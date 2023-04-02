Why are there so many boomers in Congress? | FiveThirtyEight

Congress has gotten steadily older over the past few decades, and that has major implications for the issues the legislature cares about.

April 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live