Fauci looks back on how the Trump administration responded to the pandemic.
12/22/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci on President Donald Trump's pandemic approach
Looking back in the way president trump handled the pandemic. How do you think he could've saved more lives or do you think he's done a wonderful job ha ha. That you're trying to get me either and one captain trouble or another type of trouble. You mean obviously there have been some bumps in the road. But in general particularly when you look at the science and the vaccine. Success that is huge I mean that's something that's. Really quite. Unprecedented. Obviously you could always look back. At your public health response and say could you have done better and the answer is of course I think any country looking back at their response. Will say that they could've done better.

