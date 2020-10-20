Transcript for The most competitive races aren’t in Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania

Terry some on his mowing the lawn slash. Stay garlic. I don't know my conceding abducted. That would be Tony funny. Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast I'm Gayle and root. Election Day is exactly two weeks from today and we are indeed we pod cast votes so let's dive into red. Over the past several months you've heard us talk plenty about lately tipping point states or. The states that are likely is to give the weaning presidential candidate his 270. Electoral College broke. Those are states like Pennsylvania Wisconsin Florida and Michigan. But while those races may be the most important in terms of like twirl math they're not actually the closest races according to current polling and are forecast. The states showing a dead heat in the presidential contest. Are actually states like Ohio Georgia Iowa and even Texas so today we're gonna focus on the most competitive races polls Ian in the contest for presidency and also house and senate. And also what those contest tell us about our current political environment. So accurate need to do that are managing editor Mike Cullen Micah. And you know enhance Aaron. Doldrums as you mentioned is that politics editors are prostitutes and Hacer thanking Alan. So before I dive into the meat of the questions that I have freer managing editor politics editor. Gerlach staring match yet. And its destination is two weeks of wearing power you all feel like are you thinking about how the news or mishandling. Let me answer that question with another question Sarah how much Steve feel like you're steering the ship verse like. Clinging on that at screaming for help. An IRA Mac and whenever more entertaining exercises return Houston mapped out all the different possible scenarios. There's just so much of the near this year in terms. The marriage and the we know on Election Day what if we don't know for two weeks from now. What do we have in terms of legal experts on staff. So no I don't feel like and steering. It. Where where have having you know I I have been been politics editor at 538. During a crazy election not as crazy as this one. I can say that in the last few weeks it just your just clinging on for dear life things get so hectic. And so nonstop that it's it's really hard Ted. Tenet to keep that the date picture mine which Sarah has somehow managed to do. This I didn't even crazier auction them. And funny sixteenths. Bet that's too kind A mean I think one hurdle for share is just the fact that we're all remote Yunnan at this. Her I know that's a new reality that we fallen priest at this point that I think you know one thing for election night its readers all expect being in the office for watching the results come in together and that'll be just trying to coordinate that. Us and every other newsroom that'll be a challenge. I don't want to get to matter here but I mean what's Gulfport for a second at these what does six ass. Look like to you'll like how does 530 nailing this election. Law there's an a job interview what does success here in this world. What are your weaknesses. You know I'm perfectionist no. And that's got to pick it it's a good question and I think for the election in particular. I try to look for are we eat. Uncovering. Explaining. Exploring. New. The issues and themes. And factor airs. That are most influential. In the election. Adam so says task politics editor has has. Done that's amazing actually but you know. Are we are we exploring. An and cover hang. Why. Why is trump under performing. This year relative to where he was in 26 clean. Oh we just had a great he's on the site looking that. How demographic groups have have changed relative to four years ago right. What do people care about are we are we looking into those issues and and it's going Cummins says there. Are driving the campaign so that's that's I think that. The metric for success in and 26 team. One thing I was really proud of what site. We had a lot of coverage in the lead up. To the election on Trump's Electoral College advance ten. How that might be Electoral College popular vote split. Like that kind of thing right it's like. Are you are you shining a spotlight on. The things that end up being important in hindsight right. I think that's absolutely ray and I would just add to that that. The other cool I have for this year is that voters and readers are able to understand what's happening night like what we do know and what we don't know. And asking as transparent as possible as results are coming ended like this looks rate here's here's why this might be a bit funky and making sure we're doing that crap before him for that position so much we don't know this year. Art well it will be a very excited and I and of course we were all recovering until we have the very last results so. There's something to look forward to listeners but let's get to the crux of the matter today which is the most competitive races that we're seeing across the board. Being 20/20 so let's start here I mention those four states at the top. In the 2012 election President Obama won Iowa by six percentage points. Ohio by three percentage points and then lost Georgia by eight and lost Texas by sixty. In 2016. Trouble won Iowa by nine points Ohio by six points Georgia by five points and taxes are at our ports are you want all of sports states. Back in 2012 it was split Wear it Obama winning the upper midwestern states. And Romney winning the subject. Now we're in a situation where these are all polling act roughly you've rate are forecast gives different odds depending on the state like. It's a less likely that Joseph Barton won't win taxes for example when Georgia but the actual poles that look these are all about like a one point race so what just happened. It American politics. They have put