Hello and welcome to the fight dirty politics pod cast and welcome to the start of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry I'm dealing drew we're planning on recording podcasts covering the impeachment. Hearings each day kind of as they happen so. Get ready for a lot of pot counts we'll see if we can keep up with the pace. But today we heard from acting US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. And the senior diplomat who oversees Ukraine policy George Kent. They testified to gather at a hearing that lasted about five and a half hours. They described US foreign policy toward Ukraine generally and the specific events that led them to believe that president trump was leveraging US military aid. And a White House meeting to try to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden's are gonna dig into the details from today's hearings in Hewitt me to do that. Are managing editor Mike account has gone Mecca very. Hank and also here at us from Chicago is senior writer Emilia Thompson devout who also covers. The law for us at 538. Welcome to podcasts get to have you back on. So it's been a menace and smaller talk but. We've got a whole other legal conundrum to dig a part at this point so. We're glad to have your lets you Emilia what is your top line take away from the hearing to. I mean at the risk of kind of immediately diving on the one new piece of information that came out of today's hearings. Anti one released significant development is that there is another witness who is going into a closed door deposition. On Friday. He's eat too healer and Taylor testified that at new piece of information. Came out in conversation with these staffers out a conversation. That happens Stafford overheard. I am with. Two from about some of these investigations so I think that's a really significant piece of information it also happens to be. I'm currently leading that New York Times homepage right now so I think that's that net and it is gonna latch onto as one of the significant things that came out. But in general you know I think Deborah attended did what they promised they were going to do you which is that there's a soberly laying out this evidence they had two witnesses who acting work. Both pretty successful. At Aaron. Telling this story. The Ukraine sack as they side I would it healers have little bit better storyteller and a little bit more. Compelling in the week tock but they were they were both fairly effective. And it seems like Democrats art in a really just trying to lay out this massive amount of evidence that they gathered and then of course the Resop for Republicans. Was really digging in and throwing and number of different defenses. Tramp. At the witnesses. And we're gonna dig into your bears defense is a little more about Michael what was your top line tegra. Yeah a music kind of hit it parity and to me the big takeaways here was the com sober tone of the hearings. I'm in general especially on the part shifts. The chairman and Democrats. You know I think there were is. If you're if you were in the White House or year and GOP Santiago. You want this inquiry to be viewed as partisan. And nothing more and so the more that the hearings and investigation. Our com and factory a van and sober I think the better it is for word Democrat and I think at least on day one. For the most part they passed that passed I mean in fact. On the Republican side as well there could have been much more circuits or advocate of tried to shut down the hearings or something like that and there was some back and forth and pauses and these hearings along the way but there was nothing. Kind of super dramatic any attempts to shut things down or walk out or anything. Yet there were there aren't too many big stunts there would there was a little bit of like. Parliamentary M maneuvering. Tom. That delayed things by like two minutes. But again not nothing really beyond that. You know there is this really interesting moment they're hang. The Nixon. Impeachment inquiry. Where some in the White House was was I forget who said this but they were kind of lamenting the erosion and Nixon support. And referring to the televised judiciary hearings at the time he said. You know the crazies didn't act crazy. Essentially like OK people are tuning in. And expecting at least some people expectancy. O partisan Democrats are part witch hunt and you know they don't have torches that not earning an island at the stake. I think I think Keller toll helps Democrats case and and because as a new it was saying we already knew a lot of the facts that tailoring Kent were gonna lay out. To me that was that they take away just a sobered summit. Many are also unity beat didn't really I think undermine the credibility. Taylor Kent. You know there were certainly moments when Taylor and Kent seemed a little confused by questions that Republicans were asking and even seemed a little bit skeptical of the questions. Maybe a little even dismissive of the questions. But I think Taylor in Kent came out of this looking good aid and sort of like the kind of credible legitimate you know. Nonpartisan diplomats that they went into the hearing. Looking like turning that's a big victory for Democrats because I was frankly expecting. Republicans to me eat at he and a little bit more and certainly need there were some attempts to say you know you guys talking about her your information secondhand record in that for the most part I don't think that we eat. Penetrated. And it's worth saying here that William Taylor is the current acting US ambassador to Ukraine so he Serbs. Went out the pleasure of the president currently and went out of his way along with cap on multiple occasions to say I'm a nonpartisan actor here are just executing US foreign policy. At center. Knowing and and you know there were moments where. In and narrow way that play to democrats' disadvantage you know there are few moments where. Likes when there was a marvelous