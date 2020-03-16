Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden and Sanders debate amid pandemic

Hello and welcome to the sleep night debate edition of the fire dirty politics podcast I'm Dillinger Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders just wrapped up their first head to head debate under pretty un usual circumstances. There is of course a growing pandemic that has changed all of our wives and a span of a week. And that was the focus of the first half hour of the two hour debate and then things move on to many other topics. And Biden and Sanders got pretty feisty so we're gonna talk about what happened. And I'll mention that last week I said that we were testing our remote capabilities we tested them we are still working to improve them. But we are going to be continuing to use our remote capabilities for the foreseeable future like. A lot of people around the country so bear went us and we're gonna get better with time. Anyway here is me to discuss our editor in chief and it's over for returning an air carrier and got a ged surviving are all all alone in my apartment. Gone on a week. Also with us is managing editor Mike a common Mack a Harrier. Good good yes and we won't have to wedge. Cell phones to record our audio inter had violence in well we'll have more professional setup. Which you can see if you're watching us on YouTube because yes we are still putting these on YouTube even there were recording where have our computers. Also say that Claire is out this evening and shall be back with us soon so. First question I think I usually ask was there a clear winner. But a think the first person to ask here is how did the dig deep suit the moment. The first half hour was about the crisis was that announced did it seem like it was. Well calibrated timber crisis but the nation is in her. I guess that's just question. I mean. It seemed appropriate. Enough I guess to Cannes for little feisty and aggressive at times but they're trying to win a nomination. I don't know I mean I think it seemed fine. Sorry for little less than. I think there were moments there in the debate where. For Sanders in particular. Some months it is tried and true talking points felt a little. You know out if he gives in the mom and but I would I would I would agree with Nate that those moments were relatively. Mine are given that a lot of the focus of the debate was about corona virus. So on a life I thought I thought debate moderator Stan handled it well I think yet was there are clearer. Winner of the debate. Not really right now. I think Biden probably one if he didn't win he didn't lose. And only if he was not lose and if he had lost the primary when the primary anyway I mean I don't know I don't think you want to provide like. We have it. Forecast model this is Biden is 99% to win a majority. Maybe there are some corona virus related impacts that like. It's not accounting for something it doesn't account for what candidate in sick for example but like I don't know I don't want it can be key our listeners and to pertaining that there's a competitive race. When there's not we spent a lot of time on 530 talking about people accused Jordan sells the secure either way. 30% type ability in this does not like it terribly suspenseful. Primary at this stage and there really. Big goal was formed by it and given it's not competitive primary at this stage and that. News coverage is moving on to corona virus was to dot NASA ought to in any kind of a major major way. So. Well I think there's a little bit of like a lot of like often the best defense right I think when Biden. Was in command defense mode for some early debates didn't government really went helping him right he made mortars and other connected on the attack in some kind of people frankly and like defending himself and so I think kind of spotlight. Office is the best. Go after Sanders won't look the owners levels apparently all possible he was initially and then what kind of dynamic dated. That create I mean given that I I think in the first half hour I almost expected that the entire two hours we're going to be spent talking about corona virus and then. Any other kind of thing that I think people may have been thinking going into this is that since its seems likely that Sanders doesn't have a chance at this point. They'll be pushing Biden to the last. But not really going after him and an aggressive right that's not happened like there was a solid hour and there where they were really going after each other why did that out of happening Micah. Yeah I mean. I was I was pretty surprised. By that. And maybe I shouldn't have ban. So so I went into the debate thinking exactly what you just said which which is that you know give then. The the way Biden appears to have this nomination pretty wrapped up. That Sanders strategy would be. Like you know too focused on policy. Not trying to appear. As if he was trying to harm by again giving up Biden's very likely to end up in the general election. I think looking back now. You know. I'm not sure. He you don't Sanders pushing bite into the laughed on policy. Doesn't look that different than Sanders. Attacking Biden because he wants to win the primary. So looking back maybe we shouldn't have expected that much of a difference. That's though I think Sanders. There were couple moments where Sanders went after Biden. Not in a way that that suggested OI want this person. To. Hew to these policies. Once there are the nominees but just in a way of like ham trying to win this thing campaign here is. Here's line of attack. And going after his record really Rick pretty direct yet. Those those moments stood out in particular and going out going after Biden's record. I'm parts of this record where fighting has already shifted to the last right. So I'm and they Hyde amendment for example on immigration. It's so if if if you're seeing there is and and you're trying to. Box behind in and to some extent. So you end up with the most liberal democratic nominee possible. It doesn't make a ton of sense to go after him on issues where he's already shifted took a laugh now. Maybe a lot of that is simply just like you're on the debate stage after