are it's the feathers a motivated healthy adults should be able to defeat a goose with a couple of swift kicks. Eagles are another animal people greed we overestimate. They have a large wingspan Soviet your date but they generally wait less than fifteen pounds in the fight a human would get seriously aft but a good punch to the midsection were probably editor for the eagle hollow bones. That was the equipment was our message from Daniels I think that clears up. I don't know Arab houses clarify whether or not you got this poll was a good use of Paul way or bad use of polling. Mean it's a good is appalling and at a gives us some sense of keep. At all are not familiar with wild animals or their ability to fight them I mean again let's look at us now. Only 72% of people when they could be a rat in it. So little as 20% believe he could not be Iraq in the fight and I think people are like. Underestimating. Size and weight you know I think any do you like you know I mean anything in kind of like they're room. Family and he. Any animal or periods rather acting the birds are general. Going to be. Beautiful place I think. Reared here is that they underestimate themselves on the smaller animals and overestimate themselves. On the bigger animals. Brick like sixteenth election center interstate period Buteau Walt. I mean I don't know about that right yeah okay too much mean Herbert and I guess that's so is this a good use of polling our values appalling it's it's it. Asked takes Wednesday's bowling solicited. It. Moving on. Chris asks. Is there any way to tell polling wise if people are more or last politically engaged since trump left office if last. How has the party's behavior of this year so far been influenced by I don't. Here's a particular question right now that would be. Super useful for measuring engagement it our best weaker that measure this kind of asked people. Are you more excited or less excited usual about this upcoming election. I don't think pollsters have begun to ask that yet with respect next year's mid term and below earlier aspect yet. I mean certainly my eight. Prior years that enthusiasm was extremely high. Under trump that there is less drama under I and that therefore you know I mean I think there are lots reports. I'm. TV ratings being down real to Tripoli truck was that he outlined here right in and we have super high turnout in the church routes it was like. Weaver was an off this deal. I think I'm. Big question is light. We all Democrats and separate from the kind blocks. Lack of passion separate room. Last and the presidency 2010. Right accent and over Obama different reluctantly when he. And then she enthusiasm gap. In tweaked I tend to think that they won't. Separate firm that problem. The reason being that I think Democrats. Correctly perceive. A threat it for Republicans given. Given the events of the kind of post election period right and that punishment like you have to kind of keep. Democrats. In charge that is progress to congress or potentially. Burglars could uncertified election music that will motivate. Democratic voters to some degree packed light spectrum is taking. That took back seed in impossible to read write letters degree. Answer it both sides really. Hyped and rated trying to determine. That you can mean maintain traditional between it and which is her organs often is about. Logan record efficiently and in the terms years but again that's like that's all eight. This I think that you now have. That day. 22 it to test so I pulled up. Data from newspaper and TV. Ratings and subscriptions and sued this was quoted in the Washington the post saw the number unique visitors fall 26%. From January to February and 7% from a year ago to New York Times Los 17% compared to January. Then they want debt. Cable ratings as well. The most deeply affected network is CNN. After surpassing rivals Fox News and and it can be seen January the network has lost 45%. Of its prime time audience in the past five weeks. According to Nielsen Media Research. And as NBC's audience has dropped 26% in the same period and so now Fox News is back copped to being the highest rated network. And he does that suggest that. Democratic. Enthusiasm. Or interest in politics house dropped off. To some extent. And it's not just across the board. Really necessarily mean in general what is it in general. The out party. There network of course you know especially these networks are partisan right bitten general we have Republicans in office. MSNBC there's a lot of anti corporate mean when Democrats are up this fox lively. Programming for anti Biden gets a look like himself as those which are then kind of various other. Racism the other Democrats. But it's kind of typical in terms of what you would. Expect. Passes like. BC Sheehan and for reasons that are. Understandable. Basis point you also wrote letters and journals and you can't wait period very hard on like that it trump. Bandwagon and so they kind of have like moon were. A he. More rate gap inactive probably be more. Creative by guessing kind of outer and it. Filling all those news cycles yes I was done right I mean arsonists set with respected. 