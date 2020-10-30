Transcript for There just isn't good evidence that ‘shy' Trump voters exist

I enjoyed dolphins and whales so I thought you know I thought I'd Wear this. Save the dolphins hat. Now I feel bad that I didn't Wear my worker sure we could've been. Under the Irish men billion team for yet while clocks and is Menino in a word. Sure. Hello and welcome to the 530 politics pod cast. I'm Gayle injury time in the soldiers and this. Is in my is modeled sought. Perhaps a final talk of the year. Well we'll probably I don't. A model Clark entry titled results and and we may even have a model block from the George or runoff. But this is definitely our final pre November terror. Modeled talk. So. It's a big day. Four days until the election. The gun at us over council. You know eyewitness. Say the I'm lacking for anxiety. I just think I. Target mines precisely. I got a text message yesterday from your partner asking why haven't interviewed Friday fox on one of our podcasts. And I asked him if he had authority fox costs we could use some friendly interview Friday. And a Villa was now so today our mind my plan for today that it you to Wear a fox. Yeah I mean what would by the sound like it's something we've talked about do you have an idea and the Kenya due. I think it's an eight X eight X. But ask us about those players bought me Halloween is on Saturday eyes are. I mean if you're gonna be anything there are accurate Friday. I mean of the various things right various things get ruined it for me because their timing with elections Halloween fall foliage. The world you want to talk about things that got ruined because of the election and my birthday and there is so we don't have result is. I'm going to be. Ottawa on out and you each and you know each and feel less stress and you have. And bulletin from the past. Two years. This election converts Baxter let's talk about. The forecast model which is here for. As we sit down to take this the forecast currently shows that Biden is favored to win the election within 89%. Chance that's an all time high of it he reached yesterday. Democrats are favored to witness senate when he 77%. Chance. And are also favored to mean team control of the house within 98%. Chance so. Those numbers have changed a little bit over the past weeks and months but they haven't changed. All that much so over the next. Four days now. How much do you see those numbers changing before action. I. If they change that much with. With when pretty important exceptional. Moment here. So keep in mind that a lot of the polls that we're seeing now harder. Would we be considered final polls right. They'll figure in the you know. Final real clear politics and by three averages of people look them up yours later right there it is when there was this what do for a while. Within twenty Wendy's election the governor pollster ratings right like that like. It's not like I don't think you know quinnipiac pulled Florida on Pennsylvania Ohio Iowa. I don't think they're gonna pull those again before Election Day maybe they will be. A lot of interviewing to duke kind of back to back maybe they will the united spotlight. But we're kind of seeing how the final polls now we have a pretty clear picture of couples polls say right. Now if they're worse some last minute change in the race then OK maybe you missed that couples but there is that we will have a big change number one being that. Nothing really in the news cycle has changed right I mean if anything the fact that we have this. The record setting cove in cases right. Might be bad for trumpet anything right. And to change in the news cycle half the country roughly have already voted more right. So wouldn't expect ought to change the cup cup it's when is that if Biden holds currently. And he still is a little bit more rented. For grow and are percentage. Forecast right simply because of proximity to Election Day some months or. Because even though you know maybe this time we don't have any reason that the race is tightening race he read the possible there could tighten right you know at this point we sixteen. The Kobe letter was tightening race so you know if we make it to November 3 and hasn't further tightenings then that will help. Helped by a little bit further but there's other part caveat which is we have not gotten here in any final. High quality polls of Pennsylvania. Right now Biden leads there by I think you know it's for taping this five point one in her five point two points in Pennsylvania polling average. If you were to get to 86. Or that were to fall to four that would make it decently large difference is part of its tipping point state of very high percentage of our time in our average race like the final. New York Times C and upshot coal. Which can have a very large sample size appear in Pennsylvania that will make some different threat that's like a plus nine Biden. Where plus three. Man. That will affect our odds decent amount potentially. So that's looking forward to what we could expect between now and November 3 but looking back over the past week course we have seen so I'm tightening. Soon can we talk about where that's been the case I would I would I would not I'm not sure Ayers huge out. So we've seen from what I've what our forecast has changed a little bit and some of the battleground states rate we've seen. A little bit of tightening in Florida with Trump's odds of winning that state increasing a little bit we have seen. Trams odds increase slightly. Iain North