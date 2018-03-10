Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 3, 2018

Yeah. The classic version of 530 senate forecast currently gives Republicans a five in salmon or about 72%. Chance of winning a majority. And accuse Democrats are to insects. Our forecast has been fairly steady since its launch with the GOP hovering around 68%. Chance of winning it. But they've recently seen an uptick in their chances. As we mentioned they're now at 72%. We'll see if they can hold on to those odds as new polls trickling out let's take a look at the New Jersey senate race which might be closer than our forecast suggests. Our classic model currently gives democratic incumbent Bob Menendez and 89% chance of beating GOP challenger Bob huge. New Jersey is a pretty bleak state and all the factors classic model takes into account the polls. Can't tore calculations and the fundamentals. Seem to favor the Democrat party Pavel however if you take a closer look. You'll see that this race has been tightening in recent weeks are light forecast which only looks at the polls Diaz Menendez 76%. Chance of winning. That's compared to 89% chance classic model. The reason for an act is that three recent polls show a close race a vox poll should Menendez opt for. We Dickinson poll should Menendez sex and a Stockton university poll should Menendez winning might leaked few points. This is a see the Democrats plan to be a lock. But it will be worth keeping an eye on this race in particular as we approach November. Visit 538 dot com slash center forecast to explore the model for your songs.

