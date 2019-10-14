Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Transitioning from Obama to Clinton

We here at the final day of the democratic activists the final day of all the conventions. This is the end. Last night we heard president Barack Obama speak in a laid it felt like his final big moment of goodbyes certainly loyal crowd here. In the arena and so got me really think. About what the transition from Obama last night you went and tonight is going to look like and whether she can put together something akin to the Obama energy. News yet and that connection certainly last night the big moment. And there's this feeling today that it's got to transition team and president Obama's speech last night when I was watching it felt like. His last speech and it sent. I totally admit the un and then Indian business I think it was single bikes look back at home. President Obama was the first president now says it ever given to both black and time to just kind of say goodbye to him and and seeking to him. Let's test it ever bombing action in. Here of the tunnel bridge. Gonna bombing yesterday. He sounded very them auctioned off. And he sounded like he was seeing all by himself. Because this is one big chance that we had to send a message to the board is telling them that I appreciate. Terms of service that I had the opportunity desire of so there's clearly a. A bond between the people on this ground I am President Obama bring me in my batteries in them on you know everything he's been able to do on August necessities that I. And news you know really well and in and with open arms. That outs BTQ community and time you know what he's done with that marriage equality just being so. Includes an so how does that square with this moment where we're trying to say hello what's next to Hillary Clinton that lets. Still remained when Obama got something. Another I'm here again this evening creating I was in the middle of that you know that's going than a minute and not only in my book but tonight they'll let. So that he was also a being able to say hey listen to you Larry he's going to walk with me I'm going to help Hillary weak weak to continues to wind started. It touches my heart because I feel like women. All of this transition into a period of time whereby. Women old school being able to have a chance and government. In terms of that pending the but I honestly. Do you feel like she needs to capture some of that little bomb. Connection mobile since he needed. Yes he made that very important I think significant enough focus on parks and what defeats in the apartment complex is bringing to look at American citizen. I think he's helped front a fuchsia and what the future's going to be for the people in the room tonight watching her and talked about them that bond with Obama. That's at a bar for kind of the emotional connection she needs to make tonight. You know I think that. For the first time last night we heard people really can't Hillary Hillary. And I think having Kelly come on stage with President Obama at the end I think that it's just really set the stage for today and satin. That excitement back.