Carolina and Pennsylvania. And man in Georgia and Ohio it looks like Biden is during a little better. Home you're so maybe overall in the national poll numbers tightening but it seems like there has been some shifting in. The battleground states that will decide the election. Is that not a kisser is that we'll. Shifting and tightening a different. Shifting and tightening are different things. Undone and so so you could say we've seen you have some different states bounce around in different directions right but like. I would not say that those clearly direction only favor either. Trump or bite. OK so let's unpack battle because in my impression was that you know. Trump was it was favored more in Georgia and Ohio and now move towards so that looks like tightening and and you know. Biden was favored a little more in places like Florida. Florida's Florida and you know Pennsylvania and now and out that's a little more courts Trout. But we don't have that we don't have to get answers so much of a conversation about like tightening shifting or whatever how do those changes Ian those battleground states. A fact how we should be conceiving of the competitive. One thing it's interesting is that we've kind of lost a little bit. Of the hierarchy. Of importance of states' top behind Pennsylvania. Right on the one hand. There's not exactly. A clear. Second best. Back a plan for Biden if he loses Pennsylvania right. It's probably area's own and although Arizona does not have as many electoral that to some to oversee its freight. Florida has a tight electoral votes trump loses it then he's in deep trouble but. The plunged in close and in Florida. A two point lead for Biden and a four point leader something right. Georgia actually is polling very close today to Florida. North Carolina's rate in the middle that pack to you know on the other hand like. In Wisconsin and Michigan Biden has leads at what frankly somewhat comfortable. And therefore maybe it is about like. Pennsylvania or some other seats replaced Pennsylvanian Biden doesn't have to worry as much about Wisconsin and Michigan so it's going to be things on the other hand you know. You never know I mean those seats the polls were off last time so so what are tipping point index. It's like Florida or Pennsylvania matters number one with a bullet it's to think we see like which time and there are a bunch of like six or seven seats together. A look at together in the kind of seventh through eighth ranked. And so just to clarify some of the whole American Pennsylvania right now are as you mention Biden house about a five point lead where isn't Wisconsin and Michigan he has closer Q and nine point I think actually in both states right now according to our polling averages. He's readers that he points sex. We can't clump although states to gather column in talking about the opera that restaurant path to a Biden presidency. Is there any sense of what's happened that kind of wed Q Michigan and Wisconsin breaking away and it. Pennsylvania. Staying in. I mean Michigan has been. Pulling pretty well for Biden all year on the just one seat where it's kind of elected. The change stage you know the kind of excited to be pretty anti incumbent can swing a Lauren alive right. You to be democratic year in machine. In 2018. The voting laws as result of better our. More favorable to having where people vote now. So Michigan kind of has been pretty steady for Biden. Wisconsin I mean he's also been in fairly or chicken Wisconsin for awhile but like. But like I think it's the scope it outbreak me it's really bad in Wisconsin right now. And any chance trump had to close well in Wisconsin I think is undermined by that agreements so considering. Everything we've mentioned about these key states how would you rank them. Right now in terms. Kind of their favorability for Biden work try and our forecast does this Q to a certain extent. But what are you thinking about you know. Oh if this state has gone from rider trump it seems like the races over. You know thinking about starting today that process returns on. Tuesday at this point. If any of those states kind of goes for me try this kind of run the table right trumps map would involve. Winning the following states most likely Pennsylvania. North Carolina Georgia. Florida. And Arizona. Those are all seats where he's currently. An underdog in our forecasts and he has to win. All five in exactly those five right I mean you know because Wisconsin is further away from the tipping point. But it's unlikely that he can win Wisconsin Pennsylvania office fewer electoral votes racers got to win. Again Georgia North Carolina Florida Arizona Pennsylvania. If he wins those five day and he is very likely to be. This two term president. If you lose any of those five then. He is likely in lot of truck. How much of the forecast right now is relying upon strictly polls verses some of the fundamental data that we've talked of archer. Yeah I mean so now it's only 3% of the forecast is based on the prior at this point that would go down to zero by the weekend so that. That boosts trumped by it looks like about two tenths of a point so if nothing changes and we entirely remove that prior. The Bible gained two tenths of point average state com and in terms of how much for use within states a subscription of light. So the state doesn't have much pull me also other methods kind of in cute. What the pollsters say from other states. That also we don't mean to you very much of now because we can rely purely on the polling in a particular state if that makes sense because we have enough polling in. In most swing states now you mention. Early verdict and that's something that we've received a lot of questions about I don't want to dig a little deeper into rich. So. Cure some updated numbers as of Friday. The number of early ballots cast is already nearing 85 million and that's more than 60% of all the ballots cast in 2006 team. You don't we only have party registration data for there was orders in some states but according to the data. That we do have 47% of those ballots have come from registered Democrats. 