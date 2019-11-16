FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks

More
FiveThirtyEight reacts to Friday's impeachment hearings of Marie Yovanovitch.
31:17 | 11/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"31:17","description":"FiveThirtyEight reacts to Friday's impeachment hearings of Marie Yovanovitch.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67056873","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-yovanovitch-testifies-trump-attacks-67056873"}