while well with a couple other democratic representatives and we're Castro Castro where they like we're clearly trying to key tent. Or Taylor opt for like a fifty damming. Below his illegal exactly right and and both Taylor and Kent. Would not play ball either by answering it might. Kent in particular was like a master of like bureaucratic. Language that you're likely but the thing and Taylor would just say. The Som here just tell you the facts as I know them nothing beyond that and so while Democrats didn't get like that SoundBite bumper sticker. It did it does serve their purpose is not in a larger sense all of the one moment. Got the closest tonight as once while Weil said you described this quid pro quo situation as crazy would you also describe it as a wrong. And he kind of hesitated for a second like direct take the bait just Taylor and then he's at gas I would describe it as wrong and then went into further detail. Amid yet you brought up the fact that we did learn some new information today so can we get into a little bit more of the details of what that new witness heard and what it kind of gets out in the case. Yes it was interesting and here's opening statement out a lot of it was actually. Things that he had seen before in his opening statement in closed deposition that was the little new piece of information which is that Taylor and staffer that wild he was actually at at the battle. Ukraine. A staffer at the end wits on end Gorton. Ambassador to you an ease noteworthy. Because he only witness current who aunts and direct link between investigations. And he's. Next week. Testimony I'm. But this staffer overheard a phone call between San prompt return was asking about the investigations. And it's not set basically. Now. After the Thong. According to. Statement. The staffer had asked. Who has silent Kate waxes act think about it. And the silence at you know when it term care our investigations. Into the Heinz. And so how does it what I saw that Eaton healers. Opening statement at Atlantic significant it. Really this would be significant we heard it from staffer. Because one that criticisms that we heard over and over and over again today in the hearing used. Well Taylor and it's. Didn't talk to the president. And the president's mind they can't direct connection between investigations and and unity it is still Taylor it's like OK. It's actually ache but also. The subject of criticism but then it came out that it staffer. Steve Holmes. He testified publicly. And that's a big deal just because of IO. Few of the witnesses or have testimony. That directly ears on. Trump's world hear punish her and her. But the more people who speak to trump actually being acted to call. Each. That Democrats. And. Can we talk about this for a second I was a little flummoxed by this particular GOP line of defense I actually thought Republicans. You know the facts really aren't on the side here as we know them. And I thought they had I thought they had a couple pretty successful lines of defense one was the sort of like. Trump was worried about Ukraine election interference. Argument and knew this had this before just because it so hard to prove motive. I am. I think that's at least sort of like rhetorically useful right. And then another line of defense that they used that. That a new it was just getting out was com. Well you did all this is here say. None of you solve what trumped it or knew what trumpeted firsthand. That that kind of works at any. But as Emilia just said you know when this staffer testifies once online of that and mentally testifies. Isn't that defense can follow heart I guess we don't know what Tomlin bolsa de. Well we kind of do though when he already sort of said he thinks there was a quid pro quo trying to. What a merely of what did you make of that. So. He is you know if your republic in Q do you have potentially reason to think it's on island. You know what easing is definitely not good for trump he's not the kind of star witness that Taylor and Kent are eaten it he has not. Seemed. Incredibly eager to throw the trump administration under Abbas and to come back and in its testimony. Two say that he did communicate today ukrainians net. So you know this is a guy who hasn't seemed super Wheeling two you know relieve. Cooperate Democrats give. So I think that's one thing you know potentially appear Republicans are hoping OK I'm used not be as helpful two acts as they. Pack I mean. I didn't eager cents. I do you think Edie is a shortsighted strategy. Just. In so far is. Relies on not having more witnesses come out lake potentially. Staffer. Who can talk to Y. Actually calling parties and festivities hands. And I think it also asserted assumes that people are not and me connections in the dying out. Wow all of these career diplomats be hearing from a lot more of them are saying no it was actually really cleared ass. That this has went on to it. Option. And it's possible that people you know won't want to hold hearings will. Lake CEO at this evidence piling up but I agree with you my I think it's it's not it's like a strategy to meet you works to day and are still working next week. When it comes to. News at noon news that we learned about today visit via the staffer overhearing trumps conversation with someone on the telethon. How much does it matter whether or not these hearings make news. In the sense that this is a new piece of evidence that we can cure before. Vs how much of it as a re litigating things that have either are even leaked to the crass or came out because they already released the transcripts of the depositions. Like are these hearings only going to be significant insofar as bay revealed new information. Well that's kind of a tough question to answer on the line and you might say it just given the kind of inherent incentives of the media. Dad. The more these hearings can make news new news madam. Debt that needs to happen for them to really breakthrough. Be successful