FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 19, 2018

Nevada could be the most important Senate race in November. Find out why and which party is most likely to win.
2:07 | 10/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 19, 2018
Yeah. The classic version of 538 cent forecast currently gives Republicans a four and five for about an 80% chance of winning a majority. And it gives Democrats about a one in. One race to keep a close eye on is in Nevada because our model thinks that senate race currently has the highest chance. Being the reason the decides which party will control us. At the moment incumbent Republican Dean Heller has a five in nine chance of keeping his seat and beating democratic challenger Jackie Abrams. Nevada is a pretty purple strange he media leans slightly Republicans and earlier in the race he looked as if Rosen was and we. However almost all of the polls from October show Heller with the advantage. Which explains why our model is now giving him just like our model agrees with the expert readings which. All think this race will be tossup and one that both parties hope to win. Visit 538 dot com slash senate forecast to explore the model for yourself. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

