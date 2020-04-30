Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The US is starting to reopen. Is it ready?

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast I'm Gayle and as April comes to an and the country is entering a new phase of its response to the corona virus and act. Numerous states have begun to re open some nonessential businesses and activities and more states are planning to do so soon. The White House's national guidelines for social distancing expire at the end of the day today which is Thursday. Unsurprisingly experts have done some thinking about how this next phase ought to god oh. At the same time it's also become something of a political issue so today we're gonna try to caught through the political debates. And discuss the data behind how to proceed into this new phase responsibly. And here we need to do that is health security expert crystal Watson she's a professor at the Johns Hopkins center for health security. And co authored reports on reopening from Johns Hopkins and the American Enterprise Institute. Thank you for being Arabic personal. Thanks payments Galen I'm excited to be here. I'll say so. As of today according to a tally from the New York Times nine states have partially reopened and more than a dozen planned to do so in the coming week. Now that reopening of course looks different in each state. But from your observations argue states generally in a safe position to begin reopening. Yet it's hey it doesn't look like they aren't there yet have for the most part. We think we've been bringing harm the past couple of months to set force as set forth these evidence these plans for lifting social distancing measures and in this road map to reopening that we propose we think there are four phases of the response the room right now we're and the first phase slowing the spread. And we want to move into phase two which is state by state reopening gradually lifting these social distancing measures but. There really are is at you. Data indications. How we can win we can reopened safely and also capacities that we need to build at the state and local level before we can do that safely. The so we we need this sustained reduction in daily case numbers. We haven't seen that yet and a lot of these locations. We thinks. We have initially said sustained is two weeks at least a daily reductions in case numbers. We also have to have evidence from hospitals that they're not under stress they're not. Operating in crisis mode and they have surge capacity to get as if their word to be another surge of cases. And then we also need to see much more widespread testing across the country need to be able to test anyone with symptoms at a bare men among. And we need today it lastly scale up our health care workforce to identify cases and you contact tracing. I'm in order to manage the epidemics going forward and so any states I. Largely don't see evidence that we've Matt those four criteria yet. Yet so what is the overarching goal of the phase two you'd think you've described where we have all of those things in place. Testing in contact Trace saying you know a general decline in cases hospital capacity. Is it to eventually stamp out the virus. Or is it to simply nature about hospitals do don't exceed their capacity like is maintained that flattened curled. That we. You know were introduced her at the beginning or escorts us. Right it really is to maintain that flatten curve. We don't think that we could and can eliminate this virus from our country altogether at least not and how we have and safe and effective and widespread vaccine and even that name may be difficult. So what we really need to do is to manage this on land mark case by case basis rather than at a population level which is what we're doing now. And now will allow us to kind of bump along and how we have more tools in our toolbox to manage this which is a vaccine or a therapeutics to reduce the severity of elements. ISO in this phase is going to lasts so while and move. We'll be able to lift restrictions some to some extent if we have these capacities and place but it's still gonna look like a pretty different world and how we have a vaccine I think. From the perspective not overwhelming hospitals and here is I think some states even New York where we had a real leap out operate in New York City. Expected a lot more hospitalization. That ultimately ended up happening. And so you know in a lot of places in the country the hospitals were never overwhelmed or media even never came close. So from the perspective of those parts of the country. Is it okay to just kind of implement social distancing but not have a total lockdown even if you know these other increasing capacities are in place and it. That kind of seems like. What some states have already been doing in the state that never shut down to begin went. And even more countries like Sweden are direct which as you know it you can find a way to not overwhelm hospitals without being shot down need to you don't need to shut out. He have found so I I think. We came very close in the arc to having hospitals that where I'm pretty overwhelmed and I don't think we're out of the woods by any means if we were to lift all measures right now we would see a big resurgence of this virus in our communities. And we would have hospitals that were overwhelmed soak. We we do need to continue to keep that