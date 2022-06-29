Evan McMullin Isn't A Democrat. Utah Democrats Are Supporting His Campaign Anyway

We explore Evan McMullin’s background and look at whether his coalition of Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans and independents in Utah can actually bring him to Washington, D.C.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live