Hello and welcome to this debate recap episode of the 530 politics podcast I'm Dillinger and we are coming to you from the spin room of the to beat in Manchester, New Hampshire. For folks not familiar with the jargon. This spin room is where all the press hangs out and if you're watching this as a video you can see the media and candidates swarming over our shoulders. Which reminds me you should check out factory on YouTube if you haven't you can watch as their hence the only action behind us. Anyway it was a high stakes to be with the next primary contest of course here in New Hampshire only four days away. It was also high stakes because of the wave the Iowa results or lack thereof have jumbled the leaderboard. So there's an ongoing competition among the more moderate candidates to try to emerge as the leading alternative to every Sanders who currently leads the polls in New Hampshire. So how did it go out to antenna are here with me editor in chief Neitzel how to count. I it's going great Galen. Also here at us managing editor Mike Allen Harry and very good hello ME MC Nancy Ann McMillan. And also here than us is politics editors are for Austin's and Harriett can't take. All right so sex. It's a review what are your top line takeaways from tonight's debate. Well going NN. I believe the New Hampshire. Party chair has said that this was the most consequence. Primary debate. And ever for New Hampshire and I gotta say it did not live up to the hype. Because taken as down and please see enters and distance to your point you know kind of both been crowned as the victors coming out right in a book that really good nights so it's not like someone Els who had it benefited in some way from. I felt like stole the spotlight from them. Note to his credit I think Biden did speak up more wasn't that Morey energetic and emphatic about why he shouldn't forget about him even if his opening bid was like look I didn't do well in Iowa I'm also not gonna do well in New Hampshire he moved away from that right to visit to South Carolina. He talked about look I get things done congress here's what you should. But that's set at the a T and if that day. Dude it's it's and Sanders they had great performances and they are also doing well in New Hampshire it's hard for me to see how that. Shifted to. So I think they had great performances. But I would say it like they did fine. And there was there was an anybody that really stood out from the on the positive and or on the negative and differently and I think that's that. That's what Sarah saying it's right is that this doesn't feel like a debate that's gonna change the trajectory of the rates for. Do you agree with of course does I think it's I felt pain abated that fifteen minutes ago. The OG leave it early didn't change much today let me give you some nuances. First of all. There's just like not being competent Howard perverts we received and and sing it's neutral right like you know bullet attached took some. In coming hits them watching cartoons and on his experience level. Oh record on race in South Bend right. You know. On the other hand you know is kind of affable and there was people were raised their brawl voice a lot more tonight right kind of been vacancies in New Hampshire independents like mats whats a you know I don't know between reactive. Biden's performance different than previous Biden performances certainly. It does seem like that. And autocracy. It is singer Amy Klobuchar was the winner. I think Klobuchar. Kind of object of the best debaters of suspicious. As the rest of her debates it was her best of me or she sees as an entity of all of the can't probably it's only if you're touching a debating point to some like cynical but like. But we have seen. Klobuchar be judged to be that winner of numerous debates I think may be fairly rejecting. On debating points right and like it really is that in the polls that much although even like you know. Even a one or two point shift toward public charter could have some effects of probably would come maybe from the but it can't be from the Biden can't leave from the Warren camp I don't know. I'll Allen drilled down on that a little bit because there you started this off byes saying it seemed like managers and Sanders and earth. Captured the night in the way they captured Iowa. The mean tension of the evening was perhaps and you can argue against this idea if you want to you but like who would take up the moderate mantle as the alternative to Sanders right. And clearly the you know the mean contenders were booted judge Biden and clover shark. Did Klobuchar or Biden. Do much to like stop booted judges momentum. Or take away that claim of being at least in this moment be moderate heart. I didn't definitely was like I'm still here rate Heath. He made it clears that he's guns continue to fight to be in this race even if he does poorly in Hampshire. That's sent I still think if he becomes an award that. That's just not a good luck and it's going to be harder for him leaving Ford. I think there for closer to explain yes she had a strong night she's also have links to Easter on debates and it's done nothing for her. Either nationally. A little and I leaning a little bit. There ripe like I'm very skeptical that that was enough to take her over the site may be used for New Hampshire rate now she's pretty low. And are forecast Virginia and. I also would would push back the little McDill and over your framing of the night just in the center of light. The finish in IO. Was. You know Sanders who to judge so you know that's nomads. Then Warren then died. So light. I I think where Warren fits into this. Race. Is hard