16 is up where it is still very important and newsworthy. About it you know worst accident always had a model like. We're gonna amused. Fighters it sting was on the left that we can use suited. To Jeanette outraged as an elected analysts. Supply of those things right. I guess it hasn't met an Iraqi news. Someone good and but. But like. I'm sure you have lots of particular green segments this up like that there's lots you know but I think Fox News is is. He's always been good. Reason terms those used and have been affected like. Programming on the slow Newsday's. I think MSNBC and CNN. Win truck always Jerusalem newsworthiness and Tenet to make their audiences there are largely democratic audiences get their point idiots and about right they may have to be more creative humor created and how they're making. So we care. Really extra point from that. Voting patterns in things like it's too early I guess to intercourse Christmas pastor. I acts. Yet out. Moving on air Allah asks I would love to hear the pots T on polling for reading Torre's voting elections especially in New York City 20/20 one. Can we trust the polls. Only trust polls that due and arc CV retracement insinuation and disregard for stress only polls assume we can't trust any polling because nobody has enough practice polling our CD elections yet. So me area eligible Watson now. What how should we think in particular New York City mayoral election. Polling given that it's going to be a ring tourist Verity election for the first time and these kinds of elections are now common in office. All calling should definitely. Definitely offering choice when it isn't alone associates in relation to actual outright. And hear directly to find people and it's material suits so that the two. Best known candidates. Are Eric Adams his Brooklyn Borough president. And Andrew king. Forbes and candy counter and order. Man. They are broken about 20% in the next and tear down. Is at 10% that's the case that arsenal and pitch catch fire in it twenty. Percent 25% or something to be lead right. But because Adams and you know better known in the Allston to have ordered second and third choice. Support right where is he writes it like my lightly workplace or something. I've heard again and emperor of Arabs are probably have at least one of them someone else and so orders and so if you don't properly. For a true sporting excited. Probably understates. There relative strength and adams'. Position. And so what's your support support to do. Or should. Our butt for as far as when Poland do you. Account for ring towards voting should be still. T compare results with a grain of salt just because retrace voting is rare and that's throw some uncertainty into the next order should read just think of it as any other people. Prosecutors can ask people like a lot of balls actually will simulate the ballot races went off partners working else right. You know I mean it's you know that is the direct order which are the ballot. There's some answers here and atmosphere right so it's more like. Once knew it you'd many simulations with certainty but you know leaving that aside. On this question of samples to know like our choice polls less accurate overall there were record overall imperial light. It's your choice voting is Maurer reply arrests. In the sense that. You can't just on kind of a quirk win by one vote. If you're thinking has broader support annual ketchup or take you. We're the other candidates. Are dropped off process write some theory that might mean that. That reach wasteful was a little easier. Potentially I mean in general calling New York although I think all of has been historically. Fighting in the New York mayoral races in theory. Only New York ought to coups like. Quite the challenges. A lot of people in New York are bilingual ultimately rule and to us early. And it was just the first pitch right at lot of people in New York. Presidential commissioners that do not vote in local races with a real turnout. It's a challenge right on in general all the primaries as difficult as life. There are like. As me ever to complete lie in unit general election you know like. Probably know very large majority of black voters will vote were that are right. In the mayoral race to primary you don't know which at this hour Democrats are now they might go Windsor she can't. We you're we would at a New Yorkers bowl. And so and so that's challenging for like calling it primary New York city's general I don't think they're great choice part inherently makes it. Challenging the Ulster should. Should again they should ask voters to provide up to our candidates if she and her art atlas five. Because not all voters. Will this. Right and it's a tragedy just like they should consulate. Now pass as pass. Ari the next question that we received was from Alex and it's kind of fun question so. Alex says the Pentagon has a deadline to produce a big report about UFO's. EG news. What's the polling and aliens so I mean I I looked this ops all right how the actual hallway on aliens slash Europe photos. In front of may. But. I'm curious if you have a sense of what percent of Americans believe that the UFOs that have been cited. Our actual alien spacecraft. We 29%. Who. Pretty close OK so a Gallup poll from 2019. So this is the question which comes closer to your view some UFOs have been alien spacecraft visiting earth from other plants were galaxies. War. All UFO sightings can be explained by human activity on earth or natural phenomenon so 33%. US adults say that some are alien spacecraft visiting earth from other planets or galaxies. Galaxies 60%. Say that all can be explained by human activity on earth or natural phenomenon and 7% don't. You're pretty close do you think that there it is and a partisan divide and if so when it. I don't think there is not a huge partisan divide but that. Democrats early look at more collectively. Indian origins for you fools but today. Our did you look at this polling before her recent Leno why would you do it okay no problem. 