reacted in real time you sort of pervert to what you know. So much or how much I would read into it but I was surprised by by. By how much Sanders went after but I thought it would be last and it wants. More than damaging to write and in anyway having not in the primary we discussed that it's over but do we preview Barnes of attack that might come up in the general on. I don't know maybe Social Security you've seen. That you know trump can be an interesting valuable figure and not ideologically sat and Sarah I've heard people talking about. Biden being vulnerable on Social Security for example. Was not an aspect of tonight's debate and all but was he made. Overall I mean I think it was a pretty dull debate except for the fact that no one really up and that Biden said that he's gonna and the woman VP. You know I mean Burton tried to kind of corner him on this particular. Debating point let's look when I was in high school debate about like. You know if you win and that's the debate he we like one argument no matter how consequential or not the you can argue that you when the whole debate right. Out on skipping a lot of detail there. But like that's how it works in like actual debate where like. You know OK let's save that Biden at some points on the senate floor. Talked about potential coastal security. With respect to balance budgets or whatever not you know some rank our minds whenever not you know. Voters don't think he generally today stands for cutting Social Security. And whether he said that the senate floor to put an app really doesn't matter as much as you know as what voters think about his overall position also security even eight years of his tenure. As EP. I think Bernie was very often like kind of not thinking about you know winning the actual. Debate not just argument and winning the primary moreover and I just the argument it's also we've seen I mean litigation war. Out the Biden's pledged fickle woman has stated I was super intestine but I will say gay onto your point about the general election if Fannie staying. Having having Sanders as a fully or attacking died in from the last. You know I'm not sure makes much of a difference at all in the general election but if anything you would expect it to be marginally helpful to buy again. Just in terms of positioning as the kind of more reasonable the more reasonable one you know. Yes Howell on president it has it to make a pledge today you'll. Choose any particular person I mean I guess people make pledges about their cabinet sometimes. Or Supreme Court justices but is it unprecedented to make commitments of our. I guess you know the gender or race or whatever of the person that your rice president is going to be. Mean Ted Cruz picked up VP nomination sounds so nothing Carly Fiorina and lecturer as like a hail Mary but not as the likely nominee. We can imagine Biden picking somebody send. I mean first of how it happens indicates that most of the stronger nominees. You can image that you want anyway happen to be women so Harrison Klobuchar election primary and he seems all those people right it wouldn't surprise me if if Biden says after Tuesday that okay. We this long hiatus were either state to postpone their vote order. Where the vote's going to be weird anyway he's gonna turn at a time like this right when CBC's there's no mass gatherings for sixty days. You know and is innocent like. I'm way ahead. This thing should be over Burdick doing a hell he wants but like I wanna start campaign internal option. I think he might do that and I think that might be a good strategy. For this dereliction of the primary. That's when my picked him VP nomination not to listen I mean I know like. If Biden wins these four states by twenty or thirty points. On Tuesday as he that there's no voting in the next states for like. Six weeks I mean where are right. That the the presumptive nominee acting solo. Right he's up 25 points in national polls. What is you want to choose his vice presidential pick at a time when they're gonna garner a lot of positive media attention and not when they're going to be swept under all of the corona virus coverage. You know if you if part of Biden's response is being prepared. Then naming your BP might look more prepared. You know it's ought to be keeping produces a big balance of partisan bounds who the hell cares because it happens in July and elections in November. So it's part of like here's my preparation plan here so they can step in on day one bright. Here's a contrast with prompted patents like. I don't really see them its downside to doing it well you could kind elected in the UK where the oxygen mix it's like a shadow cabinet. Before they actually win the election obviously when they lose the election he could see my thing okay he would be my eight. You know director of health and human services are having to go that far you could say like here's how I run my presidency in the air the coroner's operate as a contrast. To Communist so it's with interest and so. If that primary gets essentially Paul is that after Tuesday as neighbors describing. Because there's this natural law on the calendar. And meet up furthered by corona virus. Whether that makes by again. The more presumptive nominee because he's well ahead now and the team names of VP pick and that makes it all seem all the more presumptive nominee right. War. It makes it so that stand theirs to sanders' campaign. And can basically hang around longer by depicting things accurately as like hey wait a second. This race was interrupted before it was technically over. It's 60% over. And if the polls are right about let me ask I don't if you about it I'm I'm just talk about like how this how that's a democratic and I mean he's out he's on 25 points in the polls. I mean Bernie can do whatever he wanted to sing like. I don't know if like the voters the DNC and the media or the Biden Campo I would think if I had an event I was. That almost all those groups would treat abided as the presumptive nominated I guess I'm just interested in Mike. What this Sanders do before tonight eight. I don't know I look I don't know what Sanders is gonna do I think kind of predicting what he'll do. Is mostly just stabbing that things in the dark but light. Before tonight I thought he would