Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Is Even Coronavirus Partisan?

Hello and welcome to the fact that politics podcast I'm Gayle Andrea we've got another big day of primaries this Tuesday. That will test just how competitive the race between Bernie Sanders and Joseph Biden Steele is. The states weighing in our Michigan Washington and Missouri Mississippi Idaho and north. Dakota. Rawls a little look at why Americans of different political stripes are viewing the threat of the new corona virus differently. And we'll discuss what the repercussions of the outbreak could be from a primary and even the general. And here it mean to do all that our editor in chief and it's over how to count the general it. Now I'm. Salary data is punchy today. All cigarette as is your Brothers are under Crennel and Perrier. In it and managing director. Merry go play equipment to currency. Quick snippets of Miami like acts that are happening with it today and sleep and and then having crippling anxiety about. Rotavirus you are really unpleasant about this time I was into corona virus before it was cool. I was nearest about it for like now we know that we are in Iran not the tight. I'm not the type was he's actually neurotic about that stuff that you aren't you anxious. Easily know which is why current buyers you know. Yeah I've been reading about it kind of all we can I wouldn't. Yeah I just got might it off as usual at the script from the spot after it is definitely altered my night I'm much enhanced mar it in a subway. Well we're gonna did enter exactly that. Right now so let's begin with when our favorite questions to good use of polling or bad use of polling Reuters article based on a -- they conducted last week reads quote Americans who now find themselves politically divided over seemingly everything. Are forming two very different views of another major issue. The dangers of the new corona virus Democrats are about twice as likely Republicans to say the corona virus poses an imminent threat to the United States. And court. And they want to detail how Democrats and Republicans are prepared for like who's washing their hands or you know sell. The houses and as article mostly emphasizes the difference Ian media consumption between the two partisan camps sorrow. Is Mike is that a good use of polling or a bad use. I think it's like half a good news the bad news. I'm sure there probably is enough that. In terms. You know partisan views. This is a crisis happening while republicanism the White House and therefore given today's polarized times I think you would expect. Some affect where Republicans are more likely to downplay the crisis Democrats are more likely to play up the crisis right. But I also think some of the effect use summit summon the numbers you see here are driven not by that not by partisans. Taking a partisan stance on an issue. But justified it different. Geographic. Yeah demographic makeup of the party where Democrats are likely in cities. Am. Republicans are likely to look at rural areas and to you'd expect to see some difference there and how how scared people are. It's. Chapman and having breakfast with art it is not he's our editor is right for people who don't know chat chat chat with students. But Blake he was talking about that scene is like you know we Albany, New York. New York is basically just eat social. And so it's like a very so the news media is clustered in new York and DC. But also these cases are in Washington State and California and New York it's a blue state problem right now and I think that that's kind of you know could change who knows what the you know we don't know how fire's spread earth it will reach all fifty states inclination probably. I'm not epidemiologist. Does podcast. And you know at though. You don't have to be because now. I thought I'd Twitter. Added that the advocates pragmatic if it listening to this pot the precocious. Not listen to its list and city experts on diseases. It's right now this is patently it geographically skewed and minds of remember tribes disaster relief response to California fires. Urged the hurricane hurricane in Florida Texas. Recurrent order eco that we aid that that response was also part yeah I can't help thinking could. Cook. Part in particular that Ari. Happened you're actually saw a town and Alabama say no we don't want any. People who were quarantined from the cruise ships Ian Alabama. And truck was like okay fine and then assign him to California and then. California sued and said this is political favoritism or to touted California students of this is political favoritism. But the worst article that analyzes those polls focuses a lot odd. Media consumption and so we mentioned geographic difference says. So just the difference in what their say on Fox News vs what they're saying on you know of the networks or other cable news networks. Could make up this difference what he says. Memory in the Fox News website now and it has quite a few headlines about. Corona virus I mean I think like. Also picture of Hillary licking. Licking her best. From Hunter Biden. Headlines Jill Brooke Joe's pro well welcome also 530 podcast where we just be executed. Fox News I had all important and of the Fox News website is not. What a lot of people who filed suit. I think infectious disease. Is something which. Understandably. Trigger people's anxieties. And I think it's not a kind of thing that UK and suppress. Concerns about for all that long and I get calls the kind of thing that. Independently of that is a varied dramatic. News story especially tends to have aftereffects like on markets and stuff like that. And solemn