30% of Republicans and 32%. Of Democrats. Well. But you have to sometimes wonder where it about 33% number come from if both of those under 33% its independent independents are clearly in its series aliens. 38%. And independence. Said that some of the Europe are alien spacecraft. I want to me an exit. Ron Paul. It couples. I think population in a journalist to capacity. Jewels and a population with high but. It's yeah. Baldness I guess the data shows that although so that's kind of a more specific question the one that we addressed here which is like. The UFOs. That we have been talking about. Over the past couple years if there alien spacecraft if you ask Americans. If they believe that there is life on other planets. What what number do you thank review. Programs. 60%. Do you we. I like. What is going on its 60% according to reason. It. Would we asked each game. Should go to be right. Com. You know yes and she just asked me on the yeah we is is there isn't that the price is right. Sort yet just kind of like a beefed up Kelly Price is right right. Mean you know a more modern Lamar zippy cute wicked deed science stated journalism managed. You know like includes some politics culture or whatever not just conflict. Items that you would find you not OK I mean when you're free let's talk us. The estimation which are much better that. Dot listeners if you have any ideas for a neem for a restoration game. Sentiment. If you get vests then it it's. Like dame program meetings act passes over. Are you Capel I couldn't find the original pull this poll was written up everywhere I couldn't actually fight the original poles so we're just gonna roll with it considers the bad news of polling by. It's the answer. It's funny that counts guys so. In a UK poll of 2000 British adults. In the event of an. Give me one sacked Dan. It's from miss your twenties when he won. Ilan mosque. Pentagon plate recent C Bryant's. As. Queen Elizabeth grief for. Very loyal the brits are very little. Narrow it was actually Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah you know right at eight. I understand that choice ran I would everything Queen Elizabeth. I mean you have to think they're not polling it lake politics nerds or whatever the people who came up were. Lake Bruce Willis conquerors Sigourney Weaver. The dollar is strong actor's rep Donald Trump actually rains. We're at it he con men. Eighth eighth place. Joseph Biden was twentieth. Column later Christmas nineteen. Apple rumor all I knew she I'd probably to her role uncle Merkel doesn't. Again I couldn't find original poles aren't reading it right up front line. I'm plumber was not not rink near piers Morgan. He's number thirteen I think people just have a sense that it if aliens aren't meeting they want someone who has a little crazy. To lead the fight in response and a lecture. Boris Johnson points that's. But I mean that's those pretty good news you know I think you know that. OK so that was fine line. Luke is going to take us back in too. Sama. Was fine that more serious territory. Excess interested in possible Electoral College re alignments can you elaborate on growing. On the growing power of states in the south and west and have sun belt states for the most part seemed to be growing more democratic leaning along that western states shift right. A pretty broad based questioned I think has made it follows up on some of our conversation surrounding census. And we've asked this question before but. In this potential trade off where the midwest this afternoon right but you teams faster then. The south and southwest are shifting last. Is this a better tradeoff for one party or the other. It's depends on on Texas board. Being the most populous. Let's bill's states currently. The electoral map Electoral College popular vote gap is getting bigger bird or Democrats. Because having all these new you know Pennsylvania. Michigan. Wisconsin Ohio all the states have. Quite a few electoral votes and act like Democrats even longer. Assured of winning run and I actually to the right real Earl. They just have more electoral votes then George. Terrorism and it usually too big prizes that Democrats should quit. In the sun belt when he if North Carolina. To Obama won once but not place. We're gonna shift to become more blue that we. Even the school were a little bit. When it's about Texas and Florida. Active actor enormous electoral vote or electoral votes. They're both still. Britain's leading Texas lessen the tourist Ingrid leaning forward worsened forward. Those two states or what her ex Democrats electoral map. Pretty hard and as much isn't what it will Georgia's victory