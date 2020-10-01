Transcript for Model Talk: The Primary Forecast Is Live

Hello and welcome to defy authority politics podcast I'm deal injury. I'm over and this is models luck. It's been a little over a year since our last episode of models on which was after in the twenty team in terms. For new listeners as is not where we talked to or about models by. We talk about forecast models on the might America's next top forecasts this. Very yeah. On anyway we are back when our first episode of model talk of 20/20. And that's because we once again found a model. We published on Thursday of this week it's kind of a big deal. It's the first time in 530 history that we have modeled it forecast the outcome of the whole primary. Kind of from beginning to end. How do you feel. Tired. It's up up up up up this thing was a lot of work Galen this thing was. Or maybe. The hardest. Model and I've had to build. To the point we're kind of three times in the past two dozen they are just getting started but like in 2012 twist in the kind of thought about like OK well. We can kind of trying to build a real model we're decent thing how fast and half past sounds look at the loyalists were so. But it's built and how fast. But this year we decided to take a foreign. The more ambitious. Version of its. The full Monty the whole enchilada that your company all Larry aversion. I am and it really does try to play. The entire process of the nominee I haven't cracked that the entire voting process for. I went through the Virgin Islands. Does not try to figure out what happens after that if there's no majority does not revered or contested convention. But there are 57. Contest states one District of Columbia. Five territories and Democrats abroad. And and they all vote and we're trying to project eyewitness sequential way. How many delegates each channel get with the uncertainty is all these contingencies if you and I what you get a big boost in subsequent states it is Isley might drop out. We have to account for all that stuff and it was a lot of work. Yeah I mean so I encourage everyone to grow checked out the model itself and the methodology. At 538 dot com. There's a lot to read there there's a lot to explore in the model itself. I would read some of the top line numbers and then we can dig into the details so. As of our launched a Biden has a two in five chance of winning the majority of delegates Sanders has a one in five chance. There's a one in eight chance that nobody gets a majority. Warren has a one in nine chance. Booted it has a one in twelve chance and then there is a one in fifty chance someone outside of the top four wins a majority of. The delicate and a transit into percentages nearly Q with the odds thing last and act like a feel like this audiences. I just Aussie announced a Dalton's. Guild Handel percentages and this is rated adults' statistics yet so Biden 42%. Pretty 21 no 113. Warren eleven but it and others. To you it's a plurality. Right. C is minutes mature that the majority. So if you just look at it plurality instead. That was certainly have to win the nomination by majority and that Turkey for tickets to bind up and Biden goes up to almost defeated if we seven. Birdie at almost 5% 24. Warren thirteen but it it's twelve others combined. 4%. Wrecked and part of the reason that we play out bowls a majority and a plurality. It because well obviously there's a chance that nobody gets a majority but also if there is no majority winner it could still be significant who wins the morality because. It could still be very likely that that person ends up winning the nomination at the actual convention right. Or before they commit to write so. There are some dirty little secret to the democratic nomination process that we kind of ignore in some ways right. One dirty little secret is that. Now he's delegates. Are actually legally obligated to do anything right. And they are pledged to certain candidate most of time mechanics because doughnuts are receiving your Bernie Sanders a testament to elect Bernie Sanders. But the delegates have their own free will and lost the QB cases where let's say that. That Biden has 40% of the vote Elizabeth Warren has. For actions of the road and Bernie Sanders just when he. And Bernie says you know Elizabeth Warren. Like you a lot more. Then Joseph Biden and I'm and instruct my god it's in the first ballot. To vote for you conditional on making me year I don't know whimpering would want to be right. Conditional your promise to. Passed Medicare for all not compromise and something that wouldn't like right. And so then all of a sudden on the first ballot. Then Warren could win and it would not art just too much and we are not accounting for. For that but no one in the 13% chance. That could not necessarily produce contested convention right on so when people look. That's an AC 30% chance that nobody wins a majority they should not look at that answer there's a 13% chance that there's a contested convention. That that's right technically you could even have a case where. Some has majority but don't mr. disloyal or mechanic drops out or something and so and so so many unknown so we're protecting through. Through June 6 after June 6 is nine and the purview of this not