all four of these states in roughly the same place in twenty toward. So one some before I answer that question it is worth remarking power parity one of our contributors Perry bacon junior senior writer at 538 he and I were talking about this in the bank but it is somewhat remarkable. That where even grouping needs states together right I think you're getting at this Aleman and in the set up there about pike. It wasn't obvious. Eight years ago or four years ago. That the winding route to twenty twining a wood and wet island Georgia. Ohio and Texas all. Kind of looking about evenly competitive right you'd you'd group Iowa now high heading to Ohio together maybe. You may be group Texas and Georgia together but that all four of them are our. Look about Evander is is pretty amazing so what's what's causing that a few things one is. At least according to the polling. Biting is up I'll a lot over all. These are all Republican leaning states. And the fact that the polls in each of them show a close race as a testament and Biden's big lead over all right that's the main factor. Two. Remember all those debates about why shouldn't Democrats appeal to. The Obama trump voters white working class that is right or should be appealed to you know their newfound strand. Should they double down on their newfound strength among college educated whites in the suburbs or should they try to turn out. Nonwhite voters the data shows and and they kind of threat to near times had a good piece about this. But you know buy in has improved on Clinton's margin and went white. Non college educated voters. He's also improved upon her margins and you know diverse suburbs like he's the and and George and access. And you know we had a PCE. Trump has done a little better minds like black voters particularly. But men. A little better among Hispanic voters we'll see how real that is I'm. But like. You've seen in all these states being competitive. The fact that when you see. It's it's testament to me that when you see movement in American politics it tends to happen across demographic groups. And that and that. Politics is is rarely sort of a binary. Mutually exclusive choice should I've dealt this group or death for right. Yet I think that's a really good point and something I was thinking about too is you see it as Mike said I didn't improve the game with white voters particularly as with out of college degree where Clinton once and sixteen right. But at the same time he's also making huge strikes me Sunbelt states rates so it is that combination it's not one or the other and some of that I can just speaks to the fact that he's got a double digit lead nationally over trap prayed and says. Generic ballot which looks like you know congressional races to try to suss out what which ways they elect twirled environment leaning is right now seven point four points in favor of Democrats who just like in another blue waves like election territory. Mean we still have Fino week and a half here to go and so like that canned tighten. You know a piece tweeted earlier in the week where we are looking out how much do the polls news in the last two weeks of the campaign. You know on average they don't move that much and again you know there could be further tightening. But at this point it does seem assessed for moving into that realignment. Territory. In the way that we did in sixteen in some ways it doesn't mean though those trends we'll. You know Texas will people who in every election moving forward but it does seem as if there's some really big. Shifts at clay where we're talking about your point Keylon. You know. Texas Iowa Georgia Ohio as to states for the march and it's like plus or minus five frayed. And not Pennsylvania our response and where Biden actually it's six point lead if you look at the projected that chair right even though. Pennsylvania will still most likely be the tipping point state according to our forecast that's me it's fascinating that like the projected march and there. Is large enough but those are really the states were talking about as the most competitive here Antoine on. I asked that. Mary who works for error. Who worked on our polling data base. She she gave us a spreadsheet evolved all of projected vote terror margins according to forecasts for an entry. State for the presidential race matters senate race and every. House race. And if you sort of round round to the nearest whole number. And in the presidential race Georgia Ohio. And a second district and main. All round to a projected margin of zero. Texas trounced have projected margin of chump plus three. Iowa trump plus one. North Carolina item plus two Florida. Bynum plus three day summit site. To say he's out close races there are really really close races them pretty. And the reality is what matters correct. Democrats don't have to win. Any of those races in order to the yet a done right time if you and you know arsenic chart on our forecast does this have you if you. Arrange all the State's five let's use Biden's projected margin from biggest. To smallest Frey he crosses 270 votes with Pennsylvania right. After that comes Nebraska's second district. Arizona. Florida. North Carolina. Maine second that's tracked. Ohio. Georgia Iowa access so all these states are gravy for biting if he wins them in terms of the Iraq war college of course. There are important senate races house races down ballot races in the states of items for how well Biden doesn't them. Will matter regardless right. And also I would I would argue that the size of up items victory if he wins. Could have important ramifications in terms of look at what kind of mandate doesn't have how much of how much of check have the American people getting. Democrats today enact our policies right. So as we imagine these states are not necessary for Biden to win the election while they are necessary for president truck. How much attention are the campaigns giving these states given up another tipping points are they still. You