and potentially. Change public opinion you know we're doing at this before. Big headline in the Washington Post right now new test monetize trump more directly to Ukraine pressure right that's like that's a reference to the new news. IMac came out of today New York Times. Impeachment witness like new evidence of trump pressure campaign and Ukraine. So I do you think them that that the more. New things we learn. During these hearings. The more impact for the hearings are likely to be all else being equal why. Even if we don't get me things I still think there's a chance that you know even if this new bit of evidence hadn't come out I still think. Most media outlets would be leading with some had line. Really vague about the hearing bull that headline say an absence of this new evidence. That I'm not sure but it probably wouldn't be great for trump still so I don't know it's a it's a tricky line. I mean I think having. Even just a little bit of new information is hopeful for Democrats also in that it could heats the cents. You know this is an ongoing investigation. We're still finding things arrow. You know a lot of Wyatt. Republicans have been saying you know another line of argument has basically been like this whole thing has been. You know clipped against common thread a star at from the start and you know attempt is being railroaded and so I think. You know her for people who are following along to create a sense that like oh we're still continuing to find out new things Democrats are still finding new things and I think that. I can't hurt them whether I think it's completely necessary you know as someone who has been. Immersed in all of these depositions in a closed door testimony I didn't hear a lot today it was new to me. But I would imagine that most people have not we'd need into the thousands of pages that the Democrats have released over the past week. And I would imagine you know if you're just tuning in and watching us. I am not that familiar with the background that a lot of what you which year you know absent the news staff which steel. You know potentially keep be pretty shocking. No and an and that's actually great point and and that something we don't know yet but like how many people tuned into impeachment today. For the first time or how many people will tune in to impeachment. Over the next couple weeks for the first time act we don't really know that yet I think that's something that that'll be really beat. Be interesting to watch that merely as point about just like. Any new bit of information just making the investigation. Feel fresh I would get under rate the importance of that. Even for members of the media right. For this to go wrong for Democrats. Use you have to imagine a world a much like. It just feels like their beating a dead horse and even the media starts to like. You know how I might in the primary how can ample like gain in the post impose that it's happening to warrant. And then they'll be like kind of a negative. Turn in in his or her media coverage. You have to imagine that happening in impeachment acting. As long as the investigation feels fresh it's harder to imagine them happen. According to hear the constitution right this is what we're going off of in all of these hearings the president vice president at all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office. On impeachment for and conviction. Treason bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors. We've probably heard about before we talk about before on this pod cast. Did Democrats do anything today to prove that there was treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanor. I mean the first thing I think it's it's it's not. Clear when a high crimes and misdemeanor necessary so. You know do you I think Democrats have started laying out case for specific impeachable offenses. No not really and that's probably not thing it can happen. Ian kind of concerted way until we get to the Judiciary Committee which actually be drafting articles of impeachment. But do I think Democrats started sort of laying out keys that. Trump was behind this foreign policy push that. Was something you know there was going to benefit him politically and was counters to the interests of the United States. Yes the Democrats definitely started to make that case. 32 Kent and Taylor's testimony. And I think that in a that's obviously going to be recently heat whether this turns into you. An impeachment articles that used abuse of power war bribery or extortion. The Democrats seem to be kind of moving aid for using specific words quit pro quell it if you use more colloquial language but it's all sort of you know it's also to the scene nexus of stuff like this idea that. Trump is the president he's supposed to be doing things that advance the national interest instead he was ending. He you know the Democrats cases he was he was bending through Giuliani and other people the mechanism of the US government. To help him politically you know we've hurt the country. You know and and hurt. The US interests factory crane which was that's vulnerable country that was in need US security agents are important bulwark against rash act in Europe. I you know that's the case the Democrats have to beanie and they definitely started to act and. And Mike we know from looking at polling that. Americans in general Republicans and Democrats alike don't care that much about foreign policy so did Democrats frame the their arguments today. Eating foreign policy terms primarily was more about like corruption or national security and do you think that will make a difference in the end. Yeah that's a tough on I I I think it was mostly farm policy there was a lot of talk about Adam. The kind of Carlos position. These actions put Ukraine and and just everything. From farm policy sampling that was riding on that am and air for. These actions were wrong like that that with the kind of implicit push behind behind what Democrats