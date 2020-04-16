Transcript for What happens if a nominee dies before the general election?

This is kind of morbid but were set to have the two oldest nominees. Innate US presidential election ever. In Joseph Biden and now trop I wanted to take a look at what might happen if one and became incapacitated. Died remember a top of just being old now we also have. The coroner buyers and because of the news it's just riskier for older people so you've got sort of this double whammy. So it seemed like unfortunately. A pertinent topics on the we should be exploring so it depends. Greatly on when this happens to something happen before the national convention for party. To something happen after the convention but before the election. Or to something happen after the election. But but pretty close after the elections that might affect Electoral College. So starting with the first scenario before the convention. Timing matters here if something were to happen to one of the candidates by saying. Memorial Day or something particularly on the democratic side. We still have a bunch of primaries to get through. So if something happened T Asia Biden. You might see almost two reopening. Of the nomination fight. I'm for voters voters go to the polls and the like well actually maybe I'm gonna vote for Bernie Sanders or made on that a vote for Elizabeth Warren. Assuming those candidates are still on the ballot. And you know experts I talk to you said it into the day delegates are free to vote their conscience it's just me usually give the candidate pledged to. But there are also some other complications like state laws. That in some cases by delegates. But all this could affect the eventual nominee now. Something that's really important in this scenario is whether or not. Biden has it in a five. A vice presidential choice. That might be someone that a lot of allied delegates turned to you. I'm at a convention but the same time you know maybe they they turned to Sanders it could see an opportunity here for a general picture party fight. And really experts I spoke to talked about how. Are the more time there is from the election. The more opportunity there is for sort of personal ambition among candidates. Two to fight for the nomination you know sort close you get to the election and something some catastrophe happens. The more likely it is they know what's gonna really want engaging sort this year for fighting now because just like that the time once you pressing. Its own it that's that's what happens if something occurs before the convention now if something happens after the convention but before the election. Though the likelihood is that. If something were to happen. The party's national party committees would do it she's so on the Republican side you have a 168 members of the Republican National Committee. Three per state or territory. And they would have the equivalent votes. That the stage your territory had convention in terms of delegates so. Texas. Delegates hand. Virgin Islands have very few conference. Said they would sort of equal those bats and the committee will. Try to get a majority delegate votes chi. Pack one particular candidate which would probably be Mike Pence something happened president trop. On the democratic side the don't do the delegate equivalence thing instead. You got foreigners and 47 members of the Democratic National Committee. And it takes any simple majority vote of this members to pick a replacement nominee. This seems a little bit more straightforward say in early September something. Because there's some time before the elections. What if something happens it really close election October 30 Halloween or something. On the 31. I mean that's just not a lot of time between then in November 3 Election Day to. For the committee to get together pick a replacement. The ballots have already been printed in all states and because more states are using all mail balloting and obviously with our concerns about the corona virus there may even more of that this time around than ever. May be very difficult to change ballots so you might have even voters going to the polls nightly knowing who they're voting for for one party. Tactic again it's a little clear on the Republican side pence apiece were the natural person. T to be chosen as the replacement where's the democratic side there be a little more uncertainty. But again because the vice presidential nominees stared at person would probably be the replacement choice. So let's move to the final scenario here witches if something happens to you. I think importantly the when he. Can't. Just after the election. Before this initial has been inaugurated as our next president. And that's where I can timing matters. And and so if something happened since the Electoral College meets. Gain in early December mid December December 14. And states have until December 8 two news figure out any confusion about who has won their Electoral College it's. So let's say something happens to the candidate in mid November. Sort and that period between. The election and Electoral College actually gathers each stay in mid December. There is some murky here this month certainty and it comes out of the fact that a lot of different states have. Laws that bind their electoral votes. To you or attempt to buy actions today there electoral ballots to. The ticket that won. And so. There's different wording in DC it's not a mark majority states basically have these laws that try to keep people from just doing their thing its electors. Some of them would seem to be flexible in terms of how those lectures it could vote in the sense that uh oh I'm supposed to back. Candidate of my party's feared the Democrats and some things happen to Biden. And the national committee has has selected the vice presidential nominees he's become the presidential nominee as a replacement. Maybe in some states you'd be straightforward account for that candidate now's president rabbit as vice president. But in some other states. It actually specifically says in their state stat sheet that electors must vote for the candidates on the ballot. Soul what happens then obviously BC. It's and a real opportunity for a tunnel litigation here and really a lot of this hangs on the fact that. We're not sure who the president elect it is in this situation. The twentieth amendment to the United States constitution. Says that if something happens the president elect the vice but prior to inauguration the vice president elect shall become president. By. Does that mean in that you know late November scenario before the Electoral College has voted. Does that even count if the electors if the Electoral College has booted but congress has not voted has not counting those votes yet. Which they do you on January 6 20/20 one. There's murkiness here because the stuff is never really been ruled upon and you know the National Archives site. For the Electoral College even specifically says we do not know what would happen. Basically if their candidate dies or is incapacitated. Gearing this service member key post election period. So that I think really speaks at the at certainty. Eat it courts would would obviously become part of the discussion probably. And and even though we do actually have I should mention a couple past cases of candidates dime. In both cases it was a candidate could below cost in other words we've been lucky that no one has died. After being nominated president or after even winning a presidential election and with the two oldest candidates we've ever had. In the midst of a health crisis because of corona virus which is particularly threatening. To older people. Hopefully our luck doesn't run out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.