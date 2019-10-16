FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What to look for in the fourth Democratic debate

More
The FiveThirtyEight crew examines the new impeachment polling and discusses Tuesday's Democratic primary debate and what's at stake for the 12 candidates who have qualified.
45:57 | 10/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What to look for in the fourth Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