and largely what Taylor camp saying. As opposed to. Trump. You know. Tried to bribe another country or the first bribe or some type average. Do I think Americans. Until I tend not to think. Adam most Americans. Make. Like meet their minds up about political issues that in that way ma'am. Where it's sigh oh I don't care about farm policy and their four. This. Alleged. You know. Crime are alleged. Improper behavior. Because it involves farm policy. I don't care about pan am I think I think. Americans care about abuse of power. Whether that abuse of power has to do win you know. Domestic issues are foreign policy issues. I think is secondary and it more like what was the abuse of power. What is the evidence for a am. You know what I mean like it's not like Obama plus one equals two it's more it just like a kind of ballistic impressionist although. On the live blog I think at the beginning we were saying this is very foreign policy paddy he's rooting this in the Cold War and talking about. You know US policy towards Russia long term US policy toward Ukraine long term. And to the extent that it's framed and the historical arc of American foreign policy. We like some of the commentary on the web log at least was that we're losing Americans Democrats are losing Americans if that are framing it ID framing it as. You know this president make uniquely. Did something called rocked. And you know that's what this case hinges on verses like do we put Ukraine in a vulnerable position because maybe Americans don't care whether or not ukrainians and has the I think I'm hamsters when a minute but but. I think. The hear oral there really bad foreign policy implications of these maneuvers. Is necessary because. In order to care about the abuse of power you have to feel like it's serious and that it had bad repercussions. Right. Am. But it but. But that's about it you know it's not like it's not like Americans really have to care about the future of Ukraine. Am to care about abuse of power to I think that like. All the Democrat to support impeachment now are like really really concerned about the future of Ukraine now not really. Write a mile and like it it's more like a threshold issue then Mike. Right. Yeah I think that's right and just think Taylor was a more effective witness then can't wasn't a lot of ways because Kent was the one. We're during the live liking and he starts with this opening statement that. You know all about geo political history and it's just like a man this is what this hearings can the Democrats have really stepped in it and then Taylor started talking. And he was to sort of laying things out much more clearly and I do think you're right Mike that. Sort of understand YE. Democrats think what acted as an abuse of power. You have to understand. Like. Terms relationship with the president of Ukraine is not a relationship between equals Ukraine isn't much weaker country and we partner country at war. Mary powerful adversary and they really wanted the security assistance can excellence key also use this new leader who really could have used the booze stands at. Legitimacy and credibility that would have come from White House meeting with trop. But it when you start to understand nap acts story I think. For someone who doesn't think about diplomacy doesn't really understand it US relationships it might seem like well. You know made it is just how these things work. Maybe this is just every agent you know that's how diplomacy is. And so I think to sort of have people understand click first about the career diplomats like no this isn't normal. It is not normal for the president the United States to use conditions security seat. On an investigation of the political rival. Accepting a lot of career diplomats percent so far but I think is important sort of again threshold being. And then to really emphasize why. And this was such a tough situation for you screen. And YEE. You know if all this stuff happens it really wise. Trump and his allies taking advantage of its this powerful ally of US I think all of that is necessary at odds that the Democrats. Get around. Talking app act and me it clear. Do you have to talk about Perry. Simple and it ain't language and Taylor in general matters to Kent. Yet unique union voters Tenet took thing. A load trump abused his power here and had that foreign policy repercussion. You don't need voters to tank. Oh my god this affected the future of Ukraine in XY and easy way it's right you just need them to have that sort of impressionist dec. All of this had serious consequence says. And that's okay but also the situation that you laid out there Emilia it sounds like Democrats have to do a decent amount of work to bring the public along with them as they tell this story about. Why Ukraine has significant why Russia a significant etc. So what did Republicans do to try to undermine that what was that we talked about one. Vein of attacks were response from Republicans today what were some of the others. Yes another and that we we heard at Paramount about what is this idea. Well you know try actually may have had legitimate reasons for wanting you Ukraine to investigate 2016. Election interference board to investigate. Am right presence on its Ukrainian energy company's board. Answer to really in two some of tramps potential justification. There and Earl I'll and I think that challenge with that is that on the one hand and said and written. You know I think frankly for Republicans the closer making something like quote from pat good intentions. And he was trying to go after corruption. You know I like when you see evidence that it's not good but he's. Harder to prove what was happening sort of like that what terms intentions work so that seems like. And to potentially harder. To argue against. On the other hand to meet these arguments out Ukraine happening. You know potentially interfere 2016. Election. You know that's conspiracy theory it is pretty much improved in and