What Americans thought about COVID, inflation and Britney Spears in 2021

The crew plays a game of “Guess What Americans Think,” on a wide variety of topics, including Elon Musk, inflation and Britney Spears.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live