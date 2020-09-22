What comes next in the fight to fill Ginsburg’s seat: FiveThirtyEight

More
In this installment of the podcast, the crew discusses the political calculations for both Republicans and Democrats over how to proceed in replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
9:02 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What comes next in the fight to fill Ginsburg’s seat: FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:02","description":"In this installment of the podcast, the crew discusses the political calculations for both Republicans and Democrats over how to proceed in replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"73154226","title":"What comes next in the fight to fill Ginsburg’s seat: FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fight-fill-ginsburgs-seat-fivethirtyeight-73154226"}