-
Now Playing: Sen. Sanders: Democrats 'have to end one party rule' by winning in midterms
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile on Democrats in midterms: 'Energy, good-quality candidates and... money'
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 19, 2018
-
Now Playing: Trump praises congressman who attacked a reporter
-
Now Playing: Outgoing UN Ambassador Haley pokes fun at Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump praises candidate who body-slammed reporter
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to close US southern border
-
Now Playing: Trump concerned Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi might be dead
-
Now Playing: Midterm elections and the split ticket voting
-
Now Playing: Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'
-
Now Playing: Need more time: Sec. Pompeo says Saudis need a few more days
-
Now Playing: Sports legends endorse Sen. Manchin in new ad
-
Now Playing: President Trump goes on a media blitz
-
Now Playing: Trump on whether Jamal Khashoggi is dead: 'certainly looks that way'
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden too old to run for president?
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on questioning Brett Kavanaugh about blacking out
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar reminisces about her relationship with Sen. McCain
-
Now Playing: Pompeo says Trump should give Saudis 'a few more days' after return from trip
-
Now Playing: President Trump on historic media blitz
-
Now Playing: Saudis should get 'a few more days' to investigate journalist's disappearance: Pompeo