in mine and to work towards some maintaining a low level of spread of this virus. Your example in Sweden is interesting is sewed. It's hard to get the full picture there of what in the social distancing measures are being put in place right now but. We do see when you compare to neighboring countries that have. Donna is stay at home orders and and more of a locked down approached. Sweden has a much higher. Case fatality. Ratio in than neighboring countries that have taken more drastic social distancing measures. They're hospitals that are on some level are being overwhelmed. In order to drive up that mortality. So true do. We a have a lot of common dust that we can avoid by taking these measures. I don't think. Any state wants to stay under stay on martyrs longer than we need to but. Really it is this capacity to manage the virus on a case by case basis that's gonna enable us to do this safely. Yeah I mean. I just want a leader or because they think this is where we're at a sticking point it is horror. Kind of some of this political debate over whether we really need to state shutdown longer or whether we can start opening. If if hospitals are being over run I think like that Sweden's argument is. This is a marathon and so you can look at our case mortality rate now and yes we may be higher than Denmark war Norway. But in the long run Morgan you know the kind of this is a tacit argument they don't say herd immunity explicitly but. Bell eventually hit herd immunity and then you know they won't be suffering gaps anymore when other countries steal our. Com you know. As a law and again as long as kind of hospitals are being overrun which they are in a lot of places around the country. Why why not take that porch. Because they will be overrun. I think it what we're seeing when this case fatality ratio goes out to this expanding gets into the double digits. It is because Matt patients can't get the care they need whether it's from Covanta. Directly or a this is not counted in the Kobe das but other dots are occurring unnecessarily because people can't get access to care soak. Cases will go up deaths will skyrocket if we can't protect hospitals and protect vulnerable people. At home hi what we're seeing right now in the US is largely a result of drastic social distancing measures we have all been willing to put in place for the last six or eight weeks. So. We don't know and other world yet where we don't have those measures in place bad. Andy biologically. It makes sense and and for public health officials that makes sense that if we remove those those protections. We are gonna see cases go out and we will see hospitals become overwhelmed. Rates are at this point is that kind of what you're expecting to happen two to three weeks down the line from right now now that all of these states are starting to open up. I think to some extent and it's not uniform know because. Day there are people in these locations who may not be willing to go out yet because they and they want could continue to protect themselves. People are going to have different behaviors now on very wearing masks then and practicing social distancing you know when their Adam public and businesses. Are not going to uniformly open up just because they canned so. I think we will we'll still see some protection there are but act I do expect to see an uptick in cases and in those locations. Do you think ultimately that. That idea that at the end of apple Kerr the peaked Carter added the more shallow curve the same percentage of Americans have gotten a virus or do you think that. There is some world in which we all mitigate this so happily and to the point that you know. Not forty to 80% of Americans have gotten it by the time we aframax. I think there's the possibility that we have a world of where we have a vaccine soon enough that that not as many people are have gotten sick by the time we reach that that point that's one reason to do this than the other reason is we're protecting. Particularly vulnerable people who would otherwise get sick and die from from this disease by practicing. Is different social distancing measures and implementing his capacities at the public health level to to track and isolate and quarantine contacts. So at. The curbs will look different. Whether we reach the same time population level. Number of infections is as up in the air but I I am I'm hopeful that we couldn't. Have a vaccine before we get to that level if we look if we're just to let this go I'm burned through our population. We would see many more people get sick but also many more people died because we're not protecting those who are the most on harmful and our communities. Is there any argument you know there's been some debate about once you start to reopen. Who are the people who take part in the economy or in public life is or any argument. To allowing less vulnerable parts of the population and there was people party. The antibodies for the virus to kind of let them go out into the world and get herd immunity say. You know young or healthy people even if you maintain strict. Kind of mitigation measures for more vulnerable populations. Or is not just not possible. All. Silly I think some of that is is valid. We do we do you want to protect. More vulnerable people in who have clear risks faster factors for severe disease with cove a nineteen we want them says socially isolate more. And we know people are going to have to aid to go out and into the world and and