know competing and am giving them resources and so wrong. I should say if you're watching come on YouTube and curious why it. There background that is different now behind me I had to move grooms student dinars or just to address first. The incident Galen is. They are competing in the states it seemed to trump campaign spending a lot of money. And attacked visit you know these states that. From their point of view of the day I'm sure there were hoping were sent out by this point. Ohio Iowa State site that so. You know there was a lot of debate in 2016 obviously a rounds you know. Campaign strategy right. And where the candidates visited I think that some campaign is. At least judging by their behavior. They know they have some work to do. India's red leaning states. I didn't seem in some loan these shifts it is. The suburbs which sounds great right because we talk about the suburbs in every presidential election oh it's going to be cited in the suburbs and of course yes if urban areas are Blair were and rural areas are red. And yes it all gets decided in V more purple areas. But specific to Georgia and access I think we are seeing politics that has driven by these sprawling suburbs around places like Atlanta calls Fort Worth Houston. At Sadr. So how have. Our suburbs of vault politically over the past four plus years. Yes so protection in two pieces recent me that looked at this patent the first piece was. Boats used nation's ski date. One in which the common thread seems to EB. That we are seen the senators moved the last that's largely trip and by white suburban women. White suburban men on the other hand tend to still vote for trump it's a pretty big gender gap. And also trump has made some gains with college educated voters this year according to the nation's ski. Again by amstel leads on the metrics so it's kind of like it's not enough to get trumped the anti Matt. But the gender gap that's emerged has been particularly telling you saw that happen in twenty teen and that definitely helped fuel summits Democrats win in the suckers because in 26 teen. Trump actually one suburban voters both men and women by two points I believe it was 47 to 45%. Cameras now he's actually. Behind he's got 45%. Of white suburban women while Biden has 54%. I want to move on and talk a little bit about house because we have really not talked about. House elections at all this cycle so we mentioned the states that are most competitor on the presidential level what about in. How's this may not necessarily decide. You know who controls the house were giving Democrats and 95% chance of maintaining control of that chamber. But as we tell us about how have deep Democrats are going into Republican territory. Or may be where Republicans our are still competitive despite a difficult national environment. Yet this that this was the question we looked at recently because write to your point behind the house isn't getting as much attention this year because Democrats. Have such good odds of holding onto their majority. What's interesting now is that actually most vulnerable seat is a Democrat it's Minnesota representative Collin Peterson. The seventh district there. And that's because that's a district that voted for trump. Fairy leans red but he is hung on through years now because he's more in the middle moderate Democrat. But for the first time in awhile he's actually facing really stiff comp petition Fran shellfish Iraq. And so it's a close race we only get him about a one in four shot of winning so he is the under got there despite being an incumbent. And then Democrats also have some tough races and Oklahoma fifth Kemper boring you might remember her from 2018 it's a surprise victory and then TJ Cox in California's 21 district. The big difference here though is that republic camps. Have just a lot more our seats that are in question and that's a combination of retirements. Re districting in North Carolina and democratic leaning environment. And so even though they need to make up more ground than Democrats take back. Controlled the chamber. They just have a tougher map ahead of them and more seats that are honorable. When we're looking at this earlier this week it was you know they were under god in three Republican held seats 5050 and nine others and then at three and four shot. Less than victory in four shot at winning and thirteen more and that that's just not where you wanna be if you're the party looking to take back batch bear. Yet the you know you look at that list of most competitive house races among thing that stands out as is the the role retirement excess Aaron mentioned have played. I'm on that list are bunch of open seats right. Me to second district in New York Virginia fit the five. Georgia sent in Texas 24. Call Robert three right like. There are or did a big factor here is. Unseated democratic leaning environment over all. But that environment has also sheep that map right and in I think encouraging sales. Republican incumbents. And call it quits early. Yah actually that need to get that a question but I was gonna ask which is that. Democrats made gains in pretty Republican territory in 2018. So why are they are still so many vulnerable house Republican seats. In a national environment that is acted but pretty similar to 2018. When you think about. The generic ballot poll lane or you of course Biden as his polling even Adam Kitchener ballot. Democratic advantage. Is that why simply people are retiring are Democrats and newly competitive and do territory. Combination. And I think. The Indiana fifth district who. It's definitely one of key races that are watching and the house sits a suburban district and as a real question and it what OK if Democrats win Matt. You know. They made huge progress and twenty eat teen in suburban areas there's still some districts on the table and what's interesting is that some of the ones in 2018. I mean Lucy make Baptist may be an exception to desks that is you know she's favored to