30% have come from Republicans 23%. Have come from unaffiliated voters now. We've repeatedly cautioned people that historically. Early vote data like that does not provide an indication of who will go on to win. The election for many reasons one because you may be registered with a party but you may not be voting for candidate of that party. And it also Election Day votes count just as much as any early day votes. And so. You know if one party is behind they can always make up background on election however. Given the record breaking bubble up early verdict that we cuts. Should not change our Pryor's at all the priors in what is. Did you first approximation I think just. Don't. Pay much attention to it early voting numbers because it's kind of reflected in the polls the polls to be a lot of information in the early voting total stone right. But those shows voting by a party registration in some states have registration by party which some states don't. Part registrations are sending us your party identification if I ask you are you a Democrat or Republican maybe you're like well are richer is Republican once. Twenty years ago did this primary but I always vote democratic now right smack he registered Republican but I. You know also. Among people are voting early. Then the independents that are voting early for example. Are much more pro Biden. Than independents overall and the Republicans for that matter you know are more pro Biden not many of them but more than in this Election Day. Voting pool so I think people make too much as early voting. Data when you have polls to look at to directly to these questions of candy preference. With that said I mean clearly we're not gonna have a. Low turnout election it would seem right. Like obviously some of these. Votes from Democrats and Republicans are Gannett. People that would have voted on Election Day but they're also a lot of first time voters this early voting data substantially more than their words when he sixteen. By L polling indications. Both parties but especially Democrats in latest Gallup polling Democrats are more enthusiastic that opens about voting those are pretty reliable indication you can pulpit and say. What's your enthusiasm level relative to the past few see more enthusiastic and that's a pretty reliable indication of higher turnout so we're very likely to have. Higher turnout in the selection. And it's probably not bad news for Democrats usually higher turnout helps Democrats little bit different now in the world where. Trip Ulster to a lot of lower propensity trump voters split you're the very least not elected to have. A skew turnout where only Republicans turn out. And Democrats and that's when the conditions trip might need to win right. If you were to have like this happened 2014 for example we're. Turnout was very low but really really low. Among Democrats write some Republicans kind of one that me turn based on turnout. This here that's not going to be the way gave him a presidential to because a lot of swing voters roundup sticking with trump in the end writers something went wrong with. A lot of mail votes being thrown out or to polls are would be so far off that like we'd have to do an autopsy right. But it seems like the reason the polls would not be off would be they're knocking it. And I don't think low democratic turnout as have been trampled in these other ways to win but Providence. Zooming in Texas in particular outs of this morning Texas reached 100%. Of its total department sixteen vote. In it or leave it alone early voting in Texas and today of course you'll also get more ballots and on a rubber third. How should we process that I mean is that the same lesson that you just mentioned from all early voting in general that just there's a lot of enthusiasm to grow and that it's more of an indication that the poll might be correct. Or should rethink while texas' historic we have low turnout ski. And we know that a lot of them are propensity voters need be more likely to support Democrats that Republicans. It's a high turnout years that specifically seems good for Democrats in Texas. What I'd say what we found is that when you had a big change in turn out. Then. Polls are less accurate right which makes sense intuitively if you have. A bunch of new people right than. Maybe your turn a mountain pass is good news is going to be inadequate. We don't know the policy people are Democrats remember you know Texas people got like a little bit enamored with the Texas is purple thing I mean Democrats still have electricity went race there a long time. She can have. Much higher democratic turnout and that's why to one point race there are two point race there. That doesn't mean Biden will win a dispute might lose by two points is at a tent. But the clearly yet the tax is a place weird. I think that polling error might be a little bit. Higher than our model indicated are not always has like a lot of uncertainty right the like you know I think. The ranger arrangement be too narrow in Texas which should mean maybe you wind up with a truck