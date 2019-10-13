FiveThirtyEight: The GOP Field vs. The Media More Since the last debate, whether it's over the rules of the event to questions about Ben Carson's past, the GOP and the media have not been friends. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: The GOP Field vs. The Media This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"Since the last debate, whether it's over the rules of the event to questions about Ben Carson's past, the GOP and the media have not been friends.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66237949","title":"FiveThirtyEight: The GOP Field vs. The Media","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-gop-field-media-66237949"}