win that inner forecast but it's more competitive. Then and some of the other races in Virginia rate there were more moderate Democrats coming into office and it shows that right given that national environment. There's still some suburban districts on the table that. Democrats are favored to make further inroads in two. Thinking more big picture about this what happens to their Republican caucus in the house and perhaps republic yen. Long making the Republican Party more probably. The only members laughed our people were representing vary Republican areas. And perhaps not even that many suburban areas and I mean this is like the story at the last. 2030 years in congress Friday it he used to be the case that if you look at every members ideological score. There was a lot of overlap between the party. But it hasn't seen primary challengers Verizon as a. Seeing. Sort of didn't nationalization. These elections right few arms your voters are splitting tickets. You sort of have these seats where if it's or plus fifteen. The chances as a Republican are much higher than it used to be on the democratic side right so. It's like maybe it's not optimistic that things to say but you know if the Republican Party in congress gets whittled down to. Only only representatives Dan. It might really really heavily Republican. Districts and states then you're gonna see more ideologically extreme far right praying. And it and I meant it to something important to stress says even if Democrats genes say when Pakistan this year because of the world bias that the senate Republicans. Will win that chambers again at some point twos that doesn't necessarily mean might shift in strategy for Republicans either. If they're only ruling in more rural areas as a chamber like this and it would. You report that strategy just next to. Remember we'll just be in firm you know if Democrats win the house and the senate and the presidency. What you would expect is Republicans who are left are going to be from disproportionately really red states investor X. They're gonna stay incredibly united in opposition. To whatever Biden administration does whenever Democrats and progress. And hope that as has been the case normally throughout American history. There's there's a backlash in the president's first mid term right so we're kind of seeing this year sort of all the forces that. To have fled to this polarization and sort of policy stalemate. Or policy you know pendulum. That's really the point it's just because the suckers like leaning blue now doesn't need to Geithner gaffe by a Democrat are trifecta act couldn't get more suffers leaning back rent and you know 20/20 two. Yacht. I think barrels auto brings up the question. The deeper than Democrats. Cope in cute traditionally Republican territory and and up. Then. With lawmakers two are going to be fighting actions Ian that territory in the future. Does not have a moderating. A fact on of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Caucus over all or is partisanship so. Kind of overwhelming. That net diplomacy and Chuck Schumer are able to whip basically anybody with a. I think that's a tough question now we act that LA when Democrats last controlled all three chambers ray and Mike. You know senator Lieberman as the one who famously. Didn't blow up ace he ate it needed a lot are difficult to pass rate it. I think. Once parties are in power in terms of passing legislation that's hard to do and it's hardships he's all parts. Your party prayed and says you're someone who's in the more progressive wing of the party you have lessened sentence perhaps she meets moderates and the at all for what they're trying to push. And I'm not sure I like you know and 2018 that was kind of the big question that we were thinking about right because. A lot of Democrats victory where it and more moderate suckers but I ink at least nationally. It's the squad was captured attention. For the Democrats in congress enters this. People from the more moderate districts and made it out changes here when it's funny but bite and if she wins. I can also see it not changing me in means the suckers. Slowly turn back to being more Republican. Yet some. It's it it's a good question you know 818 it can't help but how are moderating influence overall right things are pointing to. Choose. HCA negotiations. After that kind of date democratic wave in 2008 is a really good example right where. Where Democrats how to work very hard. Keep their coalition together. Through that. That's I think what we have seen particularly recently is that. The did that partisanship is it's still really strong force. And so if it is. Democrats and Terry you know 20/20 one whipped with a lot of representatives in really Brad districts are summit register. Acting talent expect a lot of them to. The stay with Democrats stay with speaker Pelosi I'm a key votes right. And then policy but would likely find ways for them today expressed therein dependence on other cuts right. So I think probably the effect is more marginal than than it used to be just in terms of how much are moderating influences. It has like remember that the united servicing right. Democrats did didn't get a public option in the original ACA because of that group a tad more moderate. Members right I think probably. If that you kind of spun out all over again today he'd see a little bit less of that I think ET. Members more willing to just stay and party line. But there's still some of that red. Solo to wrap on this Saturday there are actually senate races in all of the stately mansion as the most competitive except for you know higher so there're are competitive senate races and Iowa Texas. And Georgia and it two in Georgia. What do we think are those also as they are kind of dead heats in the presidential polling is up also the case on the senate level. And if not what are the actual most competitive senate races. Well so I was looking skin. Projected. Share rate cities states and what's his