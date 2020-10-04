Transcript for How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? l FiveThirtyEight

Perhaps our greatest weapon in the fight against code nineteen would be a vaccine. Vaccines think people are immune to that particular diseases. And with enough the new people the virus couldn't easily spread from person to person like it can now. But vaccines take a long time to me. Doctor Anthony fact sheet the director of the national institute for allergy and infectious diseases has that it will take a year to eighteen months to make a vaccine for code ninety. There are certain illnesses like HIV that we still haven't been able to make a vaccine floored despite years of trying. So will we be more successful in making a vaccine for cove in nineteen. And it power scientists and going about it. The fourth Food and Drug Administration can license a vaccine have to go through three rounds of testing and cute so called aids. And it vaccines for code of nineteen just entered thieves weren't in Seattle. It's the fastest we'd ever gotten a vaccine into human trials in America. The vaccine research center at the National Institutes of Health was one of the co creators of this new vaccine. Doctor John Mascoll up is the center's director. There's no way that we would have been able to get into the phase one study so quickly you know literally in 65 days without. The fact that the scientific community had been working on Summers and murderers and had to thinking about the fact that another corona virus could emerge. You see because it's code that nineteen as part of the family of viruses that includes bars and rumors. They're coated in spiky proteins that look like a crime as their name and current buyers. Fifteen months are prisoners and the virus that causes in nineteen eat a little bit different. But the scientists had been working on a vaccine from rumors that targeted the spike T which gave them an advantage. Of the nineteen arranged. That seems teacher patty how to identify. Particular picture so if you haven't encountered the real thing you're new system now at eye infection. But this in a number of different ways many classic vaccines like the ones for measles and polio. Meet injecting seriously weakened or killed buyers into your body so your immune system can learn which molecules are associated with a particular theater. Then if you ever come in contact with the fires in the future your body it won't recognize it knew exactly how to kill. But cook in nineteen vaccine already being tested doesn't Berkeley. I just making what's called me and any vaccine which is a pretty new technology they take this hit the buyers is genetic code. Just the part that codes for this I print T and they inject that into purse. Any person owns wells will start producing the harmless Coruna tires Christine. In theory there immune system the chance to learn what the new crop of hiring its. And build an arsenal less so they can the buyer is if they ever encountered in the future. We had already made. MR any vaccines at least in a lab. For SARS and murders. So we couldn't. Based just on the sequence. We could cassette in new corona virus into our name genetically and essentially angle that you have a vaccine almost immediately. That's the beauty of them are NA vaccines they're quick to prettiest. But there aren't some drawbacks to this type of vaccine or vaccine platform as scientists call. Are there are other and Barney vaccines that are RD out on the market that you know people may carrying about. So that's the limitation it and Barney vaccines there are no licensed. DNA or RNA vaccines. That's because it's a newer technology. And there hasn't been won yet that's been all the way through the process of unproven technology. And drug abuse in NYC teacher. So there is some element of we have to prove that this trip those who work in this case. Does that make it potentially. More difficult to scale up production. I'm because there are fewer facilities that actually have the ability to produce something like that's. Generally I think the main element is that it hasn't been skill that beef war. So some other plant basking platforms more traditional platforms. I'll have been scaled up before so there are. On his experience doing it there's some plants large manufacturing plants that have been built in the past so that has to be done here for aren't any. And so there's been a lot of discussion long. Activity lot of funny activity put into accepting a question of scale up. Forming attacked. Of course wearing at the factory is. Even if this vaccine works so doctor Scarlett told me that the various scientific agencies in the US. Art pinning their hopes on this one. And are considering vaccines made using a number of different times but. It seemed for cook in nineteen even possible all. After all there are certain viruses like HIV that mutate really quickly and change the proteins that coat. The minute your body learns how to identify and fight at higher risk changes and what do we know currently about the the speed with which this virus is changing and and whether we'll actually be able to provide community. Yes we know a little bit and so far the data are encouraging. We know generally speaking that corona viruses can mutate. But their rate of mutation of this but the new Kuroda artists seems to be. At a level where we weren't expected to meet hit away from the vaccine. In the short term and short time pre nup months or years. But we'll have to keep an eye on that there will be whole groups of sort of medical epidemiologist genetic epidemiologist at we'll track this sequence of the virus over time and look for any changes. And then if if they occur it doesn't necessarily mean we can't adjust. We can with vaccine technology. Just annexing it needed include a second strain if we needed so I don't think that will. Hold us up dramatically something let's keep a close. How hopeful are you feeling right now about what we're doing to create a vaccine an otherwise. Stem the spread of corona virus in the US. I am quite hopeful that we'll get a vaccine we will find a vaccine that works. In the time frames that people like duct touch even talking about there are. There's is a huge. US government and public and private partnership effort. In the US and around the world. Scientists working together agencies working together private companies and government working together there are. Many handfuls of vaccines that are being developed. And I think. The data that we have from the laboratory side of things suggest that a vaccine should work against a corona virus. So really we just have to prove it and we have to make a lot of it. I'm pretty confident we will get there. Since spoke of doctor Haskell there doesn't preliminary reports that some recovered of the nineteen patients. Have produced very low levels of antibodies. Those aren't pro teens that your immune system uses to remember and fight against a chair. In theory that might mean that those people can get kind of in nineteen more than one let's ask doctor Haskell with that would change our prospects for a vaccine. Since vaccines also teacher immune system which antibodies to used to fight that particular virus it'll be for you now that there is probably variability in people's reactions to getting -- ninety. At that a vaccine is designed to promote a really strong immune response depending on the platform you might need a few doses several weeks apart. We might have to re up your vaccinations every few years or decades similar to what you do for other acts the but that's why this human trials are still really important so we can figure out what's actually required. If you a question about code at nineteen or the process for creating vaccines please let me now.