to explain. Deep in the lanes are I don't know maybe she just has a small part of one lane but but. Buy in has has to hop all three of them now now maybe and but like. Warren had a fine night to and she doesn't show any signs of going away so. I was organizers spoke among the least well that's on Jason 83. I guess you try to call them front runners because the first to tighten islanders leading national people's rights of Biden bit of church and Bernie guy the most speaking time. Warren like he's out of a perception. Belichick actually got decent amount to speaking time and like it just she didn't really necessarily. Have a terribly aggressive. Strategy hosted at the third least after Styron. Okay it's a clue listeners than mine yet. I mean what is liked what is her position that's what's her path forward I think your path a word would be. Going after Byrd and Aaron IRA with a promise like it's all a little bit fluid where she can address a little bit into the credit college educated. One key lane that is not entirely separate from the lane that. British touching Klobuchar and U one kind of working question I have is like. How much. Ask your New Hampshire voter. Brian Lashley probably not a regular normal New Hampshire when he was in this podcast like. How much are they behaving tactically right. Because Biden skis me treatment for a moment but it checks in Sanders. Are pretty different candidates. Am if one of the two of them wins has pretty big implications for the rest of the primary calendar does not necessarily eliminate every other choice. Predict with go to church he's map we tend to leave things more wide open right. In particular because it is yet some pressure even if he wins New Hampshire that that if it is a particularly safe. Bet to win New Hampshire certainly not South Carolina right. So how much will voters say I liked. A knee. And I like Pete but he has a chance to actually win that's Italy's polls of their four ominous stick with. Not excuse you must that weren't executed better about strategy wise. Biden. Moments. Possibly kind of and negatively almost I think it's almost. Smart because you don't want like. That voter to say okay well. About Cho is kind of fade in the background of the picked. Bernie your boots it's right you what in the say you know what actually image of fan and he's. He needs to get. As much was a candidacy alive here right and because I think interpretation of might finishing. Third vs fourth idiots stupid it is a matter is gonna feel like Biden getting 70% in third place we received a lot different than by getting. You know 13% in fourth place you have it it it would it may be rightfully so but I just don't think. These the debates are not a good venue fair minded they never have been. Even if he has a good strategy and and I don't particularly disagree that like. Being a little more forceful a little more combative might be good after after the fourth place finish in Iowa. He's just not that great debaters you know am and I think that means he wouldn't make a good president but like. He's reference in the news these bills that passed thirty years ago it's hard to follow the thread that. It kind of feels like every fourth word gets dropped out of the sentence. It's just heart it's hard to follow if any did he did. And he did get a couple of hits in on. Sanders. On gun control that I think might. But the effect of a New Hampshire actually is like a relatively done for me say that they seem weird about it like it felt like. Path and they're debating offers South Carolina. Burnett products we area called a charge of what do I think name got three times a two senators from New Hampshire but he Haston. Yeah and you know your point about a debate for South Carolina they did and having a lengthy discussion about. Rates you know even though all but game of the candidates on stage were white people. They kind of like a pretty lengthy conversation about race I mean how did that. Did I plead to one candidate strings. Or weaknesses. It didn't play any of knives like. Nor does it play perfectly to our friend puts them. Traffic even relative to not expecting to Fleming is going to depleted in the administering threat even things like you know I mean given below expectation is that they didn't meet expectations. There was America. But. That's okay Tokyo it's my main question command today. Good judges. Strategy seemed to the. Okay how many get to mean coming in this debate. I'm largely not gonna hit back I'm just an claim. Positive positive methadone Cairo high road and talk about being neither. One was a good strategy and to how well did the X acute. Thought he executed it well it wasn't habit and I think from some of his stronger debate performances. Where. He has been more aggressive in this attack of other candidates. Then again island and last debate it believes he was particularly harsh and learn and at least an hour posts. Cool with it says side decline in his report hints and some media making it internally they're like don't go quite discretionary at this. Victory coming out of island the unifier. I don't always but he has agree aggressive strategy though when debating and he didn't see that side of him tonight. So the need to trade office there's not as many night. There was no lake. Chris Christie moment right where you some latent to Marco Rubio. That there wasn't that level of animosity this evening or dislike pointed fingers and he's good at that. Now I get its of the exciting we can do. What. In six minutes both the Emerson College tracking poll. In the Suffolk. Trenton coal oil will come out. Go out so we have to go at least another six minutes