Transcript for Fauci on travel restrictions during the pandemic and the EU ban l FiveThirtyEight

The EU and some other European countries are opening their borders. Are still banning travel from its. Justified. You know and I wouldn't use the wood just a bite I would say is understandable. Because. You know when we saw that there were many cases in Europe and China. We dance rabble from the European union of the UK us. So right now they have did detection rate very low much lower than we do. So they're looking at us in this saying the same thing that we said to them I wish we're not the case. I wouldn't be recommending that I think we need to get back some sort of normality. Just the same as they're saying to us. Why he's still banning travel from Europe. Which we are a means so you read it. I'm and I'm all for a merit Garrett and and and I back what we do blood of our European. And I'd be looking at us I'd say why he's still banning Europeans don't come into the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.