and operators Olympia perfectly good snapshot of current what was going on. At the time I I. You know I'd take Mike is point like it is cuts at that point that there is more after some Blue States so far. By. I don't know I'm not sure that like. Who knows how long that minister Helen it's also more of a risk factor for people who were older yet which we also narrow. It is would mean that it skews Warren's Republican voter simply because they are. Yeah we also haven't talked about. I mean trump himself. Has been. Not sticking to use the talking points that the CDC would like him to stick to. He use. Erroneously asserted. That oh it's gonna fresher the national pressure disappear when it gets warmer there's going to be a vaccine. Those things might be true. But we don't know them yet that's Allah public health officials are telling people. Your president if you wanna get tested you can get tacit which a bunch of people try to get tested at a car which is very much not true in fact. There is there is a huge shortage of testing kits in the United States which is actually a big problem for saint state like New York. The Atlantic hatton a very good piece about it which I would urge people to read by. Robinson Meyer and Alexis magical about basically. The lack of testing in the United States compared to other countries that have had. And the topics that we don't even have a could be signed number for how many cases there are. But if you're a Republican who watches Fox News and fox news's heavily covered trumps trip to the CDC perhaps without the same sort of critical eyes at other. News outlets would have when covering those remarks you might have a different understanding of the risks of corona virus and again. There are a lot of question marks it could end up being the death rate of the flu or of the very bad flute. It could be worse it could be much worse for certain populations they just a lot of unknowns and I it is irresponsible for the president would be. It's breading things that perhaps give people false hope or false. Sense of security because people should be washing their hands coughing and their elbows. And you know Alec Republican polls are. And we don't want to create panic I have a right. I said there's a lot of things that we simply do not know and I just wanna read some of these numbers are people get a sense of what the partisan divide it like at least last week. When it came to washing hands more often. 48% of Democrats and they were during that 38% of Republicans avoiding physical contact 21% of Democrats 14% of Republicans. Alter travel plans eat percent of Democrats 3% of Republicans. So and then haven't changed their daily routine 40% of Democrats 54%. Republicans so there are differences but they're not like vast differences between how Democrats. Greg and you can and you could see that closing down next to me we are also lately ten days into. You know the announcement from the CDC kind of saying acreage airlines America this could be bad. Now we're sort of fully in. Like Walt while news coverage of this the markets are obviously taking a plunge. Futures markets are doing well so that'll there's so suspends and to some economic territory. Yeah I wouldn't be surprised if if those numbers close to your plan I mean I am I'm actually a little surprised at how oh how much there it's on Fox News on. On camera buyers and wondered an eight point lead if we reached a level of Europe out this and the fact you know with. That's cliff said the economy and that in the stock market. Where it's just sort of like okay. We had a goal and numbness or partisan loyalties notwithstanding you know. Yet so do we rate there's a good use of polling or a bad use of it. Linesmen are and I I. A week fine that don't think. Part I would push back on the framing that like. Yet another example of how. How partisan keep law are aware I don't think the differences are that the aid and and probably there at least partly explainable. You know just by demographic and geographic that so before we move on. I do want to talk a little bit about what some of the overall political repercussions of corona virus could be now that as you've all mentioned. We are seeing wall to wall coverage and it's becoming. Cleared that it's spreading in the United States and not just the result of people returning from vacation that's so. How do we see this affecting the democratic primary. Joseph Biden is 77 years old Bernie Sanders a seventy years old. One of them had a heart attack the summer. They should not be having. Events shaking hands with lots of people over the country. Says I'm but it surgeon general. I doubt I asked I think it's kind of like all if you're touching many people. If you are like its eye on the matter of time if you like. Just from its and you know statistical like yes they are people in their seventies there are more vulnerable population. I think members. I think it's look we've actually talked about the age of the candidates Welby Fortis and now between Biden and Sanders and trump. To the point where I actually. My friends intimately. Follow politics as closely. Date like I started asking about. Is is what's gonna happen here you know. So I think it's a totally natural natural question so apart from the age factor but what about. The kind of set pieces of the primary light holding rallies while campaigning we've kind of already discussed. The national conventions. Is there are there are certain upsides are downsides to one candidate Larry Sanders or Biden. When it comes to tackling and epidemiological. Crisis at. I think it's it's. Rallies and stuff aside. I think. Corona virus and the