and that is your and it's I wanna guess is breaking news we they did. They did surveys after the debate. Nudged him out of there and I think the kind of care about the debate it's rich in the viewers raise a toll on related to the debate well you could have a few a Muslim on the why you would bring him up on a post debate politics has. It's exciting. But cannot point to that point though. This debate is. Only four days before the primary and that's the closest ADB has been to an actual election. So now the question really comes into play it like do these things change people's minds have we seen them historic we. Shifts the numbers yet yes I mean remember he might as shaking his hand and neat is seeing Yasser I'm here to candidates disagreement. Go ahead Nate. Go ahead may we unite here read them lord you in this very state I was. Point every primary four years ago and Marco Rubio. Got humiliated by Christopher Christie. Totally sat lose momentum from finishing a good third place in Iowa. We but now I can't tell whether you're being answered do you lastly I don't bode well do you think the debates matter yes and I think they mean they attend debate newly mattered. I mean this is the debate about man agreement the first ended with Pamela Harris that at very high ratings. Just the men and give you what's new lines. Again historically. But now they don't I don't no way to think. Debates can matter prepared okay. It just takes a lot for them to matter so for example Harris come on Harris attack I'm biting. That was a whole moment I mean in real time we all watching it was like wow what a moment right that moved the poll right. Christie's attack on rubio was so. What the is going on moment. In real time date night dates right we are here we are watching yet we're like. This is Craig Steve rubio is like stuck on repeat. It was like a skipping. CD or something. But also got blown up in the next couple days rate so you know and their arm there are self reinforcing and magnifying effect but like the point is debates are a four. That if there is a moment that moment a map and matter does anybody think there was a moment tonight that's gonna get repeated and repeated and and change of rates. That there being no to your point like. Jess Kelly had actually looked into this for the debates this year and rights of the one. In June with parents and buy it and that's that lake and eat wheat different from the polls afterwards. But all the other ones is like one or two point changes. And then we only went through October Samie. Why not are the candidates holding back specifically because they think that voters don't want to see them after each other like what's going on here. That's a hard question to answer because like look at look at the brew via Christi moment that would like a perfect storm in a lot of ways. Okay Christie clearly had I was actually in it in in that stage and room with Kristi. And Imus asked them. Sort of like about that moment but earlier tonight early tonight. I didn't for the record. He was even if this item on it and Upton. ABC news colleague Chris receive exactly it's Pete's. We've got it's. But a comparison. Okay. Think about that moment it was like a perfect storm so one. Christie clearly how this line of attack he was prepared for on rupiah right it was like it was it was a tactic they had planned now. Rubio perfectly set Christie up for the attack in the debate that's not guarantee it happened right but he perfectly sets Kristi. Christie. Flawlessly executes the attack. And then rupiah you know like does this thing thinkers the approximately five more times in other words it was like. At any moment in that chain of events if rubio had just kind of snapped out of it or Christie had lobbed it afloat the attack. Then maybe it's not as the dynamic and you mean to me and I take reluctantly reached that level to watch but again. Buying it just like you'll only get one recyclers and then and you know the Democrats got bears in the first debate. What do you think they're be subject matter amicable one thing is that the tire certainly think. This dire awful MO he's a green and stick to hire I don't know what's. Whether or not to them any attacks and attacks are things tend to create. High risk tyra word great mean Bootcheck certainly changed dynamics of Warren's campaign I think that debate and a little debate about. Medicare for all those OSCON thinking and an underlying weakness of elective articulation of a clear. View on health care. But you know but also let all the cancer fairly consistent debaters. By which it may not always Justice League doing it you know Biden's consistently mediocre but like it's not like they're like varying radically from. From performance the performance of tenant may be priced in a little bit you know. I don't know all right so while we wait for these two holes to come out and to prepare and present ID to come out. What are the stakes here what is the current polling unit New Hampshire and how much has shifted. Since Iowa State it is ready yet. Emerson cow struck people. Weekly democratic primary Sanders during a percent minus 13624%. Plus one Warren eleven minus two Biden eleven. New trend club which are nine new trend so you know OK. It's the other trial. Well and that was the one that would have had little closer so in. It's so Gorky in Emerson Biden is close the gap are using British close the gap from 97 but you've been a principal for Bernie. In Suffolk which are the heads twenty points we are waiting. Waiting results are gonna and so while we prepare ourselves again for that how much has the dynamic in New Hampshire shifted since Iowa. I'm