your problem anymore it still. There's a lot of details in as modeled on him to get into but just top line now that the model is published. We can talk about the odds in the actual model how would you characterize the state of the 20/20 democratic primary be used on. Those odds that the model has kept its. I mean I would characterize it in the same way I. Probably would have without the model to be honest does it somewhere between. Wide open and having. Kind of one half. Front runners. And it's somewhere between those right it's not purely wide open like. I'm now and it's an open side separately Japanese still have you know Bernie and Biden combined have almost a to a three chance. Of winning a majority. So let's not that that's not that would open right would you put those two. Candidates in the same here. No I mean I think there are pretty clearly through tears you act good night and isn't here yet for Bernie in his own second tier and and warn and protect her almost tied in their third tier and then there's a big drop off today and I think I think you know one thing. This market it's me I was acting like. You know Bernie has a decently requests. Position if he wins Iowa he looks pretty in New Hampshire he actually pulled it well in Nevada. And we're looking at polls and demographic base forecasts and all the states and it looks like Bernie as. As a more well rounded coalition and I think you had. Four years ago when Sosa the model kind of actually. Kind Alex. Party's chances. Decently well but the Biden's clearly the favorite here are definitely different I mean a front. The model definitely doesn't like this chances of anybody outside of that top four and listeners might be kind of surprised to see that. The model gives easily anybody outside of those top 482%. Chance so. Well when you're careful of a majority percent chance of majority because I think you yes Michael Bloomberg's campaign and it's came over entry that I think be wrong. I think say okay will you show that actually is a 30% chance of no one the turning when except for senators and Biden. And where your knowing it will take your no one well battle and product at a contested convention I mean I think there are the art frankly. With older suspected tick Cory Booker fans and enter Yang bands in Tulsa Gabbert fans there are. Two people who I think would be like on that seems load Wright one of which is. Bloomberg. And on the one hand you can kind of say okay well Bloomberg such an out liar and so many ways that maybe he doesn't really. Fit the paradigm for this model you know and I'm not really sure with the theory of the case there is post. To be if the hope is that you can have it being. Mass well you know harmonica thinks that actually the first four states. Often work to resolve that mess they can resolve that mess by having. Biden sweet they could resolve that missed by having. You know one of sinners and Warren. Immersed in when bow out and then having this kind of like. Beacon of progressive consensus right. Ready but attach rate and so it's kind of like you have to hope that like number one in. You still have a kind of multi car. Pileup after. After the first. Four states Britain etc. I don't Robert want such other dark or standing you know. A case we have this big pileup in May be Klobuchar emerges seems unlikely but possible write have to hope that and conviction on that somehow despite having this. The ups and head start is giving someone estimates are in delegates. Yet to hope that somehow you. You catch up and you have to hope that you catch up. Enough that even a you probably won't wean. A majority if you clean very long game right at the convention will decide to nominate you when you. Don't necessarily command loyalty the other Democrats to in the party don't have very many endorsements. Aren't exactly consensus choice and I can't imagine that it. The left and pick. In the country be happy about the number winning the nomination but is the lesson here really just that I. If your polling in the single digits right now history doesn't. How so there's not things for you to look there's not really going DR Davis consists of elections from 1980 onward and there are any precedents for someone coming back from that. Position right and you know there Preston's for people. Coming close. Right. Santorum at this point would have had a virulent cancer in my Olympics team did not win right so cartridge of what two to chance of winning. Well she might have a 10% chance of making things interesting right to have a perfect chance of surging in Iowa line kind of grabbing some headlines with the accident actually winning Iowa and then. We nomination and by the way the department here in anything. To the top four is that like you have four other candidates who were all set to. Two potential to impact of the feelings of one another guy basically sorry to sign ten you look at it again we are not we are not totally sure. Because it's been so little polling it's increased in this week not totally sure that the impact. From this party happened or full incorporate in the polls when I'm hedging like. A little bit just because there's been a drought of polling in the run up front watching all right. If the next mr. poll shows Klobuchar 4% Stiller something there's not much to talk about right many truly. Last