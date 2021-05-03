How the Black church has shaped American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

More
This episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast explores the role that the Black church plays in American politics.
47:34 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How the Black church has shaped American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"47:34","description":"This episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast explores the role that the Black church plays in American politics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"76259940","title":"How the Black church has shaped American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/black-church-shaped-american-politics-fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-76259940"}