just bring in up our. Are pulling averages a few union Constance. And there in the meantime and broader strokes. But it does it seem like a smaller bump in New Hampshire parade but Sanders still beats in the state. Post Iowa but the judge has seen I think we would all agree like modest gains like he hasn't deteriorates say there in New Hampshire quite good at the agents. Nome that's it Martin. So like what we're about five or six points here welt in an obvious is your you're looking at depends on. In our average term ritual of a conservative for the results from the moment here which is that because there is a debate. Our average says axes a lot of time. Between now and the election politics time right entity is worth like sixty is a campaign. Before it's as though the primaries in that way. And so they're forward. It will Mack a super aggressive until after debate right if we see booted to search continued after the debate. Than it would start to pick up on that Morton look at just like the last couple polls and they show. Four points on average right arm are also shows six or seven because it's like you might well racket or throw outdated because it's not time to be steeper a grisly you're saying today. Their most recent polls show a four point gap between Sanders and project but our model shows a five to six point gap. Six or seven incident because it's still it's a lot for an old David associated with a huge lead in it will if we see that. Turned continue post debate right dot. Then it'll say okay that's a new normal four points. But in a little bit conservative if you had if you. With seems like. Yet it seems like we've just got a modest bomb. In a modest but meaningful maybe the way we now but it in New Hampshire after Iowa. If you how to I would futures. Five bombs at them. It being. About it adjectives. Costs. Yeah. So that all the polls generally show oh. Sander OK I'm. Breaking news. Suffolk University poll. Sir from fifth. Amy Klobuchar in fifth place at 6%. Joseph Biden in for at least 11%. Elizabeth Warren interpreter 40%. Bernie Sanders in second please allow our. Mere piece booted judges south in Indiana. Former mayors at an immunity 45% so it's his first. Okay Hampshire leave new post what's so that's that something that poll side generally polls have shown Sanders leading in New Hampshire. But a handful percentage points above. Booted judge who's. There's a wider gap between Peter Judge M Lauren. San Biden is it that the Anwar and ankle right. Things are moving so fast and these days that I do wonder a little bit is becoming gets to Whitney was thing about the model if the kind of pulls haven't caught up with the booted judge. The but it recalling the good judgment them that doomed from the Bridget bump them. Where I I it's always very thank trying to predict which way the polls will move its kind of fool's game nevertheless I I'd. I percent the nevertheless they are resistant to it. Try to guess how the polls and I do kind of thing that you know over the next few days group policy digit decline in to a higher thereabouts. With Sanders you can replay this when I'm when I'm wrong. I don't I don't think he needed a program fresher. Well of course you can now trying to prognosticate. That's what's wrong man argument. Is about. It getting the results from the satellite caucuses and how that really helped Sanders in premed at that point. So much the media narrative journey then that the digits one island writes that this lead on the state delegate equivalents. And because he what he won it how can our Monica's armada has to actually set up objective criteria. To measure things right. But definitely but let terrorists that is right that's what's amazing is that it sort it didn't matter. Put judges still getting that the bomb yet Wolverine. We're gonna sign it's like now that we have that data access in these polls toppled Lee work in the field before we got that on take. Thursday at 2 AM I want says yeah. So I wonder if that adjusts now birth authority to set that note both booted Justin Sanders who won Iowa and the judge gets all the benefit or. If you kind of you know re calibrate since like actually Sanders did really well and should get more of the credit nine. Hello to be clear about like what the facts are at the moment. Booted jets currently in the reporting still leads in state delegate equivalents by a tiny tiny tiny march I would yeah I would just call it high. The he. Who knows ultimately the sample sizes too small but my my assumption would be that what happened in when he twelve. Would happen again Rick through 2012 when Mitt Romney with declared the winner of the Iowa Caucuses on election night. And then ten torme was declared the winner like two weeks later. It correctly from wrong but that Santorum to think get. There was like a write correctly right there was an a correction to the record or anything like that in terms of the polling. So I think we just kind of like got. He's not got that moment and economic can't go back you know. Are well I think we can leave. The prognosticator. Here because. We actually have a live show even just two days will be able to update everyone on Mike where the race stands in. New Hampshire so look for that in your feeds. On Monday but I think that's it for now authority away the so cold that the lives and yet it's a subsidiary called an excellent thing. And again as I mentioned at the beginning if you're listening to this try watching mess. Matter if your if you're listening to this not watching you don't know what I'm do right now would you like to now. It's just really call any channels right now is really it would real. 