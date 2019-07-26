Transcript for FiveThirtyEight's most memorable debate moments

You know some debate team in. In high schools are probably winning the Wake Forest term and I think it was my senior year Islamist guerrilla big moment but like. In terms of watching other people. Today I mean the first and it comes to mind is on its probably Marco Rubio and Chris Christie in New Hampshire debate in 2016. Chris Christie really took him to task for our recycling hints statements on Obama I was a good singer. I don't mind this notion that Barack Obama doesn't know what he's doing is just not there is he knows that there is would have never ice white five seconds yeah. And campaign itself fort. Because in the classic debate moment we are some underperformed at any cost them quite a bit I think that my. Favorite most memorable did the moment. Have to be. The Rick Perry's oops. Rick Carrey has to promote it through agencies when he went there at the president. It's three agencies and government when I get there that are gone commerce education. And the what's the third when there let's. I mean it's cringe worthy television. It was dramatic. But you know about you can't name they're going. The third agency of government I would I would do away with the education. The commerce aipac the commerce. And Nancy. I can't but there. That that groups and. Really sank his career actually which I guess shows you the power of these debates. There's Scania although I just can't really say his career as. Part. Anyway. Well my favorite debate moment does it have to come from a primary debate if not then it comes in the 1980s vice presidential debate where Lloyd Bentsen stared down Dan Quayle and said. I serve a Jack Kennedy I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator you're no Jack Kennedy. Epic earned the 2008. Democrat debates. Joseph Biden still in the race by and was really. Not doing well it was basically pre Christmas between Barack Obama Clinton and John Edwards and I was on stage and at that time I think Rudy Giuliani was the front runner in the GOP race. And by and had just an all time classic lie. Think about Rudy Giuliani there's three there's only three things he makes his sentence and now her verb and 9/11 I mean there's not. For me the most memorable primary debate ever came in early march of 2006. Essentially Marco Rubio decided that the wave he was going to teach action in the Republican primary was my stupid to Donald Trump's level a personal attacks. The subject of his attacked we're Donald Trump's hair he suggested during the did me that Donald Trump had small. Of course Donald Trump responded look at those hands it's all. It is this something else must baseball I guarantee you this no problem Mike Garrett. And settle in march of 2016. Donald Trump defended the size of his penis in front of a national audience on the debates. My most memorable debate moment is when Ben Carson didn't come out right away when he was. And it created sort of a pileup. And then trunk got confused and was just standing there Lionel and it was sort of a comedy and Ayers and that whole thing that's funny but the vast right as he continues stage manager he gap the gap. Got a full time. That was my favorite moment.