is going to write Arizona. That's not a great treat for word all the west basically becoming work it. Doubt. Lewis follows up on this question if trends continue when a re going to see Texas. Quote unquote in clay for Democrats. Route. Enduring question let us we depends a minute think texas'. Just very. Migration driven its historically. People over rate. Momentum if you will right. It just wasn't being very Republican. To kinda reddish purple rate people are naturally assume that like the next step is the cubs. Truly purple are examples like Virginia which no longer will work or write but Perry or just an example the state what's as those become. Shift and then an amendment that stops it Northrop is actually good example. Of that where Obama won and that guy aired as. For president. Cents and so you know people shouldn't necessarily assume that. Texas gonna get worker oh. Their police work to do so if you have Biden. Recover among Hispanic Democrats. That whole his gains among. White and Asians urban Democrats are Democrats than that but can we Texas right. But if a particular. Guarantee you that may be in Florida and 28. Cuban Americans to submit any for the GOP nominee it's not properties at this and what is that it. Urban forest it worked trumpet so and so. Maybe Florida is better placed to craft it is also the level to like immigration patterns and and there's been an acceleration. My creation. To the sun belt. During a salary warrior people have more flexible working management's rightward generally speaking it's. Cheaper elect redder than you might see just Beers well right. What's it's like there's maybe some self selection. Immigration process right. You know I think the typical liberal coroner. Now thinks. Florida. Is this Baghdad. Tried to. Florida man. Back water right. If their marital these two that your taxes this emerging. Purple state be next Georgia Austin is. Cool right like taxes dupers right now everything mean what. Florida is. Exceptionally dupers two Americans and Miami lately it like Miami's I think even and in new Yorker like what percentage of the population of Miami is like. There's like foreign born right back like. Miami codes is being ordered general should say so actually coaches being purple or red. Florida. Has like costs and a perceived as pro business that parents. No state income tax write this kind of perceived as I do it free for all or. Libertarian state where that's true we're. I've become so popular people who choose my Florida. Are selecting themselves on the basis political ideology. You know and liberals let there were moved to Georgia or where taxes are prisoners of. The reasons that people move to arts more different I mean. These are just personal anecdotes but. Texas has a lot of large quickly growing cities rate I mean doesn't have. Four or five of the ten largest cities in America. And so a lot of like young college educated people are moving there. For jobs and these big cities Florida is not a state of like. Be cities. The state of like sprawling. Suburbs and towns and things like that better track and older skewing population. An ugly bid to build a case for a long time. Or used to be 81 point Republican men and we as a whole offered tipping point Nelson. Biden lost or to a key points election when we were Egyptian. Now fifty point. I mean that's a big problem. For Democrats. As some kind of like and so when you see Florida as. So we generics as you have. This kind of human in Latin American population and expectations of light. Socialism right. That's maybe that what you see among Hispanic population in Texas or something for example but like I think Democrats should be. More concerned about. Florida if you like it regression model. We are okay. Population density. The racial composition of the electorate you know also were right there not any political culture. Art must be like. It's gotta be at this point it at the very least purple state leaning blue Reich is it's like. Mary racially mixed it's pretty dense urban and right coastal right as coastal communities right. You know but it's not it's now Wear red leaning seat as much there has been in light and life. That's because people aren't like it has heated political culture but I think I mean all is it asthma. This Democrats do you actually apps. If she candidates for. Florida offices 20/20 use of Albanians. Who received congresswoman from Orlando. With literacy by. After its nominee is gonna run percent against worker rubio. So there are those religious bent to Democrats that life is. Were serious that are alike. Yeah I mean it's it's a big part of it. Animal world to becoming more red. Cuts against the generals are Democrats and more competitive. Art we have just a couple more questions that regard to we have plenty of others that we can say for the next time you play twenty questions that's funny questions was no personal. That was I admit although in it all in Thai food. In total I don't mean it is some listeners can count them out there are a lot of follow laughs I'm not a much that he regretted 120 hum. I thought this was a good question what is one factor shaping public opinion the doesn't get enough attention. I mean I always thought that. Its traditional answer there religion is under study. You