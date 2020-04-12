Transcript for Don't believe anything 2020 exit polls tell you | FiveThirtyEight

I'm me. Since the Chinese when he elections he may have seen in the news that Latino voters are all trying to support is now wore that white college educated suburban it swung to Biden. How certain groups of voters change their vote from one election to the next matter as it helps tell the story of an election. In a way that gives us a better sense of who we are as a society. It's also how politicians know where to spend their time and their money during the next election. But the shifts aren't always a simple as the headlines make them seem especially in 20/20. So can we actually figure out how different groups voted. In most years we find out how different groups voted by looking at the exit polls. All across the country pollsters interviewed people as they need component nations asking them who they voted for as well as a bunch of other students. Since they're physically at the polling site pollsters can be reasonably confident they're speaking with people who actually about it. In the polls can help us learn not only how group's and saint Latino men in rural areas. But also how high turnout was among that group. That is how many members of each group voted compared to others. But this gets a lot harder when everyone doesn't vote in person on election. Pollsters also have to interview people who vote Aaron. And this year because so many people voted by mail pollsters partially relied on phone cloning to get a representative sample of the electorate. This meant that the example this year had many of the same problems as pre election. Which as we know under estimated Republican support in several states. We don't know exactly why it is different theories have been floated from democratic voters being more likely to stay home because of cope with nineteen. And therefore pick up the phone when a pollster calls. To people with lower trust and political institutions and the media where that's like he'd answer surveys being increasingly likely to vote Republican. Even without a global power and that the national adds that more often has issues accurately capturing the composition of the electorate. But in twenty when he it appears have been even more incorrect than usual. And if you don't know who voted it's hard to figure out how different groups. The aim of any poll is to understand the views of the whole population. And speaking with a smaller sample population. But it's hard to make sure your samples perfectly representative. Pollsters do something called waiting this harmful to make it look more like the population interest. Basically they give more value to certain respondents answers because those respondents come from a demographic group that isn't represented well enough in the south. But if you don't know the make up of the larger population waiting sound Balkans is skewed the results. As I mentioned one problem with the exit. This year is that it's not always clear that the people in your sound actually voted. So our best bet is waiting for something called validated voters. While we don't have public records of how people loaded and we do have records of who voted. So pollsters can match their surveys to known voters' lists and giving them more confidence that their responses came from real voters. These validated voter surveys which will probably come out next summer I'm much more accurate than initial and that Apple's. But they're still not perfect. For example they cannot make up for non response bias or some types of voters may have been less like you to respond pollsters in the first place. If Republicans are less likely to respond to the survey it won't help to make sure the respondents who do have to actually vote. At this point you might be thinking why bother with pulling at all. There's always the good old census after all which has any demographic information. That when combined with the county's vote can explain how a demographic group actually vote. But this approach also has its own issues. First of all it can be so pick states like California New York. Both are known for counting very snowy New York still haven't finished counting several weeks after the election. We know both states overwhelmingly went by and but we still can't say with certainty how each individual county voted which would allow us to match those votes to census data more precisely. Second while this method uses real votes is also prone to something called the ecological indifference it's not the most intuitive name perhaps. But it's really just a turn for the problems involved in trying to understand stuff about individuals when all you have is data about a whole unit like a county. For example to find out whether Latino voters change to be voted for you might look at heavily Latino business. And compare how they voted in 2016 and Tony twenty. And indeed that's a useful exercise it can tell you something about those counties. But a county where the population is 50% Latino according to the census is also 50% non Latino. And any changes in how the county voted could very well be due to changes in how the non Latinos part of the population. Maybe white voters and heaven and it's you know counties were more likely this week to trunk and white voters in last with you know. At the county level that's impossible to distinguish from the situation in which the swing happen among Latinos. Moreover. Even if the swing in heaven in this you know counties was actually had an eighteen exchanging their it was really hard to generalize in the Tina's live and other Texas. Maybe you know voters and white are counties voted differently than Latinos and more than you know. Of course proving all Latinos together it's problematic to us we know that Cuban Americans in Puerto Ricans for example have different voting. But that's a video. So what do we do now. Well the main thing to note is that I might be Smart to stay away from conclusive narratives of the 20/20 election at least for now. Because of how the election took place it's tougher than usual to be sure how different groups voted. And it's probably Smart to be skeptical about sweeping narratives we might know more once we get validated voter surveys in the summer. But honestly there may be some things about the twenty Tony an action that will simply never now. One more thing if you like this video remember to subscribe to 588 on YouTube.