landslide after already went with the Biden wins. Yeah I didn't station. I should say a large part of the Texas story up until this point has not relied on turnout as much as persuasion because. The tightly educated suburban areas around Giles were in Houston have seen massive swings amongst people who are already. Regular voters as opposed to you just incorporated lots of new orders in here. You know the electorate so I mean you know this there's new data kind of not necessarily contradicts that it is a different trend and what we saw in 2018. Which was essentially Romney Clinton voters turning out and electing Democrats to our hearts. But anyway so of course we will see what happens there on election lecturer will be a lot of cover two Texas one report card. I before the listener questions one a date in 21. More hot topic. The election and it's also something that we plenty of questions out. So I'd ask you about shied from our voters before we talk credit on this podcasts. For years ago network talk about it again. And this time we have to talk about it because Politico just published an article about pollsters missing from voters and it's called quote. People are going to be shocked exclamation point. Return of the sharks reporter question mark. And the political article speaks with pollsters from. Trafalgar group which were Cochran honest podcasts and USC torrent sites which was also talk rounds podcast now in 2016 Trafalgar showed trump winning in upper midwestern states he did go on to win. And US seizure trump winning nationally by three points which was obviously wrong because Clinton won now. I don't know I don't know why am I know why the USC guy is. Giving credit as the man who saw it and that's of stupid. My right secure and I'll might find the national popular vote and they were one of the worst pulls a national popular outrage and he does say that the interview he corrects them. But I you know I mean that's kind of just utterly bulls and kinda tells you something about like what there are reasons why curriculum 10% chance is kinda high. Think about how important election is right again with I don't think it's my job to deal. And backed down every probably drum theory. Because. There's an outside chance is yours are probably really dumb are true they're probably not true. But they couldn't beat they're not that dumb right. This set percent. Sure people are sometimes right like I don't that. I don't think there's much of it for short term voters but like the polling errors that things about it systematic. And budgets which is back and forth. When you're an accident happens the same direction couple times Guerrero to trips Gupta percent chance right but it's good to be because of shy voters as this article this really talks about I mean if anything. The evidence mounts against this theory me give you couple of problems with right. Number one we have kind of tangible evidence that. Democrats are engaged in the form of early voting numbers and in the form of money. So while you wouldn't necessarily usually put a lot of stock in early voting numbers. If you're claiming there's going to be some massive Bradway leave. Well now any of that wave has to com on Election Day. And the it has to be he really large because we know that a lot of Democrats of our right so early again again. I would really have a different view of the race very much but it might kind of give you reason to think about the site trump. Boaters stuff. The other reason to be duties this theory is that. Democrat. Party ID despite early voting data is actually. Not that high in the polls right stuff like people pulses are not saying. Oh Democrats and had a plus nine edged nationally in party ID after it was last month a surplus six and back some of them smoke show these smaller edged. The reason that. Joseph Biden is winning in these polls because he's doing very well. With independents. The case he is capturing a lot of people who said they voted for either trump Mercury dots between sixty when you ask people who go quickly sixteen. But for Trout we went for this year. Joseph Biden. Not a lot of people but there are people that say united checkup what are you admit to having good for him. For years don't see you're voting for Biden now rates so this is minority persuasion election in a turnout election. Despite nearly running game like I said pollster not projecting a particular democratic turnout which is saying that like. You know independents are going for Biden by fifteen points or something. Also there are a few more crossover. Republicans. Crossover Democrats I'm that a huge split wrecked Biden's doing a very good job of holding. 95%. Of the democratic vote whereas of trumpets 91% of the GOP vote and 82% right that matters a little bit. And kind of do the math and they kind of all adds up to Biden plus nine points or whatever national polling average. So I want to read a couple quotes just to get use Q. React to what their actual theory users USC's pollster. Who responded it's planning on voting for and that asked which social circles on board for and they said they get a ten point lead nationally for biting. Over to prompt when asking about. Personal support but if you look at the social circle question. Biden that's in the. I don't suited you know I stoic as he went epic tennis because we have this media narrative for four years about. Hayden and shy trump support right so people are reflecting the kind of neared a they've heard from every major news. Outlet for the past four years. Right so one other quote in here that I want to get