know win you. Brian which discretion or something right importance of variables sees its giant you go Saturday. But he 60000 Americans ask them all directors. And asked people would you report. There Republican right. There's variables that we do with people's kind of church attendance or there are religious affiliation. Are often. Quite predictive. As predicted has anything except. Race often. I think you know. Religious myself right. But like you know. There is a huge gap between trying to how many journalists are religious and kind of how many members the near population Ehrlich ST what religion. Various if they declining. It's going to be gap being active and income if you go back and look at what commentary from generations ago. You talk about it Catholic vote and eat okay. Very much of that. I think religion is something which is it under has been under 88. Variable and political tells us. We actually did a podcasts on this somewhat recently where we talked about the growing number of people who. Don't affiliated and that there is. A significant difference between people who were agnostic atheist and nothing in particular and that nothing in particular is now like. A third. If. The American public I mean. Do you tough does that make does like a falling religious affiliation meet kind of like polling. Harder in some ways because you can't use that as a waits that it kind of distinguish how people might vote. I wouldn't referred Gottesman it can victim or scholarship in this area like an even might suck like. You know turner or fifteen years ago there is a detective. Kind of capital a atheist movement right with like Richard Dawkins and likeness and harassing animals can do. Liberal intellectuals. Who are now maybe not seen is that apple anymore assets kind of people who are and it just aren't talking about religion very much. Very much at all right. So that's it yes kind of become. Victim defused. In. Agreement respects I mean also you talk about like. The voters of color. Some of the differences among voters apartment they're not on electric rate like a lot of nasty with what religious orientation so what that package at a discussed I think as well. Well moving onto her penultimate question. From net how soon is too soon to start talking about the twentieth when before election is that Ortiz and it's going to be an important election. You know I think. You can talk about is second to get your mental health probably not. But you can eat there I've put all of the twentieth when he for questions and column and sent. Photographer for now maybe maybe on our next. Questions. Well. Fend off. Final question. What is the over under on the number of pages in meets overs new rock. You I mean counting. Notes should Amazon.com torture. Whichever region are used for this that would and orators like three. 83. And yet that's owns and that's a pretty safe number. But just look what is. Long grape it was almost it's. So that it is not exactly 530 basis pretty close to an action advocate I'm 38. And this book is supposed to be its most fuel. More compacted batchelor. Is effort that was law. The person is like. 1101000. Lots and lots and lots of notes and monitors or just like that's scenario. And so I don't think he exited. Right as long I mean you know one thing began to view inside baseball here with the first look at silicon ought to like. Topic curious and want to explore right kind you wind up researching. Torre topics you wind up writing about thirteen of them rate this is like much more alike. I chose this objection want to write it out. To say about them but like. But al-Qaeda much more it. A deliberate blueprint for it I think we tend to make it shorter and Nichols were to be. A little bit more short and sweet. What if you talk to any of writers here 38. They were Italian arrow directly that may rest as we were need to be. There's a plus factor. Where it isn't really underestimated ultimately actual story that comes right there's a lot of like slacking. Sooner rather like. You know one of the more annually you know sewers were those of words and generally happens are so you know chartering that. Final final postscript question and it just as opposed to its. Someone had to do with that it ought to ask it what's your favorite chip Wafer. Chip flavor I mean I like the Betancourt and then. Barbara Hume galloping you know like kettle chips or whatever. Those are candidates to the two rivals back we've gotten out of machines it's all cultures that still exists right at us like. Barbecue flavor of how and you flavoring and good to great equals ignited whenever. Mr. All right well let's leave it there think you. Thank you. My name is director Tony challenges in the virtual control room Claire gritty dirt Curtis is an audio editing you can get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com. For real if you have a question. Were thought to you when it contributes here the naming of this segment or show. Email us pot testified that he dot com you can also of course greeted us with any questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show beavis and rating or review in the apple podcast store or tell some what about us. Thanks for listening and we will seize. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.