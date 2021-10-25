Why Manchin is a ‘no' on Build Back Better | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

The crew discusses why Sen. Joe Manchin isn't supporting President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan and where Democrats might go from here.

