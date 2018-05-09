FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Sept 5, 2018

The FiveThirtyEight model is giving the Democrats a 7 in 9 chance of getting control of the house. Watch the video to find out why.
1:24 | 09/05/18

Transcript for FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Sept 5, 2018

