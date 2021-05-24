Transcript for Confidence Interval: Will we see more celebrities run for office in 2022?

He talents reading today. You look they reviewing another episode of our series confidence interval where I would imitate and then tell you how confident I am in the eighth. What's your take. My take is that are going to see kind of celebrities running for political office. And this conversation and it to cop really an April it was all the 50% respondents want it. The rocks or run for president and acting on paid to run for governor tax cuts and the rocks that screen shot and a right up apple. Posted in this program called it quote humbling and said something to the F act. You know after the founding fathers never envisioned it means running for office being president if that happens I'd be happy answer. Of course Iraq is not the only celebrity's teasing this idea of potential political Ryan Mack in the economy today is reportedly talking to donors here as well -- taxes. Caitlin Jenner reports is running for governor how cornea and Jerry Yang arguably a celebrity running for mayor of New York City. And if you think that he celebrity politicians might be successful you look at you with the reality TV star report he ran for office. And I think there is the idea that he inspired morsel priest ran for political office. I'm very confident are you take. I would probably bats when he dollars. And the reason being is because. History shows that most Americans. Do you not care if they're politicians. Needs government more political experience Donald Trump was not the first celebrity to successfully run for political. Support him we had out frank in. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hats on people who warn act successful. In next hearing for governor New York. But by virtue of being a celebrity you're going to get media attention money probably our behalf I mean he in this anything new Muni Horry actually super competitive races. On top of that our politics have become so polarized these days that he thinks celebrity's we'll be seen as attractive alternatives to politicians. The last reason I think we'll be more celebrity anchor political opposite 20/20 two it's because politics seems to be an act Phillips and in many of these celebrities personal brands already and you look at the Oscars happen if he weeks ago Tina Cain was talking about he. Verdict in that year actions murder trial. So it's really not depriving. A lot of these celebrities are getting involved in politics and policy because a lot obscene issues. Act. That's sent I don't think celebrities necessarily when appearances at thank you run because one in Hollywood stars are perceived as being too liberal and I think acted in any Republican leaders. Two we haven't had that eighty celebrities run for political office historically. And the ones who are sent at their parents acting on achy. Injury. Not humans for any reason is that there. We look at McConaughey for example there is the university of Texas at Tyler and doubts worries school that actually happens eating. Governor Gregg added I double digits. However Texas is a heavily Republican C and it's not clear at all what I'm hearing on. The Texas should be in he hasn't voted in Texas license please I'll. It is never donated to keep peeling down on the other hand she's a Republican writing California California's super lose seats in her arms are pretty slim there as well. This probably underscores the biggest issue with celebrity politicians witches. Because they don't have any previous government or political experience is opt in part to figure out. Where it will fall on specific issues and I think it makes it easier for there needs to knock them for a lack of policy. So don't be surprised if we see an uptick in the number of celebrities running for political opposite point tale. But also don't be surprised if they don't want other aces. If you like this media subscribe to I've theory on need to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.