tooth and danger UP members. So Cory Gardner congrats. And mark necks out and those increasingly seem to follow pretty squarely at Democrats. You know challenger mark Kelly in Arizona he's eager to bear. And former twenty Tony democratic. Primary and John Hickenlooper is eating rat as well. Means a bit closer. But it's also only. You are tied up over raking in you know what's interesting to Ian like Texas isn't arm astray even you know tram me he only when it by three points or something so I am trying to keep an I time. How much just top of the tech she expects right in the state like Montana Bullock me people and that's why he's an underdog and our forecast tropical carry on and curious that what does that mean in the state like North Carolina Tennessee and Texas has really in play in the presidential acts. Sort of put some of those raises in perspective right now we are forecasting. That the final margin in the senate race. In Montana for example it is about three points. In Kansas we project that it's about five points. In Alaska. About six points. In Texas. And out of epic that's about eight points but then as you mention North Carolina you know. Why are actually we're showing we're showing cattle Cunningham. Winning by about three points in North Carolina so that seems more in the democratic column that Georgia we get back to kind of 5050 proposition. But yet to get to your prime you really see promising thing Hughes he at present level right use if you look at okay what states are the closest. I am. It's really red leaning states rights of its Kansas Montana Georgia Iowa North Carolina Maine town. With the possible exception I mean those are all Republican leaning states the fact that those are the closest I think speaks to how much trouble Republicans are. Potentially him. To wrap up there are one. Play some hypothetical so we wake up. A day after two weeks after the election we get the results and all of those states so much but stick with the presidential once we started with Texas Georgia Iowa Ohio. Have gone for Barton what happened. Well. I think I'd and then really did in the national a popular. The Templeton spray. You're talking about a huge blue wave elections passed and. Yeah I think it I think in the world right like. You know. Non college white voters. Reverted back to the Democrats at their relative to tighten sixteen. College educated white voters. Continued their trend towards Democrats or at least stayed at the same oh. I think in that world you'd think that by. Some of these. Polls showing trump making huge gains among Hispanics maybe. Maybe those proved wrong rate. And that. You kind of saw turnout from the Democrats may Daze black women for example. That that that really came currency that Georgia right sort states in the south South Carolina. With the kind of weird thing it is. The situation you described it actually isn't. That's like farfetched yuppie give Biden about a 30% chance and Texas but only about it 12% chance trump winning the actual election. So yeah and visitors and were prescribing is more likely than trump actually win. Yet sort of situation are like. Maybe the first all the race doesn't tighten down restaurant trade. Which is always possible. But but basically the polls underestimated. Dar spread problem which is. As we don't present as of right now as far as we just as likely as the polls on underestimating Republican. They say he's gained out a number of scenarios are forecast right and center. I didn't winning an plans side to your point and it's a 35100. Shot range where it's trapped right now only has a twelve and one wonders winning the Electoral College. CN winning Texas seems a lot more to grow then trump when he or alt the moment he. Interest rates but if we do the reverse or we say we wake up you know a day after two weeks after whatever it is. Election Day and trump has won Texas Iowa Georgia and Ohio. While the polls but polls not to be under her comeback story. Well remember. It's my cassette at. Outs here eyed innocent actually need to win states to an election rage. So I think at that point you know we already have a sense that the votes can be delayed so Pena and some other midwestern states we probably won't know who won on election. But and I think you know it's really it could have been and no one could entrap the line it's gonna be the march and end and it will probably be a lot smaller margin in states like Florida and Arizona. Latin are going to try bright and truck might accidentally. Action his odds really depend on winning artists if she wins Florida on election night that's good for cannon. Cast Morse or uncertainties for. Yemen the question right is like what is what is Biden's margin overall right now national polls have I am. North of ten percentage points right. I would not be surprised if the race tightens a little bit down the stretch like the generic ballot for example. Is more about seven or eight percentage points and Democrats favor right. And now world where where the national margin has like 27 points. Man I think you would expect some of these. Bradley states Ohio Iowa Texas certainly. It is in Georgia would be would be much much more to stretch for Democrats it. In that world and it's really. They need Biden Biden winning by by double digits I think to really have a good chance in the states. Our ball lots. Leave things there of course we will be checking back and on the State's as we get down to the wire but thank you sir and Micah. Now thank you stay sane each contestant likewise likewise. My name is under Tony chow is in a virtual control room. Claire editor Curtis is on audio editing you get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com you girls of course greeted us from any questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show beavis or reading or view in the couple podcast store or tell someone about us also remember to subscribe to RS on YouTube factor that is. Thanks for listening and policies. And are. 