you had to go pretty far down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole in order to sneeze and that was one thing. Especially difficult for. Republicans staffer. Who led off your question. Is art at any point. But I think policy even her some. Units you know if you really up with is conspiracy theories that way they're seeing. Makes a lot of sense if you don't have that background I can just hold it. There was a ton of that a ton of light just invoking these buzz words from Fox News or bright part conspiracy theories atom and as Sonya says if you're not. Eyeball deep and that stuff isn't likely why. The more. The more like Jim Barrett and may be workable defense. Which does actually make sense but at least kind of rhetorically works is. Hate mum. The Ukraine never announced an investigation and abide ends and military aid was given to them. I thought Republicans were pretty successful. And for exam fall. Comparing. The trump administration's record of helping Ukraine first Obama's right because there were a real. Real differences and how far the trumpet mistress has gone line that it was Obama gave Ukraine blankets and trump gave Ukraine. Javelin defenseman Bret and bring guns that can blow up tanks are exactly and today that at least rhetorically. Is. Is like. Is. It sounds good right I can imagine summons conservative uncle saying to them at the dinner tea ball. Listen that there was no investigation in the eight got there what's the big deal. And attempted quid pro quo is not equipped Brett and night. Maybe they would say I think yeah. I think you just like you you have I think that's if it's more into this like you don't have proof that this was serious quid pro quo which. Sorry Mike but I think it's fits into another. Line of defense. Today which. In a little harder for Democrats argue against is certainly the Lansky felt. Said it's let's quit. Ukrainians. Are not out there. Saying. So. Didn't do about obviously. There are many many reasons why Lansky. Would not want T. Creator Hughes relationship with the president states. Saying publicly. Pressured. Them. Can either. I am by united that's if it's at rocker. Argument. At least in everyone's happy now ukrainians anchor now. An act happens in that list to. The other comparison the breakthrough wins the Obama administration was with Biden himself saying wall Biden wanted to condition. Eight on their prosecutor investigating corruption that's the exact same thing that trump part. Yet there is. There are time. I'm GOP lines like the back which. Sounds reasonable. Firm doubt. Of sports like half a second. And then you stink. Oh Biden was doing that in exchange for. Legend Mitt US policy reasons trump was doing that in exchange for personal political reasons and that falls far right. But there like a lot of GOP lines like that. Debt that sound good firmament hey bit there was no investigation and the aid was released. Okay great well being was released two days after there the house got wind of the whistle blower complaint. Are those connected well we don't an open like. Derrick Todd lines like that that sound that firmament and then you'd think about it. Or if you know the full facts pat Aaron they fall apart. Do Americans know the full fact pattern will have to apparently aren't sure a lot of Americans are now ranked exactly exactly so it's more like. The media has the full fact patterns like I tend to think more than like these kind of like. How could rhetorically. Is this argument made in the moment in the hearing. Is less important than what he's did general. Ross. Of the coverage of these hearings what is the general tenor of each side in knees hearings. That tactic what will determine which way this cuts. Enemy I know that you have written about this ticketed dosed as a little bit about what. It would actually take to change public opinion through holding these kinds investigatory hearings. Yes this political science research on this I'm just the extent to which congressional hearings can road public support for the president and the app political scientist Eric sackler and Zach Miner of Thomas re search. Have shown that in the past I am lots of congressional hearings. You know really did seem to have the power to you Rhode president's approval rating on sometimes quite significantly change. That they caveat being that Ian trumps approval rating it's just much. Steady year. Then previous presidents in democrats' attempts to investigate himself are patently pat at impacts I think. In office with the caveat that tram. Meet different. I'm I do think there is an important lesson from this research just. In it it's kind of less important as my I was saying to. Dixie on you know what are the bombshells came out of this individual hearings or who had the best sound bites. I am and artist or take a step act and say okay you know are these hearings continuing to get media co operate our people still paying attention to them. What is it general. Lions in the narratives that are coming out of that matters are sticking and staying in the coverage in you know potentially staying in people's minds. Because at least in the past. It hasn't in. In a single day of blockbuster testimony that has sent me changed the way the American public thinks about president expense of its steamed. From the negative attention that has hurt president. And so you know. I think it's gonna be more important rather than saying at this particular hearing seem to shift public opinion you know I think it's going to be cumulative impact if there is one. I'm yen to be kind of just have to see how Democrats are able to sort of continue building this case and house Republicans are people TU. Continued defending the president of formal Annie. Real sense of what the baker act EP. And it's worth saying today. 