do their jobs then and continue to live so. Younger and healthier people inevitably we'll do that but. We can't always predict. Who will become severely island and die from this disease there are. Lots of examples of very young healthy people you otherwise would think would do fine. Who have died so. It's it's not to. It's not harmless to go out and do that is so everyone needs to protect themselves to some liable. But we do need to sheltered the people who are especially vulnerable that we know we'll have a much harder time with us. Once we have. The kind of force apps that you mentioned and switchers. To repeat them advocate having enough testing. How to hospital capacity. Being able to. Trace the contacts and anybody who does test positive and that a sustained rent reduction in cases foreigners. Two weeks. Where are we still making some kind of societal. You know. Decision that. Yes there will be risks to reopening and the keys it will probably increase or there will be Morse brat but that. You know it's kind of worth it because the alternative is keeping everybody lock down for months on end. Is that still kind of trade off that politicians and society are making. Absolutely it's it's always going to be a trade off we can't reduce risk here to zero it's not possible. We can mitigate risk to a great extent by a following these. Following the numbers here and and knowing when it's safer to go back to work and also building up these capacities. In order to manage this on a mark case based level. But yeah I we will have to Bakes them some decisions as a society about what type of risk in what level of risk we're willing to accept. I want to accept a lower level of breast and that's why I think putting these contact tracing capacities in place. Is really important because it really is the tool we have to do that to reduce that risk. Yeah I mean how do. I guess is the public health community generally in agreement on this while the balance of risk should be. Is there anybody who argues that we should stay locked down until overs just a vaccine. Eyes or anybody in the public health community event you know is supporting Sweden's approach. Yeah I don't think prairie in uniform agreement about all of this it. I do think where a realistic. As public health professionals that. We we all have to live our lives too we can't stay quarantine at home forever. So that there are tradeoffs here. I think. Most of us agree that we need to do anything we can now from the public health perspective to make this. Less risky to open up. But this is a big shift in mindset actually for for public health when it comes to. A respiratory pandemic like this we we've been looking at and lands as an example 'cause it's the example that we have from our our recent past. And am fer for flu and not necessarily a pandemic but it seasonal flu we generally we tests. More often at the beginning of a season to understand where the virus is spreading and then we do some case identification in contact tracing but largely. We and we rely on other tools we rely on a vaccine we wrap rely on. Anti viral to help. Help reduce illness from influenza and this season and so. We've never done this type of comprehensive. Case finding in contact tracing for this type of an infectious disease emergency where it's widespread across our country. So it is. As shifted minds that even for public health to do this. But I do think it's possible we've seen it in other parts of the world. And it has been successful also. We. I I feel like we cameras abdicate our responsibility to do that in public health if we can raise a workforce to do this we should. How long do you think it will take for states to reach those four. Criteria today that you've sent out an that your colleagues set out in the reports. I'm it's going to be variable. Across the country obviously. This is more like. Hundreds of small epidemics rather than a national epidemic. So. It will have to be evaluated on a case they case basis that. We're seeing cases start to come down and in places like new York and California on the West Coast. So we're seeing that that possibly will be Matt in the next few weeks. We are also seeing hospitals that are not under strain in those places and so that criteria can also be Matt CN. Widespread testing we're ramping up testing. I think within the next month or two we may have enough testing. There there's a lot of bottlenecks and that still and it's not entirely clear why a testing is so held up still but. I do think there's a past to get there. And then scaling up the public health workforce. We're seeing in a number of locations the Massachusetts New York. California has a plan to give as than that there are plans being released every day. It hiring I think is going to be there rate limiting stuck there are training can happen pretty quickly within a matter of a week or so. So it. There is nothing in this that makes me think. We can't get there in the next couple of months. And do this more safely I really think that every state I committed to that's there is it is possible to make it happen. Yes in all of this. And I think this has come up a lot in the in the political part of this debate how do public health experts weigh the costs of I stay at home quarter to the public house. He that's that's a good question and it's a complicated issue I'm because obviously. We're seeing. Dramatic decreases than in people presenting to health care for things like heart attacks. And