your reaction to hear. The Trafalgar pollsters as quote we live in a country where people won't lie to their account in the lie to their doctor a white of their priest. And were supposed to believe they shut all of that when they got on the phone with a straight. Well first of all how to know there also aren't shy Biden voters if you're like a shy Biden voters in. A community where. We are expected you'd support from right there also evidence that solemn. African American and Hispanic voters are not thrilled about a similar feeling when they're going forth are on the phone with some when they perceive to be white. Which a lot of interviewers are right the so you know I think there are shy. And saying I'm saying there's no reason I think there are more shy trump voters in China Biden voters. There is no also you can look at other countries to. Where you had candidates that are more explicitly. Nationalistic than Donald trumpeted announced pleased about every kind of European election with an identifiable right wing nationalist party. There is no tendency over thirty elections. For the nationalist right wing politically correct party did outperform. I shouldn't say quickly incorrect you know often openly racist right there is no tendency forward parties like that outperform their polls. It just mean again we're kind of like what it's a slight. Quixotic pick right kind of claim the existence of an additional evidence for it you know what I mean and it isn't necessary. To explain what happened in 2016. Evident we succeed is that like. Is that you didn't have a net education waiting. That trump won the undecided voters which you may not do this year right. And even and kind of the national people's property we're pretty close. So it's simple it's that Loch Ness Monster these shy truck motors you know what I mean at some point like. The fact that can't nearly be his polls when he sixteen. Is not sufficient to prove the existence of sight from voters and by the way. Christian is not the only election the general election troubles on the ballot right in the primaries. Trump did not beat his polls by gamblers to me beat expectations plea to not be. The polls McKee underperformed relative to cruise in some states right. In 28 team there were some claims of shot Republican voters trip as a prickly in the ballot 28 pupils were spot on right so like. You know I don't know I'm impervious like our human desire for liked. Explanation to tie things in the package means sometimes the polls are wrong right. If they're wrong again this year we don't with the going to be run in the right direction with a trump direction. If they're wrong in the truck direction again in May be for entirely different reasons than they were wrong in 2016. Because it's reaches people don't anticipate he would despite a recent and you probably try to correct for that ahead of time maybe astute mail voting for example I don't know right. And a top of that there's no real evidence that. Shy trump voters we're why the culture wrong in 2016 so I don't know an ethics and his pollster like basically like. David intuition or they have a preference or gut or whatever else some murky ground combination between all of those right kind of see confirmation. Bias for it everywhere there is some evidence that like when you ask people that like a what are your attitudes line. Likewise matters and actually my piece. Moon effect right. We if you it's a question anonymously you may be more likely to say and I actually don't and about these protests. However the same polls find you don't find an equity comes from Tom and the other reason why it's like. You know trump is there lots recently met Supertramp let's say that you actually. Want to vote for trump because you hate. Immigrants and you think he also hates immigrants right if a poll ask you why would prefer to sell its one or taxes on Republicans you know I don't like. Mainstream media they giving too much trapped in oh. I just want continuity you know. The economy is improving seeking Gillick a million rationales for her. Voting for someone and bush often are kind of it's often hard to tease out the why you write that like people usually don't. Lie to pollsters about. Who they're voting for and to the extent they do. There's no particular indication they're gonna lie and when direction disproportionately. Or so I think I can say that we the earth. Comprehensively. Responded answer any questions about that Politico article. We probably won't be talking about shy trump voters again as podcast at least before the election we've addressed it I think early at this point. So let's get to use some more specific listener questions as usual we talk a lot so I'm gonna do my best it to get through. All that we tad. First question block one from Jake maybe we can activists would be just Yasser now Jake asked. Do national polls have any use at this point. Not much. We have to mean national polls are primarily useful for. For inferring trends you don't have a lot of recent state but in most states. We'll have plenty of Poland enters a national polls kind of kind of boring. Next question what does it take for polls are to be banned from 530. Cars. That we know or are suspect that they faked data where they've committed other gross ethical misconduct. And do we have any indication that there would mean do we bad pollsters. After. Not any of the high profile ones I don't think. You know I mean we always. Rethink our rules and there have been you know some polls that we think are kind do. Taking advantage of some of the assumptions we make about