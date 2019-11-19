FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country

More
The team also analyzes Pete Buttigieg's sudden rise in Iowa and how education level plays a role in voting.
53:02 | 11/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:02","description":"The team also analyzes Pete Buttigieg's sudden rise in Iowa and how education level plays a role in voting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67132336","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-tracking-impeachment-support-country-67132336"}