so we we know that heart attacks are still look at continuing to occur they're just not not getting to a hospital. In many cases either because they had their capacity isn't there but more people I think. Are more reluctant to go and seek care. So that's just one example of ancillary health impacts of the stay at home order and so. I do think it's something that we need to pay close attention to an issued will it should weigh heavily into our calculus will we lift these social distancing measures. For sure you laid out these four criteria that we've been discussing as kind of pretty records that's two opening. An opening that doesn't eliminate all risk by kind of keeps the spread managed to a point where hospitals are not over. What are YDs fourth specific criteria. And not. Something else you know what how did you and your colleagues calm to the conclusion that these were before experience it. Right some sometimes their proxies for other things Lee is the sustained reductions in daily case numbers we just need today. Basically we need to have. Cases go down to a level where they are manageable on a case by case basis so we needed an indicator of baton so the daily. Reduction in case numbers it shows us that at least. That we're past the peak of the curve in a specific location hammer coming down and and it will be more manageable. We know that that. Severe elements and and overwhelmed. Com health care capacity as a big impact on how these academics play out so. And that is key here we need that the purpose the main purpose of flattening the curve was to protect hospitals and so we need to make sure that they are. Ready to. They're not feeling overwhelmed before we left left such distancing measures and that they're ready to face other surges of cases if they do occur. So we need some some indicators within that round we know that's critically important. And widespread testing. That is how we understand where this virus as a we haven't gotten married out in this country. And other countries have so we know that it's important to identifying cases. We can do contact tracing without a positive task we can have presumptive positive individual. And still asked them says. Isolate at home asked them for their contacts than and get those contacts are quarantined but. It sure makes it a lot easier it makes easier for public help to do you. Population level surveillance. To understand where these academics are going. Because we meet we need to be careful once we've let the social distancing measures we need to have early indication. Of a surge of cases and and growing community spread that's unrecognized for this disease. And then the public health workforce that we re just come and the realization that this is really. The primary tool that we have to control this virus if if we can identify as many people as possible and break chains of transmission. Between their contacts and the next person contact Mimi apple and that is how we ultimately control list on a much more manageable way until we had a vaccine. The soon. Testing in tracing and kind of building up that tracing workforce seems like the next kind of being ripped for. Government state government. And and it again card you know well become a political issue because not everybody may want to download an app on their phone that tracks they've been in contact wins and maybe not everybody will want to assault isolate once they have been. You know. Kind of selected by these public health workers as somebody who's been in contact with somebody who had Covert nineteen. How do you manage. That different civil liberty issues that our wrought up in. Contact tracing testing and contact race. Care. I'm so traditional contact tracing. It involves technology more to collects data collect information from cases and contacts than and use that for public health to I'm help support those people and me Tice later quarantine at home. So but but this new idea of adding digital contact tracing tools. To this approach it really is new it's it's been implemented recently and other parts of the world and we're exploring implementing it here now. We can do contact tracing with. Without those tools. And cot and public health does this all the time with sexually transmitted infections like HIV. Measles the measles outbreak that happened last year in. New York State. That that was brought under control through. Very stringent his identification in contact tracing so we can do that without these schools so people. Two. Have objections to the privacy issues surrounding that the digital technology is public houses still gonna work on Manson and public health is also very good at at keeping that information pride that I'm handling. Sensitive information from individuals who have who have other diseases so. We know how to do those with digital tools I I do think there's a balance to be struck here and and we need to have. Some conversations around what privacy risks were willing to X apps in order to better enable public health to do their job here and and control the virus so. It's going to be a balance than it probably will take some more discussion in our country before we're ready to embrace a digital tool like that. One suggestion I've heard is that once people have been identified to self isolate you don't. We may not however we may not want some people in and amongst the American public. The enforcement tools to keep people quarantined in their homes like they have in in China for