drop out relatively soon given the speech he made. BBC and after this debate and the voting on Tuesday. But I had an out tonight it was it was more. It was fights here than I expected it today doesn't matter what's in this boats. In a way. This point it matters less because the press is going to be a lot less interested in what he has to say about Biden or what he has to say generally because of the amount of coverage that's going to be dedicated to corona virus is going to be able to hold a rally so there's not like big press events to even clobber anyone. So I that would be a reason that I would think he would get out sooner rather than later but it's also a reason that whether or not he does get out his impact on. Coverage and the race. Is minimal. There's so much of so much of Sunday night's that they was. Focused on was was Sanders going on. Attack at parts of Biden's record right and we've seen over and over again that that voters just don't care that much about. About. You know Howell consisting your record is. Whether you changed position ends. Whether you voted for this or that they'll thirty years ago. I mean think of trump how many positions he flip flopped on. Think a Mitt Romney right he would he got tagged as a flip Popper. In 2008. Didn't win that nomination won in 2012. I do guy I think your point Galen like maybe it just doesn't matter that much wits and their status. Well I think gradually got to keep this response podcast tonight relatively short as were recording another pod cast. Tomorrow. About. Well the corona virus and the you know public's response to read. More broadly at annals of reviewing those primaries in Ohio Illinois a Florida Arizona. But I guess com. On and on and ending note. You know does anybody remember this debate is this was as all kind of like a weird two hours were kicked our heads up from corona virus and de Janeiro. We can all forget about it now I I don't know how one. It's gonna laugh let's say it's two months. Per the CDC's. No mass gatherings recommendation. I think the only things that anyone ever remember from his period in history while he would turn a virus. No one's gonna have a debate doesn't remember what happens to famous or some massive shock and birdie wins Florida or something. That's the only star and world. I do want to ask you how it's all gonna affect turnout but I'm actually gonna ask you that on tomorrow's podcasts. That will give people something to make sure they turn into. The just just. Respond. To what may ten and wrapped up I I think that's right I think corona virus disease the story it doesn't leave room for much else although certainly I think people remember if this is indeed what. Happens and I think it well be that. You know this wisdom of men men. This was the time period of man. By Ian wrapped up that brought wrapped up the nomination. But it is just worth saying we are talking about this event on the live blog that like. It is Emmys hang and I think speaks to how big of a story corona virus says. Think about how big this field was this was a field of of how I think we had when he. 627. Major candidate someone plant by our criteria. And we finally get down to two. People two candidates on a debate stage. And no one cares and nineteen you guys are right now likely Nolan will remember much of this at all. It's pretty okay. You imagine though if there weren't just two candidates and somebody who was well on their way to winning the nomination can you imagine there were still four people running or something and it was a very undecided. Don't be incredible high you'd after it managed that campaign. Now let's you and touching your eyes one thing I mean. We're in at least from the US sampling kind of the early days here. There are scenarios where. People are hunkered down after. Weeks. Where. Maybe things seem to be stabilizing. And where people. Are paying object to the various diversions including politics of major missile saying that no kind of like okay. You know at this moment right now at the very least. The only thing people care about how their data due. Lives are changing are about to change. Back how bad this will be current virus. After this to be remembered very much but yeah I mean like a scenario where. Biden doesn't emerge or someone doesn't emerge the clear preference Super Tuesday. We dostum and 99%. Right then that's a gigantic problem because there's no doubt at the margin that. You know pushing the calendar around could. Affect things right. Turn out to be affected somewhat unpredictable ways. L itself could matter I mean the other issue sanders' status is like. Let's say that Biden wins these four states and Tuesday. And then weird results start to happen right we know is turning out like I wouldn't really be legitimate argument for. The nomination anyway you know and I means it's like a similar problem he has like you know. If you get a commits Victor ethical snuffed out when British Ehrlich and actually he does win it's more like that'd be. Attic in just a convention because even harder and actually get to majority right. So this convention openness and OK well Biden was winning everything until. America became the apocalypse and no and turned out for two months right. And then burning real awesome and there are like I didn't like attend an omission the burning now in prediction market actually have Hillary Clinton is being more likely nominee than burning right now which I don't know I believe but like. There has reflects some type of thinking about like. You know is there are some giant unexpected thing that happens if enough there is. But you might be a case where even though Biden does have matured find delegates at some and apart from Biden inverted becomes the nominee. I don't know all right well we're gonna talk more about this tomorrow so let's leave things here for an hour think unity. Thank you given. Days Micah. Thank you my pleasure. My name is Gil injury to Tony chow is in the virtual control room you get in touch by emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com you can also of course greeted us with questions or comments. And if you're a fan of the show beavis or reading or review in the apple podcast store. Or tell someone about us thanks for listening and we will seize. And I.