way that trump is handling it right now. Is almost an advantageous. News story for the democratic candidates. Tend to be blunt about it. Because trump seems DB spreading misinformation. The administration seems to be back at heels a little bit the CDC which you know it can be democratic or Republican president and they can. I probably have the same underwhelming response and preparedness level. But if it's an if government's basic. Function. Is public safety and defense. The governor and and with the US and the trump administration falls down on that duty. In corona virus. That's automatically an advantage for the democratic candidates they can say this is mismanaged this was what happens when you don't have a properly run bureaucracy. Oh and by the way that economy that he was running on the Ike's. Look look how look how unstable his entire platform it I mean I just think it. It feels crass to say the politics is crass a deal that this is a good start for Democrats. Yeah it in terms of the democratic prime -- night you've seen some people say which is a reasonable. You know. Maybe people flock a little more towards that quote unquote safe candidate mechanic with experience in in a time of crisis and that would be maybe this helps fight in March my. But as Claire is getting at I think. The the potential for greater effect is and is in the general election actually was somebody was making this point a few weeks and just like. Trump that's actually gotten pretty lucky. For the first here you can few years of this presidency the extent to which there hasn't been a crisis right. Well North Korea early on. Some natural disasters but there hasn't been like a financial crisis. There has more terrorist attack more and North Korea. And was making yeah that wasn't it was. Like public external crisis now like. God forbid terrorists attack in and let our health crier like this is Lauren you know what a pet like a it pandemic. Is. So unpredictable. It makes it leaves all these like. In the northern Italy cash and shut down which is. You know like a wartime measure and the idea that. That an American president would have to potentially grapple with in the coming weeks should we the shut down an American city essentially should be like should be restrict air trap like those are really big decisions that have. Probable effects on people's everyday lives and sense of well being and safety and that's. Knowing an enemy at. I think you did kind of skip over there is some evidence that's pertinent on the democratic primary side. The kind of direct evidence is that CNN's poll this morning asked who do you preferred by Matt Sanders national yeah. To handle a national crisis and and Biden who is doing well the poll overall it was still like forty points ahead of them measure. Update gas the indirect conflict. The indirect evidence is that. Bernie. Excuse me Biden has been rising in the polls to kind of almost. Ridiculous extensive look at some new state polls at some also. Large leads now some of these polls it's kind of hard to Adam. You know obviously the most likely culprit for that a Super Tuesday but he also wonder if like. If people are like you know what. Should it's getting scary. Biden is someone who I trust Biden helped handle the bowler response. I want listing to be over. It's been a long contest it's going to be Biden with just and that's what Biden so. That's when it comes to the primary Claire might have been talking about the general and the argument that the Democrats have against the tribe administration are due by that. This is not good for trump I mean I think I think there is. A lot of uncertainty about how it'll turn out you know I mean a thing. One thing that I feel semi qualified to say. Is that I think people tend to tend to underestimate both. Worst case and that best case scenario is right how bad. The worst case scenario could be and also from mild the best case scenario could be I think people in a spokesman mental growth and you change a little variable tiny bit. And year on a very different trajectory. But clearly like. You know I think if you go to prediction markets which are stupid. They have like a 60% chance 60 of a recession at some point this year that was seem like a very material. Problem for trump and I don't buy that will people blame it on corona virus like well I don't know I mean we're gonna get some national polling soon that'll ask about his handling. All of it but like. Just the strategy like. Have minimize this at the start. The to try to quell fears in the stock market just seemed like. I don't know I mean people are so used to like oh well trump can get away with anything but again. If you look at the actual elections we've had heeded that badly in the mid term he lost only special election night and if you look at the polls right now then. Then Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders are. Ahead of him in the polling average by a large enough margin to. Overcome what will almost certainly been electrical to severity of the Democrats and so it's kind of like. So I don't know I don't know like. I don't know why there's just like Thomas it was mistook an optimistic about Trump's. Reelection to by the way this bouncy got in the polls after. Impeachment that you do get seems to have worn off is that wearing off anyway. Is corona virus during two affect Apple's we know any of that yet. Yet so we're obviously gonna talk a route this more in the coming weeks because it roll. Last weeks if not months at this point. So we'll have more time to dig into it but I do want to talk about the election tomorrow let's take a look at the race nationally