538 win it serves is actually going to be tracking public opinion has these hearings go forward to see if an accumulation of public hearings does change. Public sentiment about the president about impeachment and removal the inquiry overall sorrow will come back to back throughout our coverage. As we wrap up here I have two final questions one is first of all what comes next what can we expect over the next two weeks an area. So the Democrats last night announced a bunch more hearings so there will be one hearing on Friday with am former ambassador to you mean you on and it's. And then next week there are going to blue PE six. Hearings sessions but with eight witnesses. And it's and then there may be more hearings after act so. It's going to be a lot more at today coming up at least in the next week and possibly in the next couple of weeks before even universities. The impeachment inquiry is Hoover. Home board and we also have a debate next week but the other thing but I wanted to ask about is actually not related to impeachment but something that we want to cover before recount so. Micah it looks like Deval Patrick former governor of Massachusetts is joining the democratic primary race. You lose you know you lose a couple. Candidates in the Reagan wanted to apple. So what is. In the abridged version of Deval Patrick's theory of the case for how he would become the democratic nominee. God. OK so the vault I think hysteria something like. I king did you. By again but younger. Booted judge but old where. You know why are ran but safer in the general election. We are seeing I think among democratic and lead to democratic donors. This. Magic our round the current crop of top tier Democrats Obama re use. It is that is what it is like you know OK so like. Buying and guar and booted judge Sanders. Reportedly. Democratic donors Ali some democratic donors. Believe that. By in. Is too weak essentially locked orally maybe is ages it is an issue his fund raising hasn't been that impressed says. While Moran. Is too far at last to win a general election. And duty judge is you know taking notes they're young and an expert at center and Mike Sanders Odyssey is to form a cue from these Donna's point you. And to what you're seeing is I think. Enough of these donors feel this way. That there are talking amongst themselves and pushing the ball pack tracked we've seamer ports of Michael Bloomberg. We've seen reports of Eric Holder recent reports of Hillary Clinton and Hillary Clinton yet Hillary Clinton in up to get grace and there are two ways to look at this time rambling but they're too with a look that's on the one hand. You could dismiss these donors are sort of out of touch. Two in love with their around sort of pundit the sense of the world. Democratic voters really like their choices polls show the vast majority of democratic voters. Are either satisfied or enthusiastic about their choices. You know. At a record level relative to past primary campaign released tied with liked 2008 which was to a point. Or. Maybe you say you know what these d.s are. Party insiders. Whoever really good sense of of how primaries work an apt and aunts worked. And yet by an instant an overwhelming front runner. I think a lot of this frankly comes down to fear about warrant. Warren is. You know at the comic clear second in the polls to abide in overall. I am she leads in my many polls of Iowa. City so a lot of these donors are. Looking at the count there. And seeing. Well if Arnold wins Iowa. And then New Hampshire. Madam. This thing could be over. Before it really get started. And and I'm worried meet them a crackdown on board that she's gonna lose the general election maybe I'm also worried that. She's Tenet takes them my money in and it packs this summer rich you know whenever. Well the other thing tutor at UC reported is that. But why wouldn't these donors and to rally around by it and and dues are reporting that while he's been in the with five and and they don't necessarily see him as having the staying power. Required. I just. Basically what you're saying is that Deval Patrick's theory of the case is that the democratic senators are. Yeah I think that's right and and you things basically that like. There's a there's a goldilocks. Opportunity here. M where he can kind of square the difference between between these different. Weaknesses as seen from democratic donors and it in the current top tier and then look it's like to get him marchment acts in. He thinks okay. I'm I could do well in neighboring new Hector. I can do well in neighboring enhanced New Hampshire we know from history that that sort of re people from that region ten to outperform. In the New Hampshire primary. Then maybe I can rally some of the black vote behind Meehan South Carolina. And I'm off to the races am. There's just no no real evidence of that and and and what donors think aside. I think donors are. Under rating Biden's. Strength I think Biden has some real flaws as a candidate I think. The chances are are no better than 5050 that he wins the nomination. But I didn't like leads in national polls he could still an island but still in New Hampshire he leads in the body leads in South Carolina and Rembrandt. All right well we will see what haven't anyway listeners you were likely to see former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced his candidacy. This week is the word on the street or the reports it received as he's been telling friends he plans to run and may release such a video tribute Thursday area. All right well that's it for Deval Patrick a merely a thank you so much for joining us today to cover the opening act of these public impeachment hearings. I I'm sure there are many more in story let's do it again I came from for. My name is dealing drip Tony chow is in the control room are in turn is Jake are a lot of you can get it touched by emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com you can also of course treated us with questions or comments. If your fan of the show beavis or rating or review in the apple podcast or. Or tell someone about us. Thanks for listening animals.