minute surge. Which kind of happened percent worm it's possible but then you are electing the Los of that possibility range right. If she's at 12% in that poll on the mile probably so we're chances increasing and like you know or more so this. Election by election and when should we expect the most significant shifts in the odds of the can't it's. I mean it'll be Wednesday's vote right. But is it just harder to undergo an order from a I was the most important that New Hampshire is the next most important are there is do we know from the modeled what the most important days of the primary. Native ways to define it right. In terms. What to some decreased the largest balance. It's everything combined at Super Tuesday as the largest strike. In effect people cannot underestimate like. The fact that you do get balances later in the calendar. There's even some evidence that like the early state balances are feeding a bit where's he's leader bounces. Kind of are pretty important. I almost everything else operate like we have conditional probabilities of your publishing that show. You know conditional on winning Iowa Biden's like 85% to win. And if you Lizzy is like 25%. Or 30% or something that's a pretty. Pretty dramatic swing in the country comes first probably is the single most influential things like I think like you know certainly an Iowa poll have more impact in the model and than anything else the biggest California polls matter a fair bit most is talking about like. It being for a number of delegates and it can dictate the median aired about who won Super Tuesday. You know I'm I'm actually not sure we had a poll come out this morning in New Hampshire that. You move them out model that much so many New Hampshire is like a kind of mean we're way. It's pretty likely that whoever wins Iowa will win New Hampshire mr. captures very much like a four way race. And in a weird way to kind of like dolls to impact. A little bit I think. It's like him magna fire and whoever wins Iowa the liked having. Have been through this process a few times and in the way. This amount probably is enough when was much briefer temples burning wood I think he very likely to follow up the island with New Hampshire win. But but narrative wise I kind of think that. New Hampshire could wind up being like a little bit oven. Afterthought. In less may be. Well here. Wednesday. Are now it's time to debt in two. The messy data of all this but. First I do and ask we haven't put together a forecast model for. A primary before from front to back in a week he said Rick and asked how fast it in the past. Why are we doing at this time. It is. You'll oh I think. I don't know I mean partly because like I just and I was kind of work and open interest thing just you know. I am not sure real scramble for could be like we learned. Kind of the hard way that like having. A half fast. Forecasting product. Is necessarily any better right. And how to not all there's this is gonna send shockwaves through the model talk world I'm bracing myself very. Simplicity is. Overrated in one sentence rightly people the sophomoric concept that like oh. Model should be simple well no actually model shouldn't. Resembled the real world and the primary processor is inherently complex. You have multiple candidates and you have sequential outcomes we are. You know you can't just ignore her. Iowa bell let's. And try to mount a primary right. He gets to do and Patrick can't contract out the neck and severely affect the chances of getting a majority of delegates and whenever else right. And so like you know you can't really do justice to. The primaries without. Without having a pretty complex set up. And your model and so you know are we better off like. Putting half as much work game than having in my costly policy towards well you're tired but their forecasts in the habit and actually Toepfer. Iowa and southern what's it doing right I mean and nephew Jamal don't need to kind of subjective. Territory were probably your own your own by seizing predilections creep in and stuff and so it's kind of like I don't know. Does maybe another way of asking the question. What is the benefit of having of this model over and above. Relying on port projects because in large part we've been relying on polling averages until now and we published our point averages as well. So what does this give us the polling averages won't be able to get. We'll hoarding their quite a few states we don't have polling averages. You know for anything pulling arson cells don't really count for uncertainty so let's say that. You know let's say you have. In about it what do the polls say. Burning yet when he invite net 30 in morning fifteen whenever rates even in the absence of the island Pownce thing. It's so obvious kind of how much your favorite by and be in that case and so so you are eloquent plants certainty. In that way I'm also what kind of you know. Thinking throw the different scenarios that can involved is like kind of like. Probably a little bit more than people can keep track. Mentally where you can say like in. Sees you know Milicic winning Iowa and then to entirely Cuban New Hampshire and then went to capture The Who knows very well I mean like. There's a lot of like Vieri. Kind of imprecise thinking there right. Winner's chance of winning Iowa where