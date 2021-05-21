-
Now Playing: What would have to happen for a 3rd party to be viable
-
Now Playing: A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?
-
Now Playing: What Biden’s speech can – and can’t – accomplish | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: You might have given the coronavirus to your cat | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Republicans can govern without winning a majority. That threatens our democracy.
-
Now Playing: A majority of Americans think climate change should be a political priority
-
Now Playing: Why House Democrats probably won’t pass their reparations
-
Now Playing: Why serious changes to policing are unlikely to happen
-
Now Playing: Why support for gun control hasn't led to new legislation
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Will Andrew Yang be the next Mayor of New York City?
-
Now Playing: Will Trump's gains with Latino voters last? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: How bipartisan is Democrats’ infrastructure plan? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: The new voting restrictions many states are considering
-
Now Playing: What are pollster ratings? | Polling 101 from FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: How the Atlanta attacks may activate Asian Americans politically
-
Now Playing: Why Republicans are happy to stoke culture wars? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Will the stimulus bill boost Democrats’ electoral prospects?
-
Now Playing: Did Joe Biden get lucky in 2020? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast