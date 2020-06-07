-
Now Playing: Trump downplays pandemic in Fourth of July celebrations
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: How the economy could impact the 2020 vote
-
Now Playing: President Trump takes aim at NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
-
Now Playing: WH press secretary responds to Trump’s tweet about Bubba Wallace, NASCAR
-
Now Playing: Kanye West says he's running for president
-
Now Playing: Trump goes on the attack on Independence Day
-
Now Playing: '(GOP) will concede to you right now that President Trump is losing': Julie Pace
-
Now Playing: '(Masks) might wind up helping Trump's poll numbers': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'There is no such thing as a harmless case of COVID-19': Dr. Patrice Harris
-
Now Playing: 'We all have unconscious biases, admitted or not': Gen. David Berger
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks protesters destroying monuments
-
Now Playing: 'I can't predict when a vaccine will be available': Dr. Stephen Hahn
-
Now Playing: 'Wishful thinking is neither good economic (nor) ... public health policy': Hidalgo
-
Now Playing: Mask-free event for Trump on Fourth of July
-
Now Playing: Trump holds back-to-back rallies
-
Now Playing: Backlash to Trump's 4th of July celebrations
-
Now Playing: Biden, Trump spar over leadership capability as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: President Trump set to hold Independence Day celebration
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Republicans and Democrats see the economy differently