how suspects in good faith and some stuff like that's that's a different category though than it pollsters. Faking. Data. You know we do you have some issues where we have pollsters that. Have not. Necessarily disclose. Who they're doing a poll for and that is actually a fairly big problem we're gonna have we're gonna have to introduce. A kind of policy interpretation around that which will explain on the site. At some point. But it's not the same is like banning or any degree of severity that would. Mir at banning. Wall past I know that state results are likely correlated. I assume that polling errors would be as well and it fact Walt yes they are and we talk route that's a lot after 2016. Part of wire forecast model if prop a better chance. Winning the election that our forecast models did. By. Walt question is is there a breakdown of which states are most like the courtly and yes there is so I guess maybe the question is which states are most correlated Ian the forecast beating most particularly referring to pop out states. I mean it's usually. The ones that you think are intuitively correlated you know Michigan and Wisconsin and then also Wisconsin Minnesota right Maine and New Hampshire. We actually have files you can download. Where we show you results of 40000. Simulations. And you can kind of run the correlation matrix on Euro currency. C which seats or more correlated. It does. Very alive right like our model assumes that pulling air primarily takes the Kurds and the form of correlated demographic and geographic readers write. So follow Clinton did better or worse than we thought you can midwest ratings on global two states together a kind of a clustered her. You'll see those existing clusters are some inching behavior. In extreme out liar cases you can even see states that we assume are slightly negatively correlated like I think Washington State and Mississippi because they're so. Different from another. But you Osce states like Minnesota and Wisconsin that are positively correlated for the most part corners are strongly correlated. But yeah that's you know when you see these. People like to look at our maps right we'll see interesting things and you know some until the map we're like I'm looking him up here we're like. Montana. North Dakota and South Dakota a Biden landslide. All go for bike right. That makes sense because you've correlated pulling yours then all of those groups of states have taken the snap like Kansas and Missouri also go for Biden right it make sense out like. A cluster of states energy directly linked to there's a massive plot near and by means by sixteen points about access that you have a core with a group of states and having. Similar things happening behaving together. What about in the south I feel like. We have more quirky explanations for the way of that Florida moves politically verses torture horses Texas. Vs North Carolina for that matter I mean other southern states the last correlated that and then some of the northern states that we talk about. Think should be coming each other states a little bit. Different in a way that I think is more true I think Florida and Georgia are more different than Wisconsin and Minnesota for example. But. You know there are two different things here what is are the polls will be the same direction the same states. In the south that's kind of been no right in like Florida there has to win the seas were trip has been regaining ground in tightening written Georges from when a Biden's best states recently. Does that make a lot of sense I mean I'm not sure I'm not totally sure. I think there has been like a lot of late expenditure in Georgia by the Biden campaign. And if that's right the numbers up but you know there's also chairman of noise right in because like. There's a fair manner pulsar hurting especially in the year you know and I mean that sometimes. Sometimes you see trends in which wants to publish the same numbers play it safe in May be something else going on behind the scenes who knows. Actually after we talk are hurting last week we got a new question and ask gaining it. We're guarding according. Does the model account for that at all and B be put more emphasis on the polls a week or two before the election on the ones are right. Before the election since they may be harder. I mean so it implicitly is you know we were in lots of tests to say okay how do you. How do you wait. Pulling shift to different times of the year. The model is. You know more aggressive about pulling changes at the and then earlier on but there's just a balance between being too aggressive and not aggressive enough in light. We just ran a lot of simulations to optimize that balance basically. But I do think like you know leverage when he sixteen there was like a little bit I was at the bit most important movement was like post cold letter toward trump. There was a little bit increased scene of a kind of dead cat bounce for Clinton where she recovered from like. Two and a half down and national polls of three and a half down three point eight or whatever was right which kind of proved to have done the right direction right so don't always. You know in carefully marked but not if there is in late shift in its telling but there are you know it's easier call time for that wasn't true. We got a lot of questions that play on this theme generally and I know you don't necessarily like this question but I'm going to ask it anyway which is do you have any thoughts about what kinds of polling errors might exist. At this point in the race and of course if you know then you