sensibly New Hampshire conditional winning Iowa how much announced that it is enough for him to it. To not get totally. Decimated in the south where he's not strong woman after American voters rightly actually kind of going through that process in a more rigorous way I think is. Is useful me really not like I would say I think the model actually. Probably matches people's. In tuition for the most part. Except maybe a thing people want to assume that like. Bloomberg club eternal have a better chance of meat but get in the forecast which talked about those cases a little bit. But I haven't seen that many people. Just this morning to like oh my god seems way off right I think I think kind of it's decently close like betting markets about the outcome I mean it seems like it's not. I know right Jim in order to create. A model. Did you basically kind of lay out all of the unknown all of the variables over the span of port five months. And then kind of code them anyhow what's even the process for creating a model for something as. I'm really and chaotic as a sequential primary and not just a general election date. I mean I think you kind of taking it back here had a lot of pelican Howard I'm. Don't listen kind of what steps do. Doing need right I mean I think that rest of the factory. Team is really group effort gave most of the data. Data collection we actually collected a fair amount of data for years ago. But you know it's not even like. So the challenge here is not. So much about the data collection component right. This kind of only a fine amenity there's available on the primaries really. And it's not a case like the mid term out of where there like. Seven different fundamentals variables for emerge as a model in three different. Chambers that were forecasting a few different verse you know just like it's not like that's more like okay how do we take. That the state and ask good empirical questions of how to reset at the math. Behind the model right. So economists like I mean I always knew I want to do but the questions Kenya actually figure out. The math behind it. The programming behind it you know which is kind of a a fairly challenging per. I mean I don't think there are many EC problems right it was easy to figure out. I thought I'd be hard to figure how the DNC actual delegate rules work those are fairly straightforward but like everything was kind of kind of hard because you're dealing with a lot of nine in the near you right non linearity in the context. Meaning you can have sudden. Swings in the polls you have to model that you've lots of funky ace in district easement distribution bristled to the you have currently. So what's what's but the club which are for example right he's currently in our forecasts. 5% of the vote. And I. But there's a chance. But showed that 20%. Right or 3% to hide but it's non zero right. If she searches it's gonna vote Santorum went from like five to 22 wherever right. Saudi mile that we usually in insists its use like what's called a normal distribution which means that like it's. A Belle Kirby may be familiar with that right we're. Where it's symmetric so you know. The problem with this is you can't harassment speech of Europe 5% because you can get 20%. If you do better and expect you can't get negative 15% balance of and so even its. Kinda basic stuff like that where like. You have to use what we call a beta. And a bad oh the beta distribution. That accounts for these ace in the trees right. And that. Introduces some complications right I am yet to consider like OK well. Klobuchar or surges. The aim weird as her support. Come from right. You could assume it comes evenly from. From each candidate we do not us and we actually cement there is like kind of ideological space in their proximity between different candidates we assume that club Turkish she'd overlaps more like. Biden and Milicic would take more support from those two. That you would from say Sanders as the scenarios where. With public chart as well and our model. Are probably bad news for like merit pay and many are actually OK news for for Bernie comments on its forensic went on those dynamics and of relatively complex way. I'll just make an aside here from listeners that it is a sound and all very complex know that this is our first ever sort of model talk and there will be others and we bowl. Ask and we'll answer your questions and will dig deeper into all of this. On the topic of the uncertainty. Kind of polling error we've talked plenty about our primary polls are pretty. On certain as far as polling goes. They can be prone to pretty big errors everybody probably remember senators win in Michigan being you know a double digit polling error. For example how does a model account for. That kind of uncertainty in primary Paul. Well assumes that that they are really high. Distributions writes a right now in Iowa. The models confidence francs on the we're 80% of the cases 9%. For migrant stream 5% and 50% right so it's really not very confident at all. It will become more confident. In the final couple of weeks before Iowa and we get more polling data or it's your business and like. Well I have no idea at all tapping out some him when Paul over the past two months and angler right. So you know what's it's a bit more data than those ranges will narrow some. Maybe