example. On the so. Once it just an effort is that people should be paid to self isolate if they have been detected by by the contact racers as somebody who should Dudack. Is that is that frequently used in public health is this a new idea but we don't. Before. I am I think it's a pretty new idea I don't think it's it's out of around on possibility in fact there's time. Legislation. Being introduced to congress ray now that proposes. Large amount of funding for this I think it was 45 billion dollars proposed. To support testing and contact tracing. And a majority of that funding would go to actually paying people to stay home if they're either of if they have the virus and are sick and need to isolate or if there contact he need to quarantine for two weeks so. I think these proposals are out there and frankly I think that it would be a good thing too. Better enable people to stay home and and protects their communities and their loved ones and additions themselves. Apart from the mechanics of getting to phase two what does pays to look well I'd be you know. Flying to. Florida or whatever to go on vacation and wide eating at restaurants what can the public expect from phase two. Yeah. I think phase two is gonna be. It will be incremental and first it's probably going to look a lot like things look for us right now. Out while you may be going out a little bit more. People still be wearing face coverings or mask. They will be social distancing to a large extent now operations of business is gonna look pretty different. To enable social distancing protect that are there employees as well as their customers so. I think we'll see a slight difference going first start to lift these the stay at home orders. I think the last things to come back we'll probably be a large gatherings. I don't think we'll probably see stadiums full of people for quite some time. Because those are. Big opportunities for viral transmission we get lots of people and enclosed spaces together. So there there's going to be some new ones in between there and semi probably experimentation have what measures we left. And we need to watch to see what effect that has gone on academics. And be ready to it to reimpose some social distancing measures if need be. A little bit of Laker sticking. Your toe in the water and light reading two to three weeks seeing what happens on might stick to your whole sort in the water kind of thing. Knee I think that's the prudent way to go because. We we don't have an update had to know what these individual. Social distancing measures really do associated to the epidemic and so. I I think that incremental approach for we. Systematically released 11 piece of social distancing and then wait and see out what that does I think that's that's the good way to count. Answer to kind of clever here what's happening and a lot of states is they're going into this slow reopening process meaning. Business operations are looking very different people are still may be wearing facial coverings war. You know just generally social distancing but they're not doing like populations scale testing and Trace things of that latter part may not be that are. But they're still like they're not going back to more. We say there's a lot in. You know questions of democracy in politics that the states are almost like laboratories for. You know different democratic ideas. Is this kind of how the public health community is now reviewing what America has during all different states are trying all different things and you're gonna learn what. What it all looks like. Yeah I I mean I don't. All right so. Your proposal you wait our past four days as. Phase one as the shutdown days Q is that kind of slow reopening once we have all matters. Jannero systems in place. What's phase three. So phase three is establishing immune protection for our populations. And lifting social distancing more fully. This is hopefully we will have a safe and effective vaccine that's available on a wide enough scale that we can start unionizing people broadly. That is the gold standard that's what we want to see. But. It would also be and more possible to open a Mark Foley if we have had good medical countermeasures at therapeutic. On back could be used for prophylaxis to prevent people from getting sick if taken on a regular basis or. To reduce the severity of illness significantly. If someone does get sex soaked. Those tools will let us. Lift social listening distancing measures even more. Maybe not completely if we don't have a vaccine but. Definitely more than we will be able to and faced him. What are the time house. Minnesota a month trap for the vaccine has back and twelve to eighteen months from the beginning of work on that I know there. There is some optimism that there may be a vaccine that could be become available starting and the fall. I think that's optimistic but I'm happy to see the data start to come out on that that first vaccine. Therapeutics we got some good news yesterday that one of clinical trials with Rem does severe. Is looking positive that there was. An impact and and preventing illness. And or reducing the severity and the length of illness for some people. Not preventing LS. But then also. Some there's some effect on. Reducing deaths although that wasn't statistically significant and the study but. I think overall the companies as good would fit with that drug and so we'll start to see. More studies come out on that in the near future and and might