before we zoom in on the State's voting on Tuesday set heading into Super Tuesday we said that we didn't have enough data to get a clear picture. Aware of a race was between Biden Sanders and while at that point even Klobuchar Warren Bloomberg in the race. Neat at this point do we have better data. And if so what does the race look like nationally. The poles alert. A disaster for. Bernie and are very good for Biden depending on which frame you prefer. It's actually the state polls that are are. Bigger issues for Bernie than the national polls mean that only the two must use national polls have him down. Sixteen points which for references like. A larger lead. Than Clinton had over Sanders for missed the when he. Sixteen primary. The state polls I mean when he let me go to our little polling data base here latest polls. Project staff are 38 dot com black's last poles a place to see all the polls. All the time Michigan Biden plus 41 Illinois Biden plus when he nine Michigan Biden plus thirty. Florida Biden plus 28. Michigan Biden post when he for Arizona Biden plus 28 Michigan Biden post when he won Mississippi Biden plus 55. Missouri Biden plus thirty. Okay that is at a competitive primary. That is not a primary that. That there's much doubt about the winner so we're at the point now where. Where if anything these national polls. Might low Boller are modeled by the ways pretty conservative with national polls says it's only addressed a national polls as a national primaries will be very conservative where the staples we'll get more aggressive. Are you ready to call a primary over. Let me. My assets over the forecast at 95%. 95%. Or whatever 1924. A case that's not a but let me put it like this you're about the litany stated it's over but harried and hot and I don't first of all we have we have tomorrow. There's got into premature to declare anything because I like. You have lots of people voting in the next eight days right tomorrow in the net 600 delegates roughly go a week from tomorrow. I am more. Worried. That's an external factors kind of outside the scope of the model to candy getting sick I'm like almost think that might be the way that the mullah can be wrong. More than like. A spectacular reports. Only heighten its current fires before. Voting. He is still come out. Well this is not this is extra model Ol we're not like it's not so that was just an answer to nail down what you just. Apart from any external factors record comment and really shake things up in an unforeseen write you factor. Let me and let me say it precisely. If the polls are right. The polls I just for senator right or with or even approximately right. Then the race is over if the polls are pretty wrong the race is still probably over. If that polls are really wrong. Then Biden's probably still but he hurt you don't mean it's like it's like. You know I mean we'll see an exit this life and there's no need for like old. Bernie is toast is an eight days if he loses Florida. By 33 points and Arizona by twelve points and a woman by thirteen points than it is kind of like mathematically. Not mathematically but like. Then it's over right then it's over barring some extreme shock and so there's no point to get like. Candidate felt like I think because if and so much other news. Like his way ahead right I mean you know Washington State. Which is supposed to the Bernie states is the tide now couples in fact he's a little bit our forecast generously epic hasn't. Half point ahead but like it's actually he's accident although that behind in the polls of Washington State amending the polls around. I mean and they could be writing the direction but like our model accounts for a lot of involved in polling. Biden is not so much that maybe they can you comment and you direction maybe anonymous so much but it it's the ninth planet think it's pretty amazing. After Super Tuesday you know we were waiting for results have been to update the forecast and if you had asked me OK what's a Kenosha by and had such great Super Tuesday. Both because Super Tuesday and reflected in an eight Q apartment and and we can't quite know with the national race was. Before Super Tuesday with the use Super Tuesday as a test to measure of where once it was like okay Biden as his way out front here. But also because Super Tuesday then author of the added could have the added effect. But producing accounts for by it and I still would have I was very surprised when our forecast showed. I think at perception by 90% at seven and 8 favorite moments am. But this is why it's so good to have a model it's because. Like why what with my sense based on right like. I'm not much. And then it the polling that has come out since sweet turned our forecast yet I rise if anything things the you know so it's like. I think. I think people. I don't know I want to wait for tomorrow and the next couple elections casinos Sanders beat his polls in Michigan and in points sixteen obviously but like. You know. If you if you if you based on the data this Biden's way out front which is pretty surprised. Certain. Clinic now that it is a two person race and it is one wired by the clear front one of the concorde's. All of and kind of contest between Biden and Sanders Wear our. What kind of our art we see much of attacks now in Tulsa Ares. This is a not even generous spot I nodded and Arafat. What kind of contest are we seeing between Biden and Sanders barter their campaign strategies. Well I think you've seen the Spanish team. Recognize late in the game with say an ad that features Brack Obama prominently. That perhaps. It's a good game to play just trying to expand your