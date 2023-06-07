Who is Doug Burgum the North Dakota governor running for president? | FiveThirtyEight

Senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich looks into the latest candidate to run for president, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live