be able to get that and in to use if it still continues to look good in the next couple of months. What is. Or. Chance do you think that we hit. Population level and unity before there is a vaccine Maurer. Robust. Therapies for dealing it. I think it's unlikely. Our experience with ten NX and costs. They tend to. Be on a eighteen months that two year time scale and so with the addition of these social distancing measures and hopefully. The measures will take for public help to do contact tracing Morgan flatten that curve. So I I eight don't think that it's likely will reach herd immunity by that point I think we'll have a vaccine in time to make some sort of difference here. If if the research continues to go to the way it's going. So our phase three phase four. Kind of looked Horton looks towards the the future right what is what is face for. Great it's something no they won't on the talk Bowery now but rebuilding our readiness for the next pandemic. Unfortunately. This is not the worst case scenario that might Collie is and I have thought about this covet nineteen. And I make we have seen viruses that emerge that are. Much more deadly than this one so. We really do have to take the lessons that were learning from this response where we fallen down. And and some some good. Highlights as well and and really implement a better approach to preparedness in the future. The so mean. Focusing more on our public health capacity is our hospital capacities. And increasing our ability to bid to. Research and develop a vaccine are therapeutic much more rapidly even them are doing now. Which is the fastest we've ever gone these things so. We we do need to look to the future eventually. This is a massive questions it is going to be entered in many different ways by many different people many of them went political motives but. Why weren't we prepare. S. I'm. So they may be. I've been doing this research for a long time I Irene and sometimes feel like quarter. Shouting and but when did it die hard thing to. Tim vision moderate to severe pandemic it feels intractable and has felt intractable and so I think a lot of our work had to spend. Preparing for. For at less severe events for one thing. We also have this kind of cycle of panic. And neglected public health where we have. And it an emergency cabinet merging infectious diseases. And we we throw money at it we do the work to respond. But then people quickly forget that what that response tuck and so we need to wipe out with this whipped us response. I think the world have taken notice now of what. In infectious disease. Can do. And not just and terms of our health but into our economy. And our way of living so. Hopefully this will GAAP galvanize a lot more work going forward. The next time this happens. To prevent I hope it's not during an admiral at times I would never again but you're granted that seems unlikely. What what was the right thing to do you was it to just shut down as soon is you know. Word came out of from China that this Buena respiratory virus was spreading. What it. Up perfect A plus you know Johns Hopkins school public health response to this pandemic what did it look like. Yeah. So I think. A lot of us are are reluctant to say we need to shut down completely because that. I think that it is there are a lot of other downstream implications of but what we can do really would for public health is to do better surveillance better testing and better case management so. I think. It doing these. Immune assays. Early on in emergence like this to try and understand batter. How a virus is spreading and and the community and I understand what that case fatality. Ratio really is. Earlier on will help us make better decisions. Testing. Developing tests more quickly and and testing ubiquitous plea in this country. We were at the beginning of this we were only testing. Travelers from China. Who had severe disease here veering off illness to be hospitalized. So we were missing all kinds of other people coming into the country from China our elsewhere. Who were worse thick symptomatic. And spreading the disease and community because we knew we weren't. We were bothering to test so that is going to be one huge component of our response next time. Soon is my sense correct that in an ideal world. Stays too is that for is. Is kind of the phase that you go to first and stick with the whole time and never end up having to shut down if you have all of those systems empt up and ready to narrow. I'm slowly that is that is the ideal some countries were able to accomplish that. More. More fully than we were so. Yet we don't want this ever to happen again why are we have a virus that is out of control spreading in. In an and a recognized way throughout our community is I think that is what we need to avoid tax time. Aren't. This has been really informative for me and hopefully for a listeners as well so thank you so much for joining me to. All lied and crystal Watson is a professor at the Johns Hopkins center for health security and co authored reports and re opening from Johns Hopkins and the American Enterprise Institute. My name is do you intrigue Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch by emailing us at podcasts at 530 dot com. Don't supports treated us with questions or comments. If your fan of the show beavis or reading or review apple pie cast or or tell someone about us can also find factored eat on YouTube. Thanks for listening animals. And we'll. Yeah.