were told pollsters and that hit they would be able to adjust for that. But just from being a let out a high wheat indeed literate sappy. Observer of polling in this moment. Do you have thoughts I'm on where your curious about polling here. How many. There have been polls that under estimated Democrats in the southwest in the west in recent years. And when issued polling is that among white voters. Higher education levels correlate with being democratic. So this is -- the infamous missing. White working class trip supporters right among Hispanic voters it's the opposite the college educated. I'm well to do Hispanics. I exit pretty big swing vote where it as Hispanics can be speak Spanish at home who are younger without college degrees. Me. Vote democratic and weaker numbers and they may be harder to reach on the phone select creators don't look again as much as I think like. Probably pollsters have corrected the problems for us to and you can't be sure about that you know a few polls are silently by education. They were a few problems in 28 team that scene they were able twenty seem like antlers it states there weren't right. Notably opulent estate. We talk to support that like if you're pollster. And you have Biden with a nice. Solid lead nationally. Or Nikki state like Wisconsin whenever right. And there's kind of some indication a meteor underestimating democratic turnout write to you. You cared that much Senior Bowl despite their seven instead of eleven or something mean maybe now I don't know. So it could be that like. This. Early voting. Surge plus various. Indications it to Greg enthusiasm art. Not being picked up. And nothing there are simple traitors when poll on. Mike Susquehanna. Which has been producing very relevant results right they'll actually kind of asked. Which passed looked to be voted in and if you haven't voted recently you're thrown out of the poll. Even if you vote this year even if you sit ever this year sorry you're not even likely voter by Susquehanna right so. So there's some stuff like that that is probably bit stupid. Along this line we are rushing from Bradley pasts. Which would you consider a bigger mess trump winning the popular bro or Biden winning the popular corporate fifteen points. So truck winning would be a bigger mess it's close right that we have Biden. Forecasted in capital by eight hit so we're document equal an area of truck wins vs seven point here Biden wins by fifteen. All right there you have it brat. Let's ask this question from Gina. She's as does the model account for different state rules court rulings regarding mail in ballot debt lines. If not how large of an effect should we expect from the recent rulings to hop on the outcome. The model does not mean we count for overall. Ease of voting in a particular state that goes in the prior that are rather uses. We are not accounting for the only court rulings. If you start do the math on this. I'm not sure that it makes as much difference is. People are missing. I am so let's look at this for example right. According to doctor Michael McDonald's US election project web site. So within it consider first of all. Although the democratic vote has been very strong in the early votes so far the remaining votes are not particularly democratic because Democrats at their vote in. Early or drop them off right so of returned mail ballots Democrats have a twenty. Four point edge they lead fifteen to 26. Belts have been return. In registration. Of outstanding ballots. They're not return yeah it's only 37 to 26. Only a plus eleven right that's in party. Registration. You can imagine various reasons why the outstanding about here more or less democratic than those numbers indicate let's go with it plus eleven for now right. Says a plus eleven in mail ballots would say that Pennsylvania 2016. About 1% of ballots arrived after the deadline in Pennsylvania is a state we actually can have your daughter out of the deadline. But let's say that you couldn't anywhere in the country right so. You know sit take 1% of male valves which is maybe you know. 50% of all votes cast let's say. Multiply that by an eleven point edge for Democrats and it works out to the meeting this year led percent times. 5% times if you 2%. Times 1%. So works out to effecting the polls by you know point 06%. Right. Which is not a lot the Munich can make a difference like a Florida style 2000 margin right and get out to some degree of him leaving here maybe. Maybe 2% of ballots are 3% for an up and adds a little bit like the fact that Democrats have. Taking the message in either sent in their ballots early or using drop boxes for them is pretty important to people are people are missing that. I mean there could even be likes. Irony weird because Republicans procrastinate more. And or are not. As concern about the road reckoning counted that maybe these courtrooms excellent record Republicans I don't think it'll happen. But with the rebel plausibility that like the me about to trickle in are quite different ones and the letters sent in two weeks ago. Are so hopefully that answers chance question and also some of our other listeners questions about our house significant packed full of these court rulings will be gone you know who actually wins this election. Next question comes researcher and he asks about voting power the question is. Which voters. In which states have the most power to sweep the action. Well if you look at our if you demo that raw data I think there's something called the voter power index in the output that we shall you so I'm sure it's. I'm sure it states