your coalition or penal little bit more. You know. In Sanders is she used the night's. Speech and news Tuesday speech he. We have really attacks Biden quite. Forcefully in the sway that hadn't really. Totally happened on the trail lake certainly debates are different story. But I think it just turns into like the sooners team can have to do. Every last. Gasp effort and the nineteen can kind of start running into election campaign rightly they've RD. They made their big play on Super Tuesday via electability. And that's that gave their anti for the rest of the that however many months we have left in this campaign I mean it's not. Super complicated like and I'm kind of curious to see. How long Sanders stays in the race this is kind of assuming that the model is probably right in that Biden will likely clinch the nomination. As we all remember. Very well the Sanders stayed in the primary until. June June. Hands its march and the conventions what's alive. Some militant middle of July you do you kind of wonder. Wind he would drop out what. Like and does the fact that he stayed until June 4 years ago and we ended up with president trump. From his point of view. That does that change things I'm not thing that's not a tactic but. He'll you know your point he will he will face the same difficult choice that every other major candidate who's dropped out has space switches. I drop out should I endorse. Joseph by. You know win should I do it obviously. You know Klobuchar. Footage edge. Now Harris. And Booker this morning all endorsed. Biden for the big super Tuesday's. You know what we would Sanders due something like that is kind of to me that the big question and that this is me kind of assuming now. That there look at the sooners strategy would be. Less gas we are. We can turn out a bigger coalition even that didn't happen. On Super Tuesday to some of their arguments are kind of shot which kind of makes it difficult. I do want to talk a little bit about that because we've seen a lot of analysis turn on turnout numbers and turnout looks as if it's been high in places where Biden has Don while. And low in places where Sanders has done well and has been particular focus on suburban areas around. Northern Virginia at Dallas Fort Worth Houston Orange County etc. having really high turnout and growing strongly for Biden's and then some of these moral rural areas where Sanders did really well in 2016. Not turning out in high numbers. Can we what's the analysis why is this happening is that simply that young people are turning out and that. The anti trump vote in bike suburban America just like in 2018 as a really strong is that kind of what it is. I think. Amended its emissions way back when. That show that about 20% according percent of Bernie's boat into when he sixteen was likely never Hillary voters people just didn't like Clinton. And they were often people who were. In rural areas who are white working class these people seem to have no objection at least at present. To Joseph Biden they may not like kind of the more. Liberal culturally direction and Biden are the Bernie campaign has taken right and so like I mean this is why like people like well. Burdick Cuban mission if you look at the areas look a lot like mission. And how they voted so far they look like mr. might be an above average state for Biden actually right you have a fairly half the American population. You have very few Hispanics. You have a lot of working class whites it's not a particularly young state. You know. There are some big universe is there that will help Bernie but like. Like you know it's a different map than you had twin sixteen I also think that the speed of the spine thing. Has. Has. Put them Bernie campaign on its heels right they have on the one hand the arguments about. Social security and Biden's. At times implying he Mike Castle security which I think is probably a better argument the stage right there's also a lot of chatter about oh you know. Titans mental decline which is not authorized the senator's campaign but like some of I think the the Sanders stands on Twitter are getting into that territory there's a lot of during about a factor of I don't think it's the idea argument when your candidate is. Is happier older and has some health issues I think that's not dart and you wouldn't take right. I'm but also the sooners campaign seems to have been never prepared for work. For Biden in a weird way right I go back to the story. Back in March at their campaign. Was talking to some Atlantic reporter about like our strategy is to basically never explicit right there like we want to have. The largest this is not quite company said it right there like we would have the largest. Faction and we think if we maintain a largest faction then. The part you'll get behind us which is a stretch it looked like pretty Smart until. A week and a half ago. But nowhere in that article to they mentioned Biden. Except once in passing right but not reference to their strategy and they think they think well we can. We can meet all the other candidates right we can beat back bent though we can be backed terrorists and whatever else right. But there was a consideration of Biden who number one the actually does get pretty well with working class voters you know number two. Might be a creature of the establishment but kind of seems folks here in that doesn't quite have that reputation as much and like so I think they've been put on their heels elected and I. It's happened so fast this is one of it. Fastest polling movements in American primary history that like I don't. Entirely blame them but at the same time like like they don't