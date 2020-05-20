Transcript for Confidence Interval: If Trump Loses In 2020, He’ll Be The Nominee Again In 2024

Hey Nathaniel what are we can today. Claudia asked Tony we're here for another episode I think it's hit series confidence interval. Where we get a persuasive take and then tell you how confident we are. Okay so what's your take. My take today is that if Donald Trump loses the presidential election and when he when he. He Republican nominee for president in 20/20 four will still be Donald trop. Now I think it's naive to think that trump we'll just disappear from the Republican political scene if he loses. He's still going to be the most popular well known member of the party and he still had his Twitter account. I bet he's gonna tweet criticisms of president Joseph Biden every single day that's gonna lead to questions as to whether he himself has been challenged by an 20/20 four. In point point four trump will only be 78 years old which it is pretty old but that's the same means that I would be if he wins and is inaugurated. It may seem far fetched the trump could run in three consecutive presidential elections and it's true that it hasn't happened in recent history. But Grover Cleveland did it in the late nineteenth century. He served one term as president lost his first real action dead. But then came back to any second non consecutive terms of course their other Republicans who could be interested in running for president in 20/20 four. Like Nikki Haley or Mike Pence. But they don't have the built in fan bases the trump already passed. They are realistically gonna have to stay on the sidelines until trump makes it clear that he's not running and given how much he likes the spotlight that could be a long time. A gripping. How confident. Men. I mean it could happen trump certainly will be a big figure in the party basically as long as he still has access to his Twitter account. But there are a lot of Republican successors including maybe even someone from chumps and family Donald Trump junior for instance. So it could be that trump we'll just want to pass the time plus 78 is pretty old to run for president at that age retirement sounds pretty nice. If you liked this video from our subscribed to 538 and you to stay safe out there.

