Transcript for Should Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster?

Journal breeze nick falls Ben Roethlisberger. Cam Newton scammed Arnold. All of these cornerbacks got injured or sick within the first two weeks of the two when he nineteen NFL season. For carnal in the jets they even lost their backup quarterback Trevor Ximian to injury as well. As he scored a wreck injuries keep mounting in teams start planning around their backups one name keeps coming up as it has for the past couple of years. Colin Capra. This got us thinking let's. Put aside the strong possibility that he may have been black ball from the Lee two years ago over his protest against racial injustice. And assume there's at least one team who'd want to sign him does cabernet given his current agent still level still deserve a spot on NFL roster right now. You're the 2019 pre season quarterback ratings for every starting quarterback in the NFL according to 538. The fight 38 quarterback rating is a rolling average of recent performances and includes both passing and rushing stats. The rating is framed in terms of how many. You see guys like Roethlisberger with a quarterback rating of 250 EU points not surprisingly you'll also see Matt Ryan and breeze up there with a 231. And 224. Mile points respectively. On the other end of the spectrum the F starters like the colts to Kobe percent at one away. And the Bengals Andy Dalton in 123. This brings us to Cafferty. When he ended his last NFL season and 26 and his QB rating with seventeen points lower than an average cornerback. 12019 that would put him here with a 146. Kilos scores. For comparison sake recently injured jaguars quarterback nick falls is here at 172. In the league average going and it's when he nineteen was about 163. To end at 2016 cabinet would be a below average starting QB in the league that season but I too much rating of 146 would have come in 22 going into the year. Of course it might be unfair to make this comparison using camper next twenty sixteenths stats. After all he's been out of the league for two seasons he's older now maybe he's also slower his ratings probably lower than it wasn't when he sixteen. But how much slower. To figure this out we examined our dual quarter -- ratings for everybody since 1950 who started at least one game at both aged 29. Happening stage in his final season. An aged thirty to the age he'd be at the end of this season. We also mirror down our lists to quarterbacks with at least fifty career starts but no more than 100 through age 29. Catholic had 64 career starts when he went into NFL textile two years ago. The median quarterback in our group with similar players saw his rating dropped by ten point two points between the end of his age 29 season and the start of his 832 seats. That's not great news for Cafferty as a quarter racked within you low value of 136. Or 27 and a half points below average would rank 27. Among starters and we. And that's the median for quarterbacks who played a lot of games between the ages of 29 and 32. If cap and X rustic celebrated his decline and he aids day say the 25 percentile for group. Is it low rating would drop to 44 points below average but it goes both ways. If cap and X two seasons off helped him stay fresher than average cornerback mean he'd age at the 75 percentile and actually improve to a court Iraqi low just four points. But let's stick with that Tony fifth percentile assumptions just for arguments. If so 2019 court regular rating for cap and it would be 119. If we go back toward charter to when he nineteen starters that would place cabernet. Here. So 11 of the worst case scenarios this rating still puts him in the neighborhood of low level starters like Dalton and percent. What's notable here though is teams who were already down to their second string theory and thirds being QBs like the Steelers in the jets'. Should even more seriously consider giving cap change among backup quarterbacks 2019 Capra nick has hired and Teddy Bridgewater. And Daniel Jones. And the same as Brian Hoyer. And Josh McCown. So a cabinet might not be a top starting corner in the NFL anymore. He would still probably be better than most of the backups that are on NFL rosters right now. Obviously this ignores external factors that we can't really quantify hear things like the media attention and fan reaction that would come with signing cap and nor do we know what kind of roller salary cap and make himself would request. And these considerations would go into the decision any team would make before signing him the considering how you can never be too sure about quarter racks. A lot of these NFL teams should still be giving cabernet a strong look. Even two years after he was banished from the game for taking a knee in protest.