really seem to have a coherent through line against Biden yet. On Tuesday as I mentioned earlier the following states will weigh in on the democratic primary. Michigan Washington Missouri Mississippi Idaho and North Dakota also Democrats abroad will finish their voting process. Does this Tuesday have a name by the way. Triple triple triple M Tuesday in Michigan Missouri Mississippi are tied triple am Tuesday sponsored by nature. With. Each. OK so we've already gotten into access O little today. Biden has a 99%. Chance of winning Michigan and of course in 2016 Michigan. The Carter Center model and if mostly clan Sanders went yeah. But Sanders ended up winning it so are we more confident in the deed they. Time around hot and nature that says yes. I think of that not so much has side. Oh Michigan and there's something out Michigan him particular. I think about what Michigan and 2016 shows it's just that. Some of them once in awhile you do get a big polling mess. And says it's that it's that more general role. Caution. That that I would urge people to have not. You know maybe there's Nate writes from Sheehan titans beat that's a first of all. Biden's leaders actually. Bigger now. A Clinton's office it's big enough that like. If he had if polls have been that far off. The Clinton would have narrowly won Michigan's huge pulling this threat is ordinarily one. Instead an early loss. You know in their other things simulate the trajectory is clearly very favorable for Biden here and most importantly like. You know. Your Pryor is that Biden is ahead. At least low double digits nationally. That Michigan is probably at least an average stay for him if not a little bit above average so it's gonna like. You know could the polls that we ought Mitt UA often Biden only wins by fifteen instead of 29. Sure you can hope that's a big polling error. But like I don't know it's almost borders on like superstition. Right like the question of like. Our polling errors replicated from year to year. In the same state is like. Is like an empirical question and the answer I think is. Mostly know with some exceptions and by the way because mr. Bolton so bad a garbage can pollsters get pretty low ratings you know when I mean. The makes a mile a little bit more cautious. But light but. I don't know I mean I think I think people are her. Are. Something truly shocking. Any much greater way than to any sixteen would have to have happened for Sanders to Michigan sir. Claire's name mentioned the part of centers coalition in 2016. Being an anti Clinton vote and maybe Michigan is a good place. To look at that because it seemed like Michigan along with other midwestern states were kind of suited to Sanders. What have we weren't about Sanders is collection and perhaps voters' response to Clinton in the 2016 primary. As 22 running out. Well I think it's what made senses a lot of people were anti Clinton voters. I also think that. You know states like Ohio Michigan and Pennsylvania. Do you have like among. The white populations. Pavlik a cultural sensibility that resonates with Biden on some level more than. Sick like Sanders was the non elites candidate to Clinton but Biden can't Alec fill that out too he's like. You know it's the whole experience and show. Like Catholic. Kind of thing that makes people. Feel like all I come and no politicians like that misty he's a familiar figure. He's not he doesn't feel for an and in a way to like. Like. A Warren might have to them as. I think it's it's. It's hard to come parents' home is the 2016 primer at the Tony twenty partly because of the anti Clinton. Sentiment being so pervasive. Like that's the fight between Sanders and Biden is so uninteresting because. In states like Michigan you we talked for a lot of months about how Biden and Sanders voters actually shared certain characteristics and so. I think in states like me she let again Michigan Pennsylvania whatever Wisconsin Ohio. You could see people kind of being like I like both of them but all things being equal Biden has proven to me that he's more her. Quote unquote electable he had these big lands share let's go for that like it's it's. But cut but like from a cultural sensibility point of view so interesting that Biden and Sanders are the last man. Standing and. Yet it's a one reason I'm I. I cannot hope the race goes on a little bit longer is that I think gets so fascinating. And will be so fascinating to compare by Dan Sanders against Clinton's handlers because I do you think. The hatred for Clinton and new version to Clint and especially revolve around gender and stemming from and there. Was a big factor in some some of standards support and in 2016 and how much of that now goes to Biden what it's also interesting. If you think Iraq 2008 to 2016 to 220 because in 2008. Hillary Clinton was doing really well in Western Pennsylvania and those kinds of areas of the country they ended up. Four years later sorry eight years later being really good areas for Sanders and not good areas for Clinton now four years after that you have these areas. We're really good for Sanders being better for Biden. It just kind of like politics is all relative and a whack at. Yes totally yeah Biden's kind of getting Tom. Kind of the Clinton only NAFTA with black and Hispanic voters traversed from way. Well but Hispanic voters are where Hispanic voters are and I think it's an. Interesting question he. You know one of the states that we thought our model but my ticket for Bernie was Arizona he clearly has done well and banning California. Yeah. And it taller Llewellyn texts of the lost. But Arizona has a lot of old people. And it's kind of