Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Entrance polls in Iowa
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:10","description":"Harry Enten is mad about entrance polls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66238858","title":"FiveThirtyEight: Entrance polls in Iowa","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-entrance-polls-iowa-66238858"}