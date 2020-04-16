-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Our 2020 Election Priors
-
Now Playing: How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Emergency Podcast: Sanders drops out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: Scientists don’t know if hydroxychloroquine is useful, safe for coronavirus patients
-
Now Playing: Olympics have been canceled because of war, but 'we've never seen anything like this'
-
Now Playing: Why it’s so hard to make a good COVID-19 model
-
Now Playing: Would it hurt the economy to let people die from coronavirus? l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Why Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: COVID-19 broke the jobless claims chart
-
Now Playing: Why the US can’t process coronavirus tests as fast as South Korea
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is -- and isn't -- changing politics
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is changing the economy
-
Now Playing: Why it only took one player with coronavirus to shutter sports
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Coronavirus, Uncertainty and Politics
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 Affected Tuesday's Vote
-
Now Playing: How should you social distance?
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden and Sanders debate amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: The 1st female president will be a Republican
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Bernie Sanders still has chance to win the nomination