even quite a bit. But. But the thing is in like connect caucus. There's only so close you can get right in the primaries to flick a primary and like gave. Big robust kind of differs state Deaver states are easier to poll because of beef up among one group Fuller's some obscure lucky in. And if it missed the opposite direction for different group of voters right you can base more after demographic turnout model and so forth. So you know our forecast of the Florida primary. If there are seven polls there. Tom the night before the election there. Might be fairly precise right. But I away which is a caucus in month out. With like basically no polling I mean like no one has any idea really. With in some boundaries write your product and have. Tom's dire when all The Who knows right. Crippled chart when we do giver a pretentious and a winning Iowa without a new poll recently right if she does kind of improving those polls she has its on the New Hampshire apples and maybe that will go up Friday. But you know the like there's a lot we we don't know and things can and will -- unit in the future but usually coming at us like. Big kind of climactic buildup of polling and like if we don't get that then there's no solution apart for the models that. Two to offer higher uncertainty for states where we. Much polling what data does the model relies on to forecast. The election world. So we biggest he ran a analysis based on demographics. And geography. The demographics are the ones that. Give more weight in my office suite which all the states would we do you have polling. And try to back out from that. Which demographic characteristics. Influence kind of witch cast doing well we're pressed a pretty clearly. Most obvious divide is that. Biden is doing well among seats with diverse. Racially population thing like black populations. Kind of in the south in more conservative states. Sanders and Morin and villages in different ways when there are doing well among. You know a whiter states especially in the northeast. Warren in Sanders but not the detention of doing fairly well. Out west where you have a mix of kind of what progresses and Hispanic system to be okay seats for Sanders in particular. So beacon and for demographics kind of the basic outlines are of but we're chemistry its weaknesses are and apply those to states where you'd. That's right here on the map that is kind of somewhat simpler which as you just gonna take. National polls new kind of just improve geography some candidates have kind of home state and home region affects it's kind of a bit but really naive. Default rights SP OK well to the national polls but assume that brain is better New England right that's not a very robust method but it gives you some type of back a backup plan. And there are home state affects you have to account for mean definitely others like regionalism and in the US primary system. Or so in beginning to wrap up here in the methodology that you published today. You sit and are four things you want people to keep in mind passes. They use this model over the coming months in order to it. Keep on top of the primary is of the first is it's a forecast not an estimation of what would happen today is that self explanatory. Senator mark opera. Yes so if you look at our forecast for example in. California. Them. I think Californians a state for example we're where Warren has done fairly well. Currency union could carry California candidate if you can look at your forecast there seems like Warren is. Further off the mark and you would think right the reason is is that we do not have worn in. Winning. Iowa New Hampshire on and off and she is a shot right in their force she may have. Dropped out by the time California it's weird as. Where is Biden and Bernie are more likely to have still been in the running at that point right. So therefore. There's a forecast that accounts for kind of upstream affects four unit primary meaning. Bounces from previous states and candidates dropping. So there I think we're it's not a snapped and what you. Tuesday I think another example is Barton outings on the X 60% of Chan a 60% chance of winning Delaware right in if you L the Delaware primary today. Finally be guaranteed to win probably. But because it comes really late and processed and you know there's a 40% chance of Biden will have dropped out by then a war will be. Extremely feeble and you know right. Soul you know there's a chance at central when Vermont rates low but that could happen and so it's kind of runs contingencies. So the next thing to keep in mind is our forecast is probable -- the degree of uncertainty in the primaries is high and the process is path dependent and nonlinear and it was found a lot of time. Talking about Utley talked about her life yet but like but even when you seem. The distribution you kind of visualization again with bell curve. May not apply affecting almost the opposite where it's like a by Mary thing where. In I either. It was tots is a pretty good state for Sanders for example right. Either seniors will be doing pretty well Wisconsin or he'll have like dropped out you know I mean it's like now a lot of in between where he gets like. 12% of the vote there and it's currently zero or like thirty you know and so. We tried to visualize as us as we can in the wonderful and acted in