has a culture of conservatism politically. And Bernie was way down that Arizona poll we finally saw it when the first prisoners in the polls we've had few recent and other. So yes I mean I don't know I mean look the fact is that like. Buries constituency just isn't very big right now and so kind of no matter how you slice and place it then it's canola. Kind of bad and the one place that seem like it was pretty perfect for birdies twisting constituency is California. Which is now voted. And so you know there's a more gains to be had from there. In fact our friend. For an of the pod. Make tone here times upside. Blog. I applaud you that you like 530 and on to explain that the joke therapy. People when they want electorate vote by 38 the call them. Or. Might come right at Nate silver's law Friday. So yep shatter our co blog and your time off. He estimated that to get their Super Tuesday results you had. It was equivalent to Biden. Being at like twenty points nationally. I'm Myron. Which means that. Because they raw vote count was when he points it means that like. That was actually pretty good set of states for burglars because of California has so many votes. And perhaps early. Yeah he's gonna early going enough right polite but if that's the case and like you know that it's just not that close and we're so used to like. We're so used to premiers that are competitive enter watches that are competitive. In this primary was competitive as of like. Two weeks ago now. That you know landslides look really impressive and currently the polling shows. The potential landslide for Biden we'll see if it holds up in reality. So the one state that looks good for Sanders on Tuesday's Washington and he still has 51% chance of winning their. What about Washington given that repeated such. Kind of dire picture from senator's camp why is he still. Favored if not really favorite but. Even shot to win Washington. West earn while you. And our people vote and right mean and nation. It. Artists are continuing down the line and then below wall rap producer because we don't need to go after every state and industry like its 99% providing here it's 92 for right here. Where yours is on the Micah. Well I just think look. What would let sent a benchmark of what a good night for error. Bernie would be and Mike. Let's. Let's not based it strictly on the forecast let's sort of like it but before we do not let me just tell people where the forecast is and then kind of take me a picture of what would be connect to on the block. Check out the blind spot so they're is that Washington fit to resign chance for Sanders Missouri 93% chance for Biden. Mississippi 99% chance providing. Idaho 58% chance for a ride and and finally North Dakota is a 65%. And Democrats abroad so it is. If it's I think we're low balling Bernie Democrat Brian yeah on the record our models and as Democrats about 5050 I think clean burning their armada listening Gannett territories. I guess I guess it in for Bernie looks like him winning the last states. Or when Ross so that's the question is. Are we now at a point where we would call it good night for Bernie even if he does mystery and no cattle now. In fact that promise servers that like if burning and missed him by a point. He's still gonna lose delegates on the evening probably because it means is gonna lose. Missouri by fifteen Mississippi by 38 right. Kind of break even elsewhere may begin a few points in Washington a few delegates like. So yes I totally agree that that this is why it won its it's only a forecast is like I think if Bernie if we if if Bernie one meshing by point. And am on North Dakota I'd oh. And them fighting cleans up in Missouri Mississippi. I think we would get caught a comeback no I think we would say when they said this site this is still. You know. A world where Sanders is in trouble I think the media would call and the and so what. What would that that that's a weird world because. Are we at a point now on a race where the media narrative doesn't matter and it just about delegates and who gives. The media calls to come back and produces a bounce or or does it still matter. If there is a narrative shifts and you know I mean I mean is it if it's still appoint in the race were mathematically things if they turned around. RO where it would matter tank and that's why it's 95% chance and not a 100% I think that's right well but the thing is also like at this point. You be such a polling threw up if Biden or lose Michigan. The then you have to wonder. Are these polls are good yeah and in walker. You know video just beat you would be pretty strange. Are so I think. We can leave things there for now we were we got for a lot. And as we've been recording the Dallas continue to drop in the quarantine people Watson listen I cast going to be doubling the length of through the. We lost it in her car Jarrett the quality of wire pipe has made their data for all corners Laramie blamed as a it isn't that in the huddle works are anyway quickly but I think Jimmy. They declared things and think you might think you. And also a reminder to check out our live blog tomorrow night we walked the line blogging the results as they come in from. All of this State's you can ask questions. And we will podcast went over. Until then my name is due entry attorney channel is in the control room you can get in touch my you know and I spent podcast at 530 dot com. You can also of course greeted us with questions comments if your fan of the show leaders are reading or reviewed in apple podcast or. Or tell some and about a thanks for listening and or. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.