like I'm Pennsylvania writes can all the obvious states it's also states like have. We have. Small number of electoral votes but individual voters have chairman of power like Nevada as a relatively small state we're probably to be point six to that electoral votes that still. Bang for the buck Kweisi and the fact that Ehrlich the second congressional district of Nebraska game maybe to have to look this up it may be true that. A voter in Omaha a it's the most powerful voter of the country right now. In Omaha along with Pennsylvania Tibetans are pretty high because at one electoral vote. There can matter quite a bit. And New Hampshire a flower and although it's night to Hampshire new captured here. New Hampshire is. Quite providing in polls now also that may not be as much a swing state as usual. Met so congratulations. Omaha ons and what are people from Omaha called. Both Mahoney and solo home somewhere Omaha Tacoma harms. Oh my high ends. Alma mines on our hands. How do you say that word people from all. It's like a Utah it's like you tells like Utah and the like. It's not Omaha in. Its Omaha. Omaha and Zeljko well. It. So we got a question about conditional probability essentially a lot of people bass like hey if trump wins Florida that how does that change our forecast model and we're gonna vote for all of those different probabilities are just let people know that on the web site how it will work you can do all of this yourself. Just go to our homepage part thirty dot com look over on the right and you'll see all of our trackers and interactive's. And there you'll see a map that you can fool round red and select a different states guards rather Bardner trumpet and then you'll see our our forecast changed it is. Cerro will let you do that odd. Around. But out last couple questions here as we wrap up the first one as. If Washington DC and Puerto Rico becomes states will you need to change the name of your reps say. So detailed how they do this there'd probably more than five and 38 electoral votes. Now let's got brand equity now. Focus racking up Kingston plus probably thirty people of Marty domains where is probably. Party you know. Taken 546. Dot com or whatever and we charge an exorbitant amount for it so we're we're 538 to stay here. Normal funny fox changes name. Under threat and last question here we got a lot of questions about what our plans are for Tuesday night. And Tuesday throughout the day and after research and it results in. We're gonna talk about and are part passed on Monday. More early. But just simply do we plan on having its forecast that is going to you know arm receive the new data that's coming in from the states and combine it with our current forecast. The people what lights and. We needy people have to rely on or analysis and decision asks. I mean decision disunity that but like it would be a mean person it's pretty hurt you anyway but like Adams couldn't tell people will probably you later this. Fifty cancerous and Tuesday night right dean not make. Inferences. Until. Counties or states are fully reported. Just don't do it right different states different counties can have very different rules for which ballots are processed first. Do not extrapolate. Do not stare to stay in his blue were redder than you expect to get excited or enthralled or scared by it right. Wait into sole. Things are fully reported from all different trenches of ballots. Our right knee. That says. Latvia and asked model. Last election ultimately winds and model as a field here. The commissioners are looking at relieving because the election itself is still has to come. On the under talking these podcasts like my peer. Yeah doesn't it actually Argentine. I guess I do. And a charger I get a salary for I don't know I meant something like some in some right about round charging your for therapy. But we're gonna have a lot to podcast next week as well operator part ass on Monday. Sit down at whatever hour the power of at least enough results or feel like we need to go to bat on Tuesday and it will probably also podcast Wednesday. If there are no. Results we don't know the winner will probably going to be podcasting all next week. Will likely cause of the units equals that this weekend. So. There will be although we're getting down to the wire there will be no shortage of pot castigate the finish line. And with that they CUNY. Thank you Q. And also to everyone. We talked about fighting fox today. We've got lots of fighting front merchandise around 530 store at 530. That cited fox cost him that. Well we'll talk to our colleague tenacity chic thing she can work meeting next. Would you where hey if we report on the story. Is elected dinosaur custody we're acting like prance around and it. Yeah yeah you can prance around and whatever costing you one no one will stop you from printing as long as we have to cost. OK yeah you're rarefied reflex testing for sure Eric it's a deal it is a DO. My name is Gail injured Tony charity in the virtual control room Claire gonna Derek Curtis is on audio editing. You can get in touch right emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com you can also of course greeted us with any questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show he was a rating or review apple podcasts or or tell someone about us tell your friends who like hey. Blossom. Extras sources of news during the final days of the election gonna have lots of content for U Satele friends also subscribe and YouTube as usual. Anyway thanks for listening and sees. And yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.