my colleagues made. But keep in mind that like. Just kind of literally the visualization of this is a little bit more. Complicated with the kind of forking pat is right. And not your typical kind of Bill Walker. Lesnar is not a yes spends some time digging it doesn't nonaligned movement. Take acid free look at the forecast model. It the next is the third run of four is our model forecasts that the chance of winning the morality and majorities of their two different settings you can I don't look at. The odds of a candidate winning a plurality or the majority of pledged delegates is not a forecast of the nomination precise we covered that pretty soundly. Earlier because we don't we don't try to tell people what happened there as a contested convention. Our forecast ends on January's hurt on June's June 6 in the Virgin Islands. In the virgin on regional go to the Virgin Islands probably do is celebrate the end of primary season. And then lastly the fourth thing to keep in mind is the primary model is complex which is not entirely a good thing. Why isn't it a good thing. Well I mean for one thing the more complex of me is easier it is to up. Her enough and the markets but to the ups can be early briefing this outer I don't know bowl will say moms like history and our. Off. You know if you're simulating a process in an injured of way. And you have a sending wrong and kind of keep. Feeding back and and the state can raise their stuff like that. It's just mower the Mathis just mortar. Word challenging right there's even the kind news. You know possibility of what you can call emergent. Behavior right we're like kind of it's reacting. To just take away from the town. I mean price product that complicated right you've built Frankenstein. Like a little bit right doesn't like. Hazardous things based on kind of how proximate ethics candidates are one another and so. There are things were like if you wind up with kind of a but so you wind up with. Booted. Church vs Bernie. Right. The kind of an opposite corners project is running as a matter of Bernie is obviously. Liberal. Milicic is a very complicated days Biden's base is excuse me Sanders base actions like a lot of non college voters as Wells College students. So the kind of mean and actually kind of trade votes what I remember to be very stable campaign right where is like let's say this to Q&A with. Moore and Sanders. Warren and Sanders. Buddhist church and clos but tar array I mean and there's not much of between those two candidates of their freemen have a more topsy turvy kind of kind of race. So. To wrap up years. Do you want people to think of this as like an experiment we've never done this before kind of hang wit best you know general talk about it altogether on model talking as bigger threat. Or you like you know this is this is the best that I got this is that this is your forecast. I mean allegiances barely notable write her. I'll take its I don't know yeah I mean we are obviously are trying to hedge like. A little bit here I feel pretty darn good at. Both the process of this model and also kind of like. You know frankly like it is Tom. It is relieving when you kind of first run it through actual day like its publishing something which. Seems credible seems credible. Because like let's say we had on the model and crashes happened rate of surfers from remodel. Tolls a yard run Lola had. Biden at 70% and Everett else tide like. 7% excluding tells C right. And the reason why is that somehow the Stefano solicit input national polls was a markings it was starting when it zero dynamite had Biden doing better right that was you know that was bat right. But you know but if you'd had a case where. Let's see ahead mayor Pete as the favorite or something right. I mean you'd have to kind of go back in. Critical check things I hate and I have kind of I would balance. Tune to actually went and we did you know we try not to be very much like kind of post facto work on the model ready to be is that. You test the model and you calibrated based on past results you don't actually know what. Which can look like in 22 when he until really very late in the process. And then you would you so wanna avoid. Ticket which thinks need to kind of result oriented but it noticeably it was actually like. Being a little too aggressive about. Iowa we went back in which was an okay we actually kind of had I await the counts to two high in Iowa relative to what it should be incorrectly. So what's one thing that we had to look at again amber for the most part kind of the the initial set of the model worked. Worked pretty well and like it kind of from the get go was producing fairly sensible results boat. I'm in past campaigns when we tested it and and in this election among all of these different. Factors that you've accounted for is there anyone in particular that gives you the most society during forward. To see how it turns out I'm. I'm gonna say worry. About a couple things right what is I kind of worry like what if like. We're in different click the climate now and light that bounces aren't worth the used to be like I. I don't think we have them tuned to Heidi I think in fact in an open and election like this you should expect. Fairly big announces. If you kingdom me. In three months remodeled into a great job I would think I would guess that. It had the doubts his tune to cry in that. Too low. If the balances are. Hired. Lower real item in the model has the moment would be good for. Good for Biden and bad for return basically which are most affected by that. You know I worry. Cool little bit about. Klobuchar and Bloomberg I wouldn't worry if again the foot which are still a 6% and the -- register poll then I wouldn't the nephews are sensible right. But. But you know I wish we had like. A couple more early state polls are so can a frozen amber kind of from December to be waiting for kind of things in the RDB price in the polls that are reflected yet that's slightly knowing right in the Bloomberg is like it's weird Al Leiter. In some ways weary wary about that a little bit. You know I worry about kind of when we start getting indeed I kind of I worry about the model fluctuating a lot where we overestimate or underestimate balances that were a lot of L like. But when the electric. And yet we action actually haven't. Built that part of the code yet right because it evolves like. What happens and actually have real data we build it for past elections are idea. We have an update effort when he twenty yet but it were that like also cases where. We're there is ambiguity about. Who want who wins right I was. Potentially going to be map I lost and importantly. Results three sets of results right. You have allowed disputed outcomes. Recently. California he very late returns come in Brighton says kind of frankly I haven't even thought about organ and it's unclear who's won on election night in California. So you know so I worry a little about that. Sanders enhancement love this part I wonder a little bit what happens. If Sanders is perceived. As he very clear. Front runner a very clear quote and quote. Threat to the establishment. We kind of side. Kind of side that the team go super great for Warren. Back in the late summer. And I kind of wonder. What happens to Sanders if he does really well which is very very possible. In Iowa and New Hampshire and Nevada. I kind of wonder if like. We don't make very strong assumptions replica K well liked. He is a nuclear robust position and we don't make any assumptions read the about. The party to see calorie chorus right we put a very weak. We the models look at funnels that it's a very weak weighed on non polling factors right to looks at endorsements. And its farmers and also farmers in of course help Sanders. But like you know that might accord illustrate the kind of specific case of could be democratic a self and trigger a panic. Over Sanders that could result in in various things right and he you know one thing is like we assume that candidates kind of choose to drop out. In line with. Historical data right in the air like. Thinking about the kind of narrative about the race right. Well let's say that the establishment extremely important to throw roadblocks on Tuesday. Two Bernie right maybe. A model that's is okay we'll ordinarily. Biden. Couldn't win the nomination. And he'd only be a spoiler Dick Henderson took this convention and so. While he scene they're running when he can actually when himself let's go to the floor and it's really messy right kind of like house. Ted Cruz and Jon Casey eventually bowed out. 2016 rash that's it that's a good precedent for someone like Bernie. So clearly a lot on your mind in terms of how how this is all gonna play out and how the models gonna react to at all and kind of think you for being. Some blunt and honest their about. Whatever anxiety of this this model navy. Generally view and questions arise. For public this right. Because you have a sequential process. The next gives people time to react. To the process right. If you had the chair election between sixteen occur sequentially. And Michigan votes. On an what was that election in November 6 through whatever right. A November 6. And trump wins Michigan. And then it was consulates week later. All of a sudden a lot would change right the polls would change and like. Democrats might turn out more Wisconsin -- my campaign there or whatever else right now so you know. Sort of people have a time to an opportunity to kind of react to it. Past results and change their behavior that's potentially like. Rose a few very competent adult and limits upside if I were Biden are we worry about well Kate because we do believe actually in. Lanes to some extent I worry about okay well. Com. What happens if Bernie and more in combined forces and some order and were new buyer and let's not earlier Warren. So those are all things were thinking about it. All right well. Let's leave it there thank you so much and they get some sleep ultra thank you. You have any questions listeners for a future episode of model pox on them our way either on Twitter or podcasts at 530 dot com. Also if you have not yet listen to the first episode of the primaries project go check it out to right below this podcast and our feed. In the run up to Iowa we're looking at why we have the nominating system we have and what its consequences are. My name is Dillon drew Tony chow is in the control room if you're a fan of the show leave as a breeding or review in the apple podcast store or tells him and around us. Really actually tell friend